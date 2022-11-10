Read full article on original website
Georgia Has a Major Flaw That Could Haunt Them Down the Stretch
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs clinched the SEC East after defeating Mississippi State last night by a score of 45-19 on the road. The Bulldogs dominated their opponent in nearly every statistical category with the exception on their 2 turnovers to State's 0. Georgia has been notorious this year for ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football: Vols aren't here to make friends
Things were not going according to plan for the Tennessee Volunteers. With 8:55 left in the 3rd quarter, the visiting Missouri Tigers had cut into the Vols’ lead, trailing only 28-24. Mizzou’s Brady Cook was bringing back memories of Matt Mauck with multiple successful QB draws. A sellout crowd of 101,915 that had been raucous was now a bit nervous.
Tennessee football’s playoff chances hurt by Saturday’s slate despite Oregon loss
When you look at the biggest storylines heading into Saturday, Tennessee football couldn’t have asked for much more. The Vols came in at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff ranking, and with the Georgia Bulldogs beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs, they still have the best loss. Meanwhile, the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart says the last 3 weeks have been especially unique for Georgia players
Georgia football is on a special trajectory as the team is favored to win another national title just one year removed from its last one. Head coach Kirby Smart said the past few weeks have been especially unique for the players on the squad and that there’s been no overlap in terminology and scheme on defense.
South Carolina & Tennessee Set For ESPN Kickoff
South Carolina will face Tennessee under the primetime lights next weekend in a pivotal contest for the Gamecocks.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie, Paul Finebaum reflect on Georgia hiring Kirby Smart, development of program
Georgia is being talked about as potentially the next dynasty team in college football as the Bulldogs stand the best chance at becoming the No. 1 seed in the College Football playoff with a real possibility of repeating as national champions. Head coach Kirby Smart has been a big part...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State burns Georgia on a last-second punt return to paydirt
Mississippi State has stellar special teams play, and the Bulldogs turned them on again late in the first half against Georgia. Zavion Thomas scooped up a punt on a bounce and took it the distance for a 63-yard score. Thomas got a missed tackle early in the play, and that was all he needed. Once he scored, there were 3 seconds remaining on the clock in the first half.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike Leach hints at officiating crew giving an 'homage' to Pac-12, speaks to reaching Georgia's level
Mike Leach didn’t say many specifics about the officiating in the loss to Georgia, but he hinted around the subject enough to understand his feelings. About the 45-19 loss to Georgia, Leach told reporters after the game that State left 2 obvious scores, but overall did more good things than bad.
wvlt.tv
Record setting performance sends Vols to 9-1 on the season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With a win today, Tennessee would complete its first undefeated season at home since it went 7-0 at Neyland Stadium back in 2007. The Vols are 6-0 on Rocky Top this season, having outscored their opponents 321-128 in those games. The Big Orange have won eight in a row inside Neyland dating back to last season, representing their longest home winning streak since posting nine straight victories from 2006-08.
WJCL
Former UGA baseball coach Steve Webber dies
ATLANTA — Steve Webber, the winningest baseball coach in Georgia history, who led the Bulldogs to the 1990 national championship, died late Saturday afternoon at his home in Atlanta after a lengthy illness. He was 74. Webber tallied 500 victories between 1981 and 1996 as his teams averaged 32...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Kirby Smart said after Georgia beat Mississippi State, clinched SEC East
Kirby Smart led Georgia to defeat Mississippi State 45-19 Saturday night. The win gave the Bulldogs the SEC East title, too, as UGA will face LSU in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game. Smart’s Bulldogs were led by quarterback Stetson Bennett’s impressive performance. Bennett totaled over 300 yards and 4...
As 'Rocky Top' Turns 50, Fans are Still Split on One Lyric
Rocky top. It's an iconic song at every University of Tennessee home football game. Nothing rocks Neyland Stadium quite like the timeless song by the Osborne Brothers. Hearing 100,000 deep belt out that collective "WOOO" is enough to rock any quarterback's confidence. Rocky top has been a staple in Knoxville...
wvlt.tv
UT student reunites with family during final home game of the season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alexandra Gooden is a freshman at the University of Tennessee majoring in business. On Saturday, during the final UT home game of the football season, she reunited with her family from Indianapolis. The family reunion was to celebrate her birthday. “My family, my aunt and then...
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
wvlt.tv
Man shot, killed by police at crime scene
UT student reunites with family during final home game of the season. Alexandra Gooden, a freshman at the University of Tennessee, reunited with her family from Indianapolis outside Neyland Stadium. Vol Walk ahead of Tennessee-Missouri game. Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST. |. Vol Walk ahead of Tennessee-Missouri...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Oak Ridge vs. McMinn County
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Oak Ridge vs. McMinn County. A blocked extra point proves costly as Oak Ridge beats McMinn County by one point.
wvlt.tv
He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you’re running out of time you start to think seriously about how to spend it. At almost 80 years old, Jerry Sears knows exactly what he wants to do with the time he has left, before it slips his mind. “You’ve told me your...
greenvillejournal.com
Clemson family announces $10 million gift for scholarships
Mark and Kathy Richardson have announced a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, who graduated in 1983, was on the 1981 National Championship football team. His and his wife’s contribution to the school mark the largest donation ever from a former Clemson student-athlete.
Human remains found on the side of the road in northeast Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — The White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human skeletal remains found near Cleveland. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities say the skeletal remains were found on the side of the road by a property owner in the 6000 block...
wvlt.tv
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of volunteers found a message in a bottle after making a trip through the Tennessee River, standing the test of time. The glass bottle drifted through the water for almost 40 years and the letter it contained was written by an 11-year-old. It was...
