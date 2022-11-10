ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Building collapses in Daytona Beach Shores as Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida

Florida was battered by strong winds and hammering rain as Tropical Storm Nicole made its way to the US coast on Wednesday, 9 November.This footage shows the scene in Daytona Beach Shores where a building collapsed under the pressure of the gusts.The National Hurricane Center expects Nicole to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday.Officials also warned of heavy rainfall into Thursday across the Florida Peninsula, along with "dangerous storm surges" along the east coast of the state and coastal Georgia.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
The Independent

Tropical Storm Nicole hits Florida sending floodwater gushing through St Augustine

Tropical Storm Nicole has sent floodwater gushing through coastal areas of Florida as strong winds and rain hammered the area. This video shows vehicles navigating pooling water in downtown St Augustine on the northeast coast of the state. The National Hurricane Center expects Nicole to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane overnight on Wednesday, 9 November, as it progresses toward the US.Floridians were also warned of dangerous storm surges on Thursday, which will also impact coastal Georgia.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Storm Nicole: Moment 18ft wave dwarfs fishing pier

A huge 18ft wave crashed over a fishing pier in Florida hours before Storm Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday (10 November).Footage shows the 976ft long Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier, located close to Fort Lauderdale, dwarfed amid a rare November storm.More than 100,000 customers were left without power across Florida early on Thursday, shortly after the hurricane made landfall.The National Weather Service has warned that strong winds, dangerous waves and heavy rains will continue over a large area, despite Nicole being weakened back into a tropical storm.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
The Saginaw News

A Triple Dip La Niña winter is coming, like 1976 and 2001

We have a winter situation coming that only compares to two other winters. Let’s look at what those two winters brought Michigan. A La Niña is ongoing now and is expected to continue through this winter. A La Niña is when the equatorial Pacific Ocean water turns colder than normal. The large area of colder water stretching across the Pacific Ocean usually creates a particular storm track and temperature pattern across the U.S.
MICHIGAN STATE
rigzone.com

Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane

Tropical Storm Roslyn is expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall on Mexico’s west coast this weekend, bringing torrential rains and threats of flash floods. The storm is expected to bring as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rainfall to the region, which could lead to flash...
Click10.com

Storm Surge And Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For The Florida East Coast

Location 415 miles ENE of The Northwestern Bahamas. At 1000 PM EST (0300 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Nicole was located near latitude 27.0 North, longitude 71.1 West. The storm is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight. A turn toward the west or west-southwest is forecast to begin on Tuesday, and that motion should continue through early Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday and Tuesday night, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida Wednesday night.
FLORIDA STATE

