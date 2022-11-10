CHICAGO (WICS/CNN Newsource) — Construction on the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago was suspended last week after workers discovered a noose at the site. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker condemned what happened tweeting, "Hate has no place in Illinois. The noose is more than a symbol of racism, it is a heart-stopping reminder of the violence and terror inflicted on Black Americans for centuries. I condemn this act of hate in the strongest possible terms, and the state of Illinois will make all needed resources available to help catch the perpetrators."

