NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

From a prohibitive favorite to narrowly leading the pack in a matter of hours on Sunday, oddsmakers are adjusting futures markets following Buffalo's overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Still listed as the team to beat in the AFC East division, the Bills would be the No. 6 seed in the AFC if the playoffs began Monday. At 6-3, they're behind the Miami Dolphins (7-3) and New York...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO