Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
Susan West of Buxton, November 10
Susan West of Buxton, NC passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, after a brief illness. Susan was born in Baltimore, Maryland on October 1, 1949. She was a graduate of Towson State University. She worked for the Maryland Historical Society before moving to Hatteras Island in the 1970s and marrying Rob West, a commercial fisherman.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Thanksgiving Closures and Trash Collection Changes
All Dare County offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dare County C&D Landfill in Manns Harbor, the Buxton Transfer Station and the Manteo Recycle Yard will also be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. These sites will reopen on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
outerbanksvoice.com
Sara Lee Styron of Hatteras, November 7
Sara Lee Styron, “Secky,” 74, passed on November 7, 2022, at her home in Hatteras, NC. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on April 19,1948. Sara is predeceased by her parents, Otis and Mary Styron and her sister Catherine Styron Bulman. She leaves behind her sister Judy Styron of Colorado as well as family and friends too numerous to mention, and her beloved dog “Weezy.”
outerbanksvoice.com
Kathleen “Kat” Gotthardt Berry of Southern Shores, November 10
Kathleen Gotthardt Berry was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 5, 1947, and transitioned peacefully to Heaven in Chesapeake, Virginia on November 10, 2022. Kathleen “Kat” received her Bachelor of Education degree, Magna cum Laude in 1969. She wanted to see the world and took a DODDS Teaching Job in the Philippines where she taught service member children. She later moved to Germany to begin a long teaching career at the many military bases there. During a Summer break she visited Spain and met her husband to be. Their eyes met and shazam, it was love at first sight between the two. They both moved to Germany, and were married in Stuttgart in 1982, beginning their 40-year love life. In 1984 they were transferred to Japan, and in 1986 she returned to the US where she completed her ESOL teaching career in 2005. On a vacation to the Outer Banks (OBX) she fell in love with its beauty. Her forever home dreams were realized in 2015 when they moved to the OBX. While on the OBX, Kat focused her life on caring for her plants, cats and helping with the Little Plant Library in Southern Shores.
outerbanksvoice.com
Wind, rain and sweat: OBX Marathon returns after two-year hiatus
The Sunday morning weather forecast for the 7:00 a.m. start to the Towne Banks Outer Banks Marathon and Half Marathon called for light rain and a 10-mph breeze from the north. The reality was a hard-driving rain and a 15-20-mph wind that one competitor described as feeling like needles striking his face for the first five miles.
outerbanksvoice.com
OBX Jeep Charities donates $35K to Dare Special Olympics
OBX Jeep Charities—a recently formed 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides various resources, programs and activities that are designed to enhance the lives of Dare County citizens—has raised and donated $35,000 to the Dare County Special Olympics. A check for the funds that were raised from the 2022 OBX...
outerbanksvoice.com
‘She made sure Hatteras was at the table’
Remembering fishing advocate and writer Susan West. Susan West, a long-time advocate for the Hatteras Island fishing community and a writer who helped foster improved communications and respect between regulators and fishermen, died on Nov. 10 at age 73. “She made sure that Hatteras and those small fishing communities were...
outerbanksvoice.com
Mary Parker of Currituck, November 12
Mary Elizabeth Parker, age 84, of Currituck, NC died on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Currituck Health and Rehab Center. She was born in Currituck, NC on January 3, 1938 to John Parker and Virginia Voliva Parker. She is survived by two daughters, Becky Dowdy Baggett (Robert) of Jarvisburg, NC...
outerbanksvoice.com
Currituck 4-H on the National Stage
November 5, 2022 was a banner day for Currituck County 4-H’ers Cayden Lowe, Kilynn Brinkley, Chloe Fredrick and Emma Solley. From North Carolina to Kentucky these stellar young women earned honors for their performance in 4-H competitions. The NC Shooting Sports National Team tryouts tournament was held In Ellerbe,...
Comments / 0