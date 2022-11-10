Raiders Place Hunter Renfrow on IR, Among Other Transactions

The Las Vegas Raiders have placed Hunter Renfrow on the IR, Blake Martinez on the reserve/retired list, and they have added LB Reggie Ragland to the practice squad.

It's been a busy day for the Las Vegas Raiders' roster.

Earlier, we at Raider Maven reported the Raiders' moving of tight end Darren Waller to the injured reserve list.

Not long after, Las Vegas placed Hunter Renfrow on the IR as well, the club reported Thursday.

Renfrow has suffered an oblique injury.

This won't be the first time the Pro-Bowl wideout has missed time, as Renfrow also missed Weeks 3 and 4 due to a concussion.

The slot receiver has posted just 192 yards on just 21 receptions this season.

Renfrow led the team with over 1,000 receiving yards last season and 103 receptions, the second-best mark in franchise history.

In addition to this roster move, the Raiders have also placed linebacker Blake Martinez on the reserve/retired list.

Martinez has tallied 20 combined tackles in his four games with the Silver and Black this season.

The linebacker played his first four NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He was then a member of the New York Giants, but missed almost the entirety of the season with a torn ACL.

Las Vegas also announced the signing of linebacker Reggie Ragland to the practice squad.

Ragland spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs before playing a season apiece with the Detroit Lions and, most recently, the New York Giants.

The veteran linebacker has totaled 279 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, an interception and a touchdown in his five NFL seasons.

Ragland was also a member of the 2018-19 Super-Bowl winning Chiefs roster.

