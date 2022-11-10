ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takeoff's Tragic Death: Houston Bowling Alley Open For Business Ahead Of Slain Rapper's Celebration Of Life

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston, Texas, is open for business after closing for a few days in the wake of Migos rapper Takeoff 's fatal shooting, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The location had shut its doors one day after Takeoff (real name: Kirshnik Khari Ball) was killed outside, canceling its unlimited bowling for patrons.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Takeoff died early November 1 after attending a private party at the venue. Quavo , the chart-topping lyricist's uncle and Migos bandmate, was also present that fateful evening.

The following day, RadarOnline.com discovered an alleged bystander said Takeoff and Quavo were trying to " be the mediator " before gunfire rang out.

The woman, who refused to identify herself, spoke with YouTube's Storm Monroe and confirmed RadarOnline.com's report that the shooting was NOT over a game of dice.

Sources said that Takeoff's inner circle believes the suspect did not intend to shoot the rapper , but he got caught in the crossfire.

"This was an argument between two camps," the bystander claimed. "Everyone is saying this is Quavo's fault … Quavo had nothing to do with the s---."

Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Takeoff was tragically pronounced dead at the scene. He was only 28.

The late star's primary cause of death was later revealed to be "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm."

Just 10 days before his death, Takeoff appeared alongside Quavo in an interview with Drink Champs , during which he was praised for his lyrical prowess on their new duo album.

"Enough is enough," Takeoff said. "I'm chill, I'm laid back, but it's time to pop it, you know what I mean?"

Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Fans have since taken special notice of his subsequent remark about being appreciated for his accomplishments while he was still alive.

"I mean it's time to give me my flowers ," Takeoff continued. "I don't want them later on when I ain't here. I want 'em right now."

Fans are able to pay tribute to Takeoff tomorrow at his celebration of life service , RadarOnline.com can confirm, which is set to be held at noon at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

