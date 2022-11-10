Read full article on original website
Jennifer Aniston Reacts To Her Father John’s Death At 89
Jennifer Aniston is mourning the loss of her father. On Nov. 14, the Friends alum announced that her father, Days of Our Lives star John Aniston, died three days prior, on Nov. 11. He was 89. Aniston reacted to his passing in an Instagram post, calling him “one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew.”
Stormzy Was The Ultimate Fanboy When He Met Taylor Swift
There were many stand-out moments from the MTV EMAs in Germany on Sunday (Nov. 13), but Taylor Swift undoubtedly ruled the night. The singer, who recently released her Midnights album, took home four of the six awards she was nominated for. She received the gongs for “Best Artist,” “Best Video,” “Best Pop” and “Best Longform Video.” And that wasn’t all, as Swift also helped Stormzy make his dreams come true, by posing for a selfie with the rapper.
Dodi Fayed Produced Movies Starring Robin Williams & Demi Moore After Chariots Of Fire
The third episode of Netflix’s The Crown Season 5 introduces Egyptian-born film producer Dodi Fayed (played by Khalid Abdalla) on the set of the 1981’s Chariots of Fire. Thanks to billionaire father Mohamed Al-Fayed’s fortune, Dodi was able to finance the eventual Best Picture Oscar winner, but as The Crown portrays, he was really trying to make a name for himself. Though he would eventually do just that, his life was cut short when he and Princess Diana died in a tragic Paris car crash in 1997. Here’s a refresher on Dodi’s job beyond his contribution to Chariots of Fire.
OG High School Musical Stars Reunited In Paris & “No Time Has Passed”
The original High School Musical cast is (all in this) together again. As part of Dream It Convention’s two-day “Back to the Musical World 2” fan event in Paris, beginning Nov. 12, such HSM alums as Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella Montez), Corbin Bleu (Chad Danforth), Lucas Grabeel (Ryan Evans), Bart Johnson (Coach Jack Bolton), Drew Seeley (Troy Bolton’s singing voice), and director Kenny Ortega reunited for a weekend of panels, autograph sessions, and fan photo ops. Luckily, Ortega and Seeley shared some must-see backstage photos on Instagram, for those back stateside.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Len Goodman Toe-Taps Toward Retirement
Say it ain’t so, Len! The longtime head judge of Dancing With the Stars announced that this season will mark his final turn with the beloved ABC series during a Monday night broadcast, earning a standing ovation from his shocked audience. Explaining he’d decided to spend more time with his family in Britain, Goodman added, “I could not thank you enough, Dancing With the Stars family. It’s been such a wonderful experience for me.” Goodman’s message brought his fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli to tears as they hugged him. Goodman, 78, is a ballroom dancing legend who...
Lindsay Lohan Explained That Mean Girls Homage In Falling For Christmas
As Damian so astutely put it in 2004’s Mean Girls, “everybody in the English-speaking world” knows the song “Jingle Bell Rock.” You know, because the Plastics perform a more-naughty-than-nice rendition of the Bobby Helms classic in their high school’s holiday talent show “every year.” In the film’s iconic scene, Lindsay Lohan’s Cady Heron saves the day by starting an a capella singalong following an onstage mishap. For the first time since then, fans can hear those very vocals once again: Lohan sings an updated version of “Jingle Bell Rock” in the end credits of her new Netflix movie, Falling for Christmas.
Keith Lemon Marked His 20th Wedding Anniversary In Super Sweet Way
Known for fronting ITV’s Celebrity Juice, we’re used to seeing Keith Lemon (real name Leigh Francis) crack a joke or two but not so much when it comes to talking about romance and relationships. But this year, celebrating the 30-year anniversary with his partner, Francis flipped the script by sharing two Instagram posts where he wished his wife of twenty years, Jill Carter, a happy anniversary. But who is Keith Lemon’s wife? Here’s everything you need to know about Carter.
Interview With The Vampire
Spoilers ahead for the Interview with the Vampire season finale. If you’re already thirsty for more Interview with the Vampire, you’re not alone. The AMC adaptation of Anne Rice’s 1976 novel has a near-perfect critical score on Rotten Tomatoes and has won over audiences, too, for its steamy depiction of a vampire couple (turned family) in 20th-century New Orleans.
Tracee Ellis Ross Says The Hair Tales Is “A Love Letter To Black Women”
Wild. Unruly. Unkempt. These are labels often associated with Black women’s hair — and a new six-part docuseries produced by Oprah Winfrey, Michaela Angela Davis, and Tracee Ellis Ross aims to set the record straight and provide a space for Black women to discuss all things hair on our terms.
Kim Kardashian Wore Stiletto Nails With French Tips, & I'm Obsessed
If you know anything about Kim and Khloé Kardashian — you know Kim is a short, neutral nail girlie, while Khloé is the complete opposite, much preferring long, sharp, and statement-making tips of every color. The younger sister and Good American founder has even shared in a recent confessional on The Kardashians, “If I'm in a coma, I'm still getting my nails done once a week, and that's in my will.” Big mood.
House Of The Dragon
Two unexpected TV worlds collided on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 12. With Dave Chappelle as host, SNL took the opportunity to revive characters from his early 2000s sketch comedy and drop them into the Game of Thrones universe. Billed as a “sneak peek” of House of the Dragon Season 2, it brought Chappelle’s Show fan favorites like Silky Johnson and Tyrone Biggums to Dragonstone as potential Targaryen allies, similar to 2016’s Walking Dead parody.
