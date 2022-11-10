ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

WYFF4.com

City of Anderson developing 20-year comprehensive plan, seeking input from community

ANDERSON, S.C. — The city of Anderson is working on a 20-year comprehensive plan for the entire city. "Really everybody in the Upstate, all communities in the Upstate, are seeing a ton of growth right now," said Andrew Strickland, assistant city manager. "The city of Anderson really wants to stay on top of that. With all the new development we're gonna see, all the new residents we're gonna see, we want to make sure we have our vision, our roadmap for what that development looks like nailed down."
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Are you eligible for the $800 tax rebate in South Carolina?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Eligible taxpayers in South Carolina will be getting a tax rebate of up to $800 in the mail or in their bank accounts by the end of the year. The South Carolina Department of Revenue said rebates will be issued to eligible taxpayers who filed their 2021 SC1040 by Oct. 17.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South Carolina

The Palmetto State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Horry County, you might just want to visit.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why

This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.
HARTSVILLE, SC
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Cities in South Carolina

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Kennardo G. James

This City Was Named the “Best Place To Live in South Carolina” for 2022

This city was named the "Best Place To Live in South Carolina" for 2022.Travel Lens. There are a plethora of great places to live in the state of South Carolina and all of them have certain things about them that are unique. Whether you want to live in a metropolitan area that is a little more fast-paced or a small quaint town, the state of South Carolina has something for you. However, one major national publication has named one city as the "Best Place to Live in South Carolina" for 2022. In this article, we will take a look at which city that is, as well as other cities in the state that made the list.

