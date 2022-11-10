ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire warns of dangers of lithium-ion batteries

By Chris Hoffman
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2knB7X_0j6X2RfM00

Pittsburgh firefighters warn dangers of lithium batteries 01:44

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire said it is noticing an alarming trend.

That's the destructiveness of lithium-ion batteries when they fail. The department is calling on people to be alert to the fire hazards they can present.

According to Assistant Chief Brian Kokkila, a vehicle fire last month was traced back to a lithium battery failure. Firefighters said the blaze could have spread to other buildings.

The bureau said it's an emerging technology that's in many devices we have, including phones and laptops. It's also in e-bikes and hoverboards.

To prevent any catastrophes, firefighters recommend storing the devices in dry and climate-controlled areas. The batteries are technology firefighters are still working to learn.

"There's no industry-wide mechanism for tracking the cause of lithium-ion or battery-related fires," Kokkila said. "That's something the U.S. Fire Administrator is working diligently for the nation to track this and other hazards."

It's recommended you always follow the manufacturer's instructions for charging, handling and using the devices to prevent any issues. That can mean getting the brand-name charger as opposed to the off-brand ones.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battle Westmoreland trailer fire

Crews are on the scene of a trailer fire in Westmoreland County. The call came in around 11:20 a.m. A 911 dispatcher said the fire is in the area of 900 Collinsburg Road in Rostraver Township. No injuries have been reported. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said there...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crash leaves 18-wheeler dangling off overpass

HOUSTON — A crash on a Texas highway left a dramatic scene behind when a semi-truck was left dangling from an overpass. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. Monday, when officials say a box truck left a Houston road and the 18-wheeler almost followed, KHOU reported. The...
HOUSTON, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Information Regarding Criminal Mischief at Dollar General

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 14, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the Dollar General on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a criminal mischief around 12:29 p.m. on September 30.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver County home health care workers get $47k in back pay, damages

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Labor says it recovered $47,000 in back pay and damages for workers at a home health care agency in Beaver County.Investigators said they found the 5 Caring Hearts agency in Aliquippa failed to pay some employees overtime rates in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.  The agency also failed to keep proper records of overtime hours worked, the department said. "Employers who fail to pay workers their rightful wages make it more difficult for their workers to provide for themselves and their families," said Wage and Hour Division District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh. "We encourage employers and employees to contact the Wage and Hour Division with any questions or concerns regarding pay practices."  The Department of Labor said it secured over $23,000 in back wages and over $23,000 in liquidated damages for three workers. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

North Hills DUI Task Force announces weekend detail

The North Hills DUI Task Force will conduct DUI detail during the weekend of Nov. 18. The task force includes police from the communities of Bradford Woods, Etna, Indiana, Marshall, O’Hara, Pine, Richland, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, McCandless, West View and Millvale. This is the 26th year for the...
MILLVALE, PA
CBS Philly

Allegheny County teenager donates 200 turkeys to veterans

TARENTUM, Pa. (CBS) – A Pennsylvania teenager continues his mission to give back to local veterans. 17-year-old Wesley Westerman from Allegheny County has collected enough turkeys to give to more than 200 military veterans.And it's not just the turkey, but the entire Thanksgiving meal.Westerman started the turkey drive when he was just 13, and it's been growing ever since.He now has the help of two motorcycle clubs, the VFW and his family. But, he says he's not stopping there."I just wanted to keep going. I want other people within the community to start realizing that we need to get this bigger and start expanding," Wesley said. "I mean, Pa. is a big state and, I mean, we could definitely help put a lot of veterans."Wesley Westerman says this year, delivering the turkeys is much easier because he finally has his driver's license.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawsuit claims state lawmaker fired chief of staff over office mold concerns

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A local state representative is facing a federal whistle-blower lawsuit from his former chief of staff. A woman named Marcel Nichol Ingram brought the lawsuit, claiming Rep. Eric Davanzo ignored her pleas to address mold in his West Newton office then fired her after she actually bought tests proving the alleged presence of dangerous mold. Filed in federal court in Pittsburgh, the 19-page lawsuit claims that Nikki Ingram first noticed a strong smell that burned her eyes and made it difficult to breathe inside the state representative's Water Street office in May of this year. According to...
WEST NEWTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman rescues couple from house fire after losing her car to fire

TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) - A Natrona Heights woman is being hailed as a hero after she saved a couple from a house fire earlier this week. This blaze wasn't the only one she had to deal with, though.Jennifer Colarossi said all she was looking to do was find a new route to do her job but ended up finding two people whose lives she needed to save.If you would have told Colarossi in the space of a week she would lose her car and saved two people from dying, she would have told you otherwise."I don't think so. I don't...
NATRONA HEIGHTS, PA
YourErie

Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend

An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash. It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County. She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hey Ray: Weather vs. Climate

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are some things that people think are the same but aren't.  Like jams and jellies.  We are going to keep this related to the atmosphere, though, so our topic is climate and weather.Usually, when I make a post about a cold snap someone will undoubtedly comment similar to, "What happened to global warming?"Then when I post about a string of very warm days someone will comment that it claims it to be thanks to global warming.  In both of these instances, climate is incorrectly attributed to short-term weather.Weather is simply the state of the atmosphere at...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Part of Ft. Duquesne Bridge closed after truck's brakes catch fire

PITTSBURGH — The Ft. Duquesne Bridge is closed inbound Friday night after a gasoline tanker truck's brakes caught fire. The incident initially left traffic closed in both directions, though footage from WTAE's Action Cam shows the outbound lane reopened. This is a developing story. Stay with WTAE for continuing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Carscoops

Pennsylvania Slaps Titling Suspension On Two Carvana Locations

Carvana is in legal trouble yet again, and the consequence this time is that two of its locations in Pennsylvania will no longer be able to perform motor vehicle titling and registration actions. Both will still be able to sell vehicles, though. The suspension will affect locations in Philadelphia and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man killed by Forest Hills police in shootout identified

A man was fatally shot by Forest Hills police officers who responded to a call along Ardmore Boulevard on Sunday morning after he fired a gun at them, according to authorities. Two Forest Hills police officers were dispatched to the the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard at 10:19 a.m. for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered snow showers possible this afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are some snowflakes out there this morning. The only places that could see some light accumulation are north of I-80 and the ridges. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosMost roads will be wet, and you'll need to bundle up for outdoor activities. Today will be colder and blustery with highs only in the upper 30s and morning lows in the 20s. Wind gusts will be around 20-25 mph with scattered snow showers so wind chills will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. We clear out tonight, but it'll be frigid at the bus stop so get out all of the winter gear for the morning.Next week will still be very cold with highs well below normal with highs only in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Monday will dry before and rain/snow mix arrives on Tuesday. Wednesday through Thursday we have the chance for some light snow. Bundle up the kids at the bus stop and brace yourself for a taste of winter!Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
89K+
Followers
32K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy