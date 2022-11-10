Read full article on original website
Building collapses in Daytona Beach Shores as Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida
Florida was battered by strong winds and hammering rain as Tropical Storm Nicole made its way to the US coast on Wednesday, 9 November.This footage shows the scene in Daytona Beach Shores where a building collapsed under the pressure of the gusts.The National Hurricane Center expects Nicole to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday.Officials also warned of heavy rainfall into Thursday across the Florida Peninsula, along with “dangerous storm surges” along the east coast of the state and coastal Georgia.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsTransformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits FloridaDemocrat Wes Moore makes history as Maryland’s first Black governor
Tropical Storm Lisa forecast to become hurricane; Martin forms
The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season would be Nicole.
Homes Seen Toppled Into Ocean, Streets Flooded After Tropical Storm Nicole
Portions of Florida's east coast, still recovering from Hurricane Ian, saw beachfront homes crash into the ocean Thursday as the storm moved northward.
Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to a Category 4 while heading towards Mexico before landfall this weekend
Forming off the western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Roslyn has strengthened into a major Category 4 storm and is expected to make landfall this weekend, forecasts show.
Were Sharks In Florida Street After Hurricane Nicole? New Video Emerges
During Hurricane Ian, a man videoed what appeared to be a shark flopping around in his neighbor's backyard in Fort Myers amid severe storm surge.
Florida mobile home park residents forced to leave homes, terminate leases
One woman told AccuWeather that the type of tight-knit community found in the neighborhood is hard to come by these days. Gasparilla Mobile Estates in Placida, Florida, had some lucky residents like Fran Jones, whose homes remained almost intact after Hurricane Ian’s impact. “A new roof, new sheetrock and...
Tropical Storm Nicole hits Florida sending floodwater gushing through St Augustine
Tropical Storm Nicole has sent floodwater gushing through coastal areas of Florida as strong winds and rain hammered the area. This video shows vehicles navigating pooling water in downtown St Augustine on the northeast coast of the state. The National Hurricane Center expects Nicole to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane overnight on Wednesday, 9 November, as it progresses toward the US.Floridians were also warned of dangerous storm surges on Thursday, which will also impact coastal Georgia.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Transformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits FloridaBuilding collapses in Daytona Beach Shores as Tropical Storm Nicole nears FloridaTransformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits Florida
Hundreds of Thousands of Frogs Descend on Florida Town After Hurricane Ian: ‘Frogmageddon’
A Florida neighborhood in Edgewater is currently being overrun by hundreds of thousands of frogs following Hurricane Ian. Some residents are calling it a “frogmageddon,” and they’re wondering where these amphibians have come from, Fox Weather reports. Over the past few nights, local Kelly White has increasingly...
NHC now tracking 2 tropical waves off Florida, US. Hurricane Martin grows even larger
The National Hurricane Center is now tracking four systems in the Atlantic basin, including two tropical waves off the southeastern coast of the U.S. The tropical wave closest to Florida currently has a 30 percent chance for development over the next five days. AccuWeather forecasters noted that areas from the Caribbean to the southwestern...
See why Hurricane Nicole's expected landfall will be historic
CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri breaks down the latest forecast for Hurricane Nicole as the category 1 storm approaches the coast of Florida.
natureworldnews.com
Scottish Couple Flees from their Florida Home After Seeing Alligators and Sharks on Streets
A Scottish couple fled their home in Florida with their children after seeing alligators and sharks swarming the streets when Hurricane Ian ravaged the state in late September. The said family reportedly lost their new and uninsured house when the Category 4 storm brought strong winds and severe flooding due...
U.S. Volcano that has been dormant for 800 YEARS appears to be Waking Up
A volcano near Sitka, Alaska, which has been dormant for 800 years is becoming active again. Mount Edgecumbe which has been dormant for at least 800 years has shown signs of life after a wave of the earthquake struck the region earlier this year.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Kentucky Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Storm Nicole: Moment 18ft wave dwarfs fishing pier
A huge 18ft wave crashed over a fishing pier in Florida hours before Storm Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday (10 November).Footage shows the 976ft long Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier, located close to Fort Lauderdale, dwarfed amid a rare November storm.More than 100,000 customers were left without power across Florida early on Thursday, shortly after the hurricane made landfall.The National Weather Service has warned that strong winds, dangerous waves and heavy rains will continue over a large area, despite Nicole being weakened back into a tropical storm.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Transformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits FloridaBuilding submerged by water after collapsing on Florida beach amid Storm NicoleTropical Storm Nicole hits Florida sending floodwater gushing through St Augustine
A Triple Dip La Niña winter is coming, like 1976 and 2001
We have a winter situation coming that only compares to two other winters. Let’s look at what those two winters brought Michigan. A La Niña is ongoing now and is expected to continue through this winter. A La Niña is when the equatorial Pacific Ocean water turns colder than normal. The large area of colder water stretching across the Pacific Ocean usually creates a particular storm track and temperature pattern across the U.S.
rigzone.com
Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
Tropical Storm Roslyn is expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall on Mexico’s west coast this weekend, bringing torrential rains and threats of flash floods. The storm is expected to bring as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rainfall to the region, which could lead to flash...
Giant, Horrid Deep-Sea Louse-Like Creature Filmed Feasting on Fish Head
Giant isopods are thought to have existed for more than 160 million years, evidence from the fossil record indicates.
Click10.com
Storm Surge And Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For The Florida East Coast
Location 415 miles ENE of The Northwestern Bahamas. At 1000 PM EST (0300 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Nicole was located near latitude 27.0 North, longitude 71.1 West. The storm is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight. A turn toward the west or west-southwest is forecast to begin on Tuesday, and that motion should continue through early Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday and Tuesday night, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida Wednesday night.
Tropical Storm Lisa Projected to Become Hurricane, Make Landfall Wednesday
This storm quickly formed over the last few days, and now it aims for landfall.
A Chinese rocket will fall to Earth Friday, and it could be headed for Florida
A massive, 23-ton hunk of Chinese space junk orbiting Earth is expected to make a chaotic return to the home planet Friday, but it's unknown exactly when or where it will come down.
