Shaquille O'Neal Tells Kanye West He's 'Got More Money' Than Him Amid Rant
Shaquille O'Neal told Kanye West said that he has "more money" than the rapper on Thursday, as he clapped back at beleaguered musician for criticizing him. In a Twitter rant on Thursday, West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, defended NBA star Kyrie Irving has he faced backlash for posting on the platform about a documentary that is widely deemed to be antisemitic.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Brooklyn Nets Owner Almost Cut Kyrie Irving After Watching The Documentary Irving Shared On Social Media
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai was close to cutting Kyrie Irving after watching the documentary the player shared on social media.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife Officially Dating NBA Legend's Son
Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa, is reportedly officially official with Michael Jordan's 31-year-old son, Marcus. Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are, in fact, dating ... and their relationship turned romantic around a month ago. Sources say they're really into each other ... and have been spending a ton of time together in Miami.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Look: Carmelo Anthony's Son Received Big Offer On Sunday
Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan has already established himself as one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class. On Sunday, the Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ the King sophomore guard earned a scholarship offer that has special meaning for him and his family. Syracuse, the program where Carmelo won a...
Breaking: College Basketball Star Suspended 6 Games
A standout TCU Horned Frogs basketball player has been suspended for six games. TCU senior Damion Baugh has been out at the start of the season, as the NCAA works through his punishment. Monday, it was announced that the 6-foot-4 guard has been suspended for six games. "TCU’s Damion Baugh...
Odell Beckham Jr. Releases Statement On Nike Lawsuit
Odell Beckham Jr. has broken the silence on his reported lawsuit against Nike. According to TMZ Sports, Beckham claims Nike cost him "millions" of dollars by suppressing sales of his sneakers so he wouldn't be able to trigger incentives of the deal. Beckham released a statement about his issues with...
Herrington: What Jaren Jackson Jr.’s return means for the Grizzlies
A deeper look at what the return of Jaren Jackson Jr. will mean to the Grizzlies. Related story: Grizzlies Insider: Memphis stayed on track despite Jaren Jackson Jr. absence
Look: J.J. Watt Admits NFL Fan Got 'Screwed' Yesterday
J.J. Watt came through in a big way for a fan on Twitter after the NFL didn't. On Monday, a Cardinals fan tweeted at the defensive end sharing that he lost $1,000 because officials incorrectly blew a play dead that would've resulted in Watt scoring a defensive touchdown. The three-time...
Breaking: NFL Star Files Lawsuit Against Nike
One of the NFL's most-popular players has filed a lawsuit against Nike. According to TMZ Sports, free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has filed a lawsuit against The Swoosh. Beckham Jr., who was sponsored by Nike, claims the apparel company suppressed sales of his sneaker, in order to prevent...
