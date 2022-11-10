ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee football: Vols aren't here to make friends

Things were not going according to plan for the Tennessee Volunteers. With 8:55 left in the 3rd quarter, the visiting Missouri Tigers had cut into the Vols’ lead, trailing only 28-24. Mizzou’s Brady Cook was bringing back memories of Matt Mauck with multiple successful QB draws. A sellout crowd of 101,915 that had been raucous was now a bit nervous.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State burns Georgia on a last-second punt return to paydirt

Mississippi State has stellar special teams play, and the Bulldogs turned them on again late in the first half against Georgia. Zavion Thomas scooped up a punt on a bounce and took it the distance for a 63-yard score. Thomas got a missed tackle early in the play, and that was all he needed. Once he scored, there were 3 seconds remaining on the clock in the first half.
STARKVILLE, MS
wvlt.tv

Record setting performance sends Vols to 9-1 on the season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With a win today, Tennessee would complete its first undefeated season at home since it went 7-0 at Neyland Stadium back in 2007. The Vols are 6-0 on Rocky Top this season, having outscored their opponents 321-128 in those games. The Big Orange have won eight in a row inside Neyland dating back to last season, representing their longest home winning streak since posting nine straight victories from 2006-08.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJCL

Former UGA baseball coach Steve Webber dies

ATLANTA — Steve Webber, the winningest baseball coach in Georgia history, who led the Bulldogs to the 1990 national championship, died late Saturday afternoon at his home in Atlanta after a lengthy illness. He was 74. Webber tallied 500 victories between 1981 and 1996 as his teams averaged 32...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Kirby Smart said after Georgia beat Mississippi State, clinched SEC East

Kirby Smart led Georgia to defeat Mississippi State 45-19 Saturday night. The win gave the Bulldogs the SEC East title, too, as UGA will face LSU in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game. Smart’s Bulldogs were led by quarterback Stetson Bennett’s impressive performance. Bennett totaled over 300 yards and 4...
ATHENS, GA
FanBuzz

As 'Rocky Top' Turns 50, Fans are Still Split on One Lyric

Rocky top. It's an iconic song at every University of Tennessee home football game. Nothing rocks Neyland Stadium quite like the timeless song by the Osborne Brothers. Hearing 100,000 deep belt out that collective "WOOO" is enough to rock any quarterback's confidence. Rocky top has been a staple in Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

UT student reunites with family during final home game of the season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alexandra Gooden is a freshman at the University of Tennessee majoring in business. On Saturday, during the final UT home game of the football season, she reunited with her family from Indianapolis. The family reunion was to celebrate her birthday. “My family, my aunt and then...
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man shot, killed by police at crime scene

UT student reunites with family during final home game of the season. Alexandra Gooden, a freshman at the University of Tennessee, reunited with her family from Indianapolis outside Neyland Stadium. Vol Walk ahead of Tennessee-Missouri game. Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST. |. Vol Walk ahead of Tennessee-Missouri...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you’re running out of time you start to think seriously about how to spend it. At almost 80 years old, Jerry Sears knows exactly what he wants to do with the time he has left, before it slips his mind. “You’ve told me your...
KNOXVILLE, TN
greenvillejournal.com

Clemson family announces $10 million gift for scholarships

Mark and Kathy Richardson have announced a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, who graduated in 1983, was on the 1981 National Championship football team. His and his wife’s contribution to the school mark the largest donation ever from a former Clemson student-athlete.
CLEMSON, SC
wvlt.tv

Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of volunteers found a message in a bottle after making a trip through the Tennessee River, standing the test of time. The glass bottle drifted through the water for almost 40 years and the letter it contained was written by an 11-year-old. It was...
LENOIR CITY, TN
