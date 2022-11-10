ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

By Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CyazL_0j6WyYNl00

Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets defensive end Vinny Curry (99) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Newport Plain Talk

Reports: Bills QB Josh Allen active vs. Vikings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be active for Sunday's game against the visiting Minnesota Vikings, multiple outlets reported. Allen did not practice until Friday -- on a limited basis -- due to a right elbow injury sustained on the final drive of last weekend's loss to the New York Jets. Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Allen's status was "hour-to-hour." Allen is officially listed as questionable for the Bills (6-2) against the Vikings (7-1). Former Minnesota quarterback Case Keenum would draw the start should Allen be unable to play. Allen, 26, is having an MVP-caliber season, completing 64.1 percent of his passes for 2,403 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has rushed for 392 yards and four scores. --Field Level Media
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Newport Plain Talk

NFL roundup: Vikings prevail in OT thriller vs. Bills

Patrick Peterson's second interception for the Minnesota Vikings sealed a heart-stopping, 33-30 win in overtime against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. The play concluded a wild game in which both teams appeared to win in the final minute of regulation. Buffalo (6-3) seemingly won when it stuffed Kirk Cousins short of the goal line on a fourth-down quarterback sneak. But on the ensuing play, the Bills...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Newport Plain Talk

Vikings edge Bills on FG in overtime thriller

Patrick Peterson's second interception for the Minnesota Vikings sealed a heart-stopping, 33-30 win in overtime against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. The play concluded a wild game in which both teams appeared to win in the final minute of regulation. Buffalo (6-3) seemingly won when it stuffed Kirk Cousins short of the goal line on a fourth-down quarterback sneak. But on the ensuing play, the Bills botched the snap and Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks recovered the ball on the goal line...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Newport Plain Talk

Panthers name Baker Mayfield starting QB in Week 11

Baker Mayfield is returning to starting quarterback in Week 11. Erstwhile starter PJ Walker suffered a high-ankle sprain in last Thursday's game against the Atlanta Falcons and won't be available against the Baltimore Ravens this week. Sam Darnold will back up Mayfield, Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said Monday. Walker played the entire game against...
The Newport Plain Talk

Jim Polzin gives Packers a B grade against Cowboys

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Offense: A- Aaron Rodgers looked like his old self, and he may have found a new favorite target in Christian Watson. The rookie wide receiver, who has teased his potential, finally put it all together during a 107-yard, three-touchdown performance. The Packers fed Aaron Jones a lot,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Newport Plain Talk

Raiders owner: Coach Josh McDaniels 'doing a fantastic job'

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said Monday he has "no issues" with the performance of first-year coach Josh McDaniels, despite the team's 2-7 record. Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he hasn't soured on McDaniels, the former Denver Broncos head coach and longtime offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. It's been a rough first half of the season for the Raiders. Six of their seven defeats have...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Newport Plain Talk

Tom Brady, Shohei Ohtani among biggest losers in FTX collapse

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani are among prominent professional athletes taking significant losses in the collapse of cryptocurrency marketplace FTX. Brady and ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, each took majority stakes in the company in September, and touted FTX in a series of commercials and encouraged peers to be part of the crypto craze. "It's an incredibly exciting time in the crypto-world and Sam and the revolutionary...
The Newport Plain Talk

OT loss costs Bills ground but still Super Bowl, AFC favorites

From a prohibitive favorite to narrowly leading the pack in a matter of hours on Sunday, oddsmakers are adjusting futures markets following Buffalo's overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Still listed as the team to beat in the AFC East division, the Bills would be the No. 6 seed in the AFC if the playoffs began Monday. At 6-3, they're behind the Miami Dolphins (7-3) and New York...
BUFFALO, NY
The Newport Plain Talk

Bucs defense stifles Seahawks in NFL's Germany debut

Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held off a late rally to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 Sunday in Munich, the NFL's first game played in Germany. The NFC South-leading Bucs, who entered last in the league with 61 yards rushing per game, exceeded that by 100. Rachaad White rushed for a career-high 105 yards on 22 carries and Leonard Fournette added 57 yards and a TD on 14 attempts. ...
TAMPA, FL
The Newport Plain Talk

Dolphins power past Browns to extend winning streak

Jeff Wilson led a potent rushing attack with 119 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries as the host Miami Dolphins crushed the Cleveland Browns 39-17 on Sunday afternoon at Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins (7-3) head into their bye week on a four-game winning streak after shutting down one of the NFL's best running games. The Browns (3-6) finished with 112 yards on the ground, but most of that...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy