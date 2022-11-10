Big fish alert: On this week's episode of the InEVitable, Ed Loh and I sit down with the chief design officer of Stellantis, Ralph Gilles. As you might know, Ralph is a rockstar in the design world, rising to fame when the 2005 Chrysler 300 was met with both commercial and critical success. From there he went on to head up Chrylser's skunkworks team SRT, and then became vice president of design for Dodge. When Chrysler merged with Fiat to form FCA, Gilles was appointed head of design, a title he has retained throughout the merger with Peugeot. Now running things at Stellantis, Gilles is responsible for the designs of 16 brands, ranging from Jeep to Citroën to Maserati.

