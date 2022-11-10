Read full article on original website
Related
Growing strawberries in South Carolina during the fall? Here's how farmers are doing it
SUMTER, S.C. — Rows of blooming strawberries are being picked right beside a pumpkin patch in Sumter. It's because Maynard and Marie Dorr of Dorr Farms have taken on the fall strawberry. "We've done it in past years, and the people love the strawberries in the spring, they love...
WYFF4.com
City of Anderson developing 20-year comprehensive plan, seeking input from community
ANDERSON, S.C. — The city of Anderson is working on a 20-year comprehensive plan for the entire city. "Really everybody in the Upstate, all communities in the Upstate, are seeing a ton of growth right now," said Andrew Strickland, assistant city manager. "The city of Anderson really wants to stay on top of that. With all the new development we're gonna see, all the new residents we're gonna see, we want to make sure we have our vision, our roadmap for what that development looks like nailed down."
WYFF4.com
Are you eligible for the $800 tax rebate in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Eligible taxpayers in South Carolina will be getting a tax rebate of up to $800 in the mail or in their bank accounts by the end of the year. The South Carolina Department of Revenue said rebates will be issued to eligible taxpayers who filed their 2021 SC1040 by Oct. 17.
130 acres in Woodruff sold to developer for single-family homes
Forestar Group Inc. has purchased 130 acres in Woodruff to develop single-family homes, according to a press release.
BMW announces new facility at Upstate plant
Another move forward has been in announced in a major auto maker’s expansion here in the Upstate. BMW North America has officially opened their brand new Vehicle Accessories Center on their campus in Greer.
golaurens.com
County Council moving forward with new $49.65 million economic development project
Meeting in the building where General Election votes were to be tabulated, the Laurens County Council took actions that could result in more than $75 million in economic development coming to the county. One project - Project Supply which has been identified as Motor City Racks - is the third...
Proposed lane reduction in Greer could help reduce crashes on W. Poinsett St.
A proposed project in Greer could reduce the number of lanes along West Poinsett Street near downtown.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South Carolina
The Palmetto State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Horry County, you might just want to visit.
Food Stamps Schedule: Georgia Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Georgia's SNAP benefits, which boost the food budgets of eligible, low-income households, are paid on the same schedule every month, including November. The Georgia Division of Family & Children...
abccolumbia.com
SC military retirement pay exempt from state income taxes beginning next year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— All military retirement pay will be exempt from State Individual Income Tax starting tax year 2022, says the SC Department of Revenue. The tax break does not include any earned income cap. The announcement means South Carolina will join more than two dozen states whose retired...
Lighting and ceiling fan company building new facility in the Upstate
A premier manufacturer of lighting and ceiling fans is setting up shop in the Upstate. Visual Comfort and Company has announced plans to invest over 60 million dollars and create 125 new jobs in Spartanburg County.
WBTV
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WBTV) - Henrietta Goode has confidence in who she is and what she’s willing to stand up for. She’s willing to admit when she’s wrong, but she’s also willing to pull up her sleeves and fight when she knows she’s right. That’s what...
This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why
This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.
Dangerous Cities in South Carolina
South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Rare Alfa Romeo worth $23 million stolen in SC could be in North Carolina; $50,000 reward offered
A $50,000 reward is being offered after the black two-door 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Lungo Spyder with tan interior was swiped.
South Carolina gives GOP a ruby-red bright spot in midterms
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The crowd at South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s election night party chanted along with the Republican incumbent as he closed his victory speech with a Tim McGraw lyric: “I like it, I love it, I want some more of it.”. It was a...
This City Was Named the “Best Place To Live in South Carolina” for 2022
This city was named the "Best Place To Live in South Carolina" for 2022.Travel Lens. There are a plethora of great places to live in the state of South Carolina and all of them have certain things about them that are unique. Whether you want to live in a metropolitan area that is a little more fast-paced or a small quaint town, the state of South Carolina has something for you. However, one major national publication has named one city as the "Best Place to Live in South Carolina" for 2022. In this article, we will take a look at which city that is, as well as other cities in the state that made the list.
Lowcountry businesses, residents prepare for Nicole to make landfall
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Despite the potential impact from Nicole, some residents say they’re not worried at all. As Nicole prepares to make landfall in the Palmetto State, storm preps are already getting underway. Officials have canceled events and even closed schools. But, folks on Hilton Head Island said it will be business […]
Upstate coroner warns of dangers of xylazine
A report from DHEC states xylazine is often in drugs without a person's knowledge and can increase the risk of overdose and death.
Study shows some Georgians looking to move away to other states: Here’s where
A new study shows that some Georgia residents are looking outside of the Peach State for places to live, with three states being the most considered for relocating.
Comments / 0