ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian Destroyed Some Incredible Cars, and Thousands Are Now Available at Salvage Auctions

By Peter Holderith
The Drive
The Drive
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T1OaC_0j6X1g4000 Copart

Hurricane Ian took a terrible toll on human life and physical property in the southeast. Billions of dollars in damage was done, and one of the most visible reminders of the destruction is ruined cars. We’ve detailed before how they’re piling up in a huge way , but now we can really see that figure illustrated. Copart, one of the largest auto salvage companies in the country, now has a specific part of its site dedicated to wrecks from Hurricane Ian. It’s not pretty.

The default sort mode of these totaled cars is estimated retail value, which adds to the spectacle. Instantly upon clicking the link to Hurricane Ian victims on Copart’s homepage, you can see seven figures worth of destroyed Ferraris , Bentleys, Rolls Royces, and more. A few pages later and you can see the ruined BMW 850 CSI we covered a few days ago.

Enough vehicles have been added to some Copart lots in Florida and the difference in inventory can be seen from space. In a statement, a representative of the company stated that so far, it has collected over 60,000 vehicles for processing since the storm made landfall in late September.

The unfortunate part about the hurricane is that it did not discriminate when it came to which vehicles it would destroy. As a result, there’s a diverse group of desirable cars represented here. Interested in something sporty? How about a 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS or a Mercedes AMG GT 63 S built in the same year? There’s also a red 2020 Lotus Evora GT. Classics include a very tastefully done 1973 Ford Bronco, as well as a 1974 BMW Bavaria; the sedan version of the more well-known E9 series of coupes. 1996 Porsche 911 Carerra 2 rounds out the small selection I’ve put together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdWLv_0j6X1g4000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aovhx_0j6X1g4000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKU9b_0j6X1g4000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WzmGS_0j6X1g4000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NB1tB_0j6X1g4000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j5jAU_0j6X1g4000
Copart

That being said it’s probably not a good idea to buy any of these vehicles unless the plan is to part them out. Yes, haha, just leave them in rice, right? But no, buying flood cars with the intent to fix them is generally a bad idea. You would have to be the next Thomas Edison to get one of these cars going again without months’ worth of trial and error.

As of right now, Copart has 4,395 vehicles up for auction that fell victim to the massive September hurricane in Florida. If you feel strongly about one of these things, well, the choice is absolutely yours. God knows one of you will pull the trigger.

Got tips? Email the author: peter@thedrive.com

Comments / 9

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
Q 105.7

Abandoned Upstate NY Mansion! Can You Believe This Was Left In the Garage?

Abandoned properties don't always appear to be abandoned, until you take a closer look. This particular home in Upstate New York would give you the impression that people live but but maybe they are on a vacation. A long vacation. As you will see however, nobody had been here in years. As a matter of fact it looked like the owners left abruptly and left everything behind. Including a stunning discovery sitting in the garage.
Business Insider

An unfinished 168-foot superyacht that was abandoned in 2007 will soon be up for auction starting at $1.5 million — see inside the 40% complete yacht

An unfinished superyacht abandoned just before the Great Recession will be up for auction starting at $1.5 million. The 168-foot motoryacht could cost between $16 million to $25 million to complete. Take a look at the nearly half-finished motoryacht that'll be auctioned by Boathouse Auctions in November. A 168-foot superyacht...
Reader's Digest

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
Motorious

Huge Barn Find Stash Uncovered In Secret Location

Stumbling across just one or two barn find cars can be pretty exciting, but just imagine coming across a huge collection like the one featured in the included video. Documented by The Bearded Explorer, a UK YouTuber who likes to check out abandoned locations, this is truly a breathtaking discovery. Row after row of dusty British and European classic cars have been hidden away from view, revealing how some collections are truly forgotten.
CNN

It's ugly. It was catching fire. It's old tech. GM is selling the Chevy Bolt like hotcakes

General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy