ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Payette National Forest to begin Christmas tree permit sales

MCCALL, Idaho (CBS2) — Payette National Forest vendors will begin selling Christmas tree permits Saturday, Nov. 19. On Monday, Nov. 21, permits will be available at Forest Service offices. All permits are valid from Nov. 19 to Dec. 31. Christmas tree permits can be purchased online at Recreation.gov. When...
PAYETTE, ID
NBCMontana

Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reports avalanches are possible through weekend

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center has issued a preseaon update on snow conditions in southwestern Montana. The snow is starting to pile up and triggering an avalanche is very much a possibility today and through the weekend. Storm totals since Monday are around two feet near West Yellowstone and Cooke City, and around a foot near Bozeman and Big Sky. Strong winds from both the east and west have blown this new snow into deep, cohesive drifts that could avalanche today. Look for and avoid these wind drifts, as they are where you’re most likely to trigger a slide.
BOZEMAN, MT
Field & Stream

An Owner’s Manual to Camping on National Public Lands

This land is your land—national forests, national parks, and other treasures that comprise the 640 million acres of federal land ownership in America. Camping on public lands is an American birthright. It’s inexpensive and often free. It’s your gateway to the wildest corners of the country as well as fun activities for even the youngest kids. If you have a tent or RV, a camp stove, a sleeping bag, and a cushy pillow, you’re ready to stake your claim to a little piece of public land. And at least for a night or two, act like you own it.
FLORIDA STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Take a Trip to the Tiny Ghost Town of Tincup, Colorado

During the mining boom of the late 1800s, the town of Tincup, Colorado had over 1,400 residents who spent their days prospecting the hills above Taylor Park searching for gold and silver. Nowadays, the unincorporated community in Gunnison County is mostly abandoned, serving only as a relic of Colorado's past.
COLORADO STATE
Post Register

Yellowstone trip expands students' horizons

The stories about their Expedition Yellowstone experiences bubbled out from Challis sixth-graders, reminiscent of a geyser exploding with steam and water, spraying anyone nearby. Most of the 16 students who visited Yellowstone National Park last month sat down last week to share information about what they saw, heard and learned...
CHALLIS, ID
KING 5

Feds resume study of restoring grizzlies to North Cascades

SPOKANE, Wash. — Environmental groups on Thursday hailed a decision by the Biden administration to resume studying whether grizzly bears should be restored to the remote North Cascades ecosystem in Washington state. The National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said they would jointly prepare an...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Feds Again Consider Reintroducing Grizzlies to North Cascades

Federal agencies are yet again considering plans to bring grizzly bears home to the deep forested valleys of the North Cascades where they once thrived. The National Park Service and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service announced Thursday they would look at the options to bring back the big brown bears.
Field & Stream

Grand Teton National Park Issues 475 Hunting Permits in Annual Elk Reduction Program

The annual Grand Teton National Park Elk Management Reduction Program opens on Saturday, November 5. This year, the National Park Service (NPS) has issued 475 hunting permits. Congress first authorized the elk reduction program in 1950 with legislation that expanded the boundaries of Grand Teton National Park. Each year, the NPS and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) partner to determine if a hunt is needed and, if so, how many hunting permits to issue. In recent years, the number of permits has ranged from 350 to 600.
WYOMING STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

The Sheer Amount of Public Land in Montana May Surprise You

Last month, I talked about who owns the most land in Montana. I thought it was an interesting look into our land, however, one other major factor that wasn't really talked about too much was public land. In the United States, most public land is managed by the Bureau of Land Management. There's also a lot of things you're allowed to do on BLM land, but how much of it exists in Montana?
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy