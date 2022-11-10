Read full article on original website
New Patents Hint That Volkswagen ID5 and ID6 EVs Might Come to U.S.
The U.S.-market 2023 Volkswagen ID4 is a solid all-rounder of a compact electric SUV, offering rear- or all-wheel-drive, a comfortable interior, and just enough performance to keep you moving down the highway. It's a very calculated package, and not one meant for pure performance. VW is a family brand first, but even then, the ID4 only goes so far.
Global luxury sales set to hit record this year, study says
Luxury spending is growing faster than ever, fueled by pent-up pandemic demand and shifting demographics as younger, more diverse consumers buy into tiny handbag and post-streetwear trends
Tired of Hearing About the Housing Market Crash? This Wall Street Expert Doesn't Think It Will Happen
Your Rich BFF has some news for those sure the housing market is about to crash and burn.
UNESCO-Huawei joint project on Open Schools for All presented at COP27
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education Stefania Giannini has said digital technologies, geared toward inclusion and equity, could transform the future of school systems and learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005859/en/ Watch Huawei’s interview with Stefania Giannini here: https://www.huawei.com/en/media-center/multimedia/videos/2022/transform-talk-education-is-key (Photo: Business Wire)
Amazon Black Friday 2022: Best early deals on earbuds, doorbells and more
Black Friday is (almost) back for another year. The shopping bonanza sees thousands of brands and retailers slash prices across TVs, laptops, gaming, tech, mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, toys and more – and online giant Amazon is one of the best places to find a bargain across Black Friday. There are thousands of bargains to be found, and it’s usually the final opportunity before Christmas to save on big-name brands such as Nintendo, Lego, Ninja and many more. Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 dealsWhat first began as a 24-hour sale the day after Thanksgiving in the...
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
There was a time — a long time, actually — during which if someone wanted a GMT watch, there weren’t too many options out there. There was of course the Rolex GMT-Master (and, from 1983 onward, the GMT-Master II); there were numerous, more expensive haute horlogerie world time complications from the likes of Patek Philippe et al; there was the vintage 24-hour Glycine Airman of Vietnam War-era fame; and there were others. Not many others, really.
Protein Expression Market worth $5.4 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The key players in the global protein expression market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GenScript Biotech Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US)”. In June 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) and Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd. (AES) (Canada) signed an agreement to combine essential...
Australia free trade deal a failure for UK, says George Eustice
Former environment secretary George Eustice has savaged the UK's free trade deal with Australia and criticised Liz Truss's role in negotiating it. Mr Eustice, who helped secure the agreement, told a Commons debate that it was "not actually a very good deal for the UK". It was the first post-Brexit...
How the FirstBuild product co-creation studio is changing how new things are made
You typically make products in enormous quantities at pretty slim margins. In order to recoup your development, tooling and launch marketing costs, you need to create and sell a huge number of products. To ensure that that’s possible, you’d probably end up doing a bunch of user and market research to ascertain that you have the highest chance of success with your products.
'Digital newsletters really humanise you to your readers'
Author Elle Griffin says she would definitely turn down a book deal if she was ever offered one. "I'd never accept one… traditional book publishing is full of bad math, and even worse marketing," says the 37-year-old writer of gothic novels. Last year, instead of releasing her first book,...
Share your experience of egg freezing in the UK
Egg freezing is “not a guarantee”, a spokesperson for the British Fertility Society has warned after Jennifer Aniston said she wished she had been encouraged to undergo the process. The fertility preservation method has massively risen in popularity in recent years, increasing tenfold in the UK in the...
Colombia's Grupo SURA Posts Near-Stable Q3 Profit as Revenues, Costs Grow
(Reuters) - Net profit at Grupo SURA, Colombia's largest investment company, stayed relatively stable in the third quarter compared to the year-ago period as both revenues and costs grew, the company said in a statement on Friday. The firm's net profit for the three-month period stood at 400.30 billion pesos...
The InEVitable Podcast Episode 22: Stellantis Head of Design Ralph Gilles
Big fish alert: On this week's episode of the InEVitable, Ed Loh and I sit down with the chief design officer of Stellantis, Ralph Gilles. As you might know, Ralph is a rockstar in the design world, rising to fame when the 2005 Chrysler 300 was met with both commercial and critical success. From there he went on to head up Chrylser's skunkworks team SRT, and then became vice president of design for Dodge. When Chrysler merged with Fiat to form FCA, Gilles was appointed head of design, a title he has retained throughout the merger with Peugeot. Now running things at Stellantis, Gilles is responsible for the designs of 16 brands, ranging from Jeep to Citroën to Maserati.
AHF Thanks UK for the £1 Billion Global Fund Pledge
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- AIDS Healthcare Foundation thanked today the government of the United Kingdom for pledging 1 billion pounds over the next three years for the Seventh Replenishment round of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006096/en/ AHF advocates during a rally in Germany calling for the full funding of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria ahead of the Fifth Replenishment Round in 2016. (Photo: Business Wire)
Freemium or free trials: Why not both?
The recent OpenView-Chargebee 2022 report had SaaS benchmarks as its focus, but also touched in passing on a topic I’ve been curious about: reverse trials, a pricing model that offers SaaS companies a middle ground between freemium and free trials. Let’s explore. — Anna. A binary choice?
