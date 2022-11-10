Read full article on original website
Davis Removes More Diverse Erie Board Members
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis Friday removed Diverse Erie Board Members Sarah Carter, Tiffany LaVette and Gwendolyn White. Last month, he asked the commission to stop awarding grants while he removed and replaced members. When the women refused, Davis removed them, "I believe I have to protect the taxpayers in...
Chautauqua County Health Director Won’t Be Reappointed For Another Term
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County’s Health Director will not be reappointed for another term in office, according to Executive PJ Wendel. The Chautauqua County Executive announced on Monday that Christine Schuyler, the County Department of Health and Human Services Director, will not be tapped to continue in her role.
How did Erie County vote in statewide races?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With Attorney General Josh Shapiro declaring victory in his race for governor, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman declaring victory in his race for US Senate, Erie County voters mostly aligned with the statewide results but by different margins. (The following totals are as of about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.) In the race […]
Jamestown Public Schools Outlines Their Snow Day Procedure
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – With snow in the forecast this weekend, Jamestown Public Schools has outlined their plan for school closing and cancelations. If schools are closed or have a delayed opening, JPS will make an announcement on area radio and television stations, and post on the JPS Facebook Page (@JamestownPublicSchools) and JPS Twitter feed (@JamestownSchool).
Local Artist Highlights The People Of Chautauqua County
WESTFIELD, NY (WNY News Now) – A project shining a spotlight on the diversity of Chautauqua County by a local artist was put on display over the weekend. On Friday, Westfield artist Katherine Galbraith unveiled the collection of more than 40 oil portraits that she calls “Painting the Faces of Chautauqua.”
Route 394 In Randolph Named After Staff Sergeant David Textor
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – A measure renaming Route 394 in the Town of Randolph as the “Staff Sergeant David Textor Memorial Highway” has been signed into law. Governor Hochul signed the measure on Friday. The bill was sponsored by Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph M. Giglio.
UPMC Hamot to Build Warming Kits for Local Non-Profits
UPMC Hamot's Martin Luther King Day of Service kicked off Monday morning. The initiative will benefit 15 local non-profits this winter. UPMC Health Plan, Hamot Health Foundation and UPMC Hamot employees will create warming kits for local non-profits including the UPMC Hamot emergency department. MLK Community Service Projects are in...
Jamestown Police, Fire Depts. Eyes New Upgrades
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – License plate readers and lifesaving equipment are on the horizon for Jamestown’s Police and Fire Departments as part of next year’s proposed budget. The aforementioned is included in Mayor Eddie Sundquist’s 2023 executive budget, which is currently under review by City...
Townships Prepare for Snowfall
With snow in the forecast for the next few days, Erie businesses and municipalities are prepared for the start of the winter season. Harborcreek townships have their snowplows loaded with salt and sand and have been prepped to go for weeks, leading into the first snowfall of the season. Township...
First-Year Allegheny College Student Killed in Car Crash
New information on a crash that took the life of an Allegheny College student has been released. State Police said it happened Friday, along Interstate-79, South of Meadville. On Saturday, Allegheny College leaders sent out an e-mail, confirming it was first-year student, 19-year old Danielle Duncan who was killed in the crash, and also sending out their condolences to her family, and the campus community.
Cleanup Continues Following A Major Water Main Break In Mayville
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Cleanup work continues following a major water main break at the Chautauqua County Office Building in Mayville. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel announced on Friday that the temporary changes to county operations at the Hall R. Clothier (HRC) Building at 7 N. Erie St. in Mayville, N.Y. will continue through November 18,
Jamestown Man Missing After Falling Into Flood Waters
SALAMANCA, NY (WNY News Now) – A man, believed to be from Jamestown, is missing after he was likely washed away into the Allegheny River in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says an ATV was washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 17 around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
VisitErie Launches Cheery Erie Gift Pack Promotion
VisitErie announced the launch of the Cheery Erie Gift Packs, encouraging people to give the gift of an experience. VisitErie said a Consumer Reports article reported that 73 percent of people enjoy spending time with friends and family during the holidays, while giving and receiving gifts received 4 percent of the vote.
Erie Tire Shop Sees Uptick in Business with Snow in Forecast
The snow in this weekend's forecast might have drivers thinking about tires. Erie News Now stopped by Flynn's Tire and Auto Service on Pittsburgh Ave. There's been an uptick in business as people start to come in to get the right tires for the winter season. Manager Matthew Mitchell said...
Fall to Winter Transition has Erie Streets Crews Coping with Leaves and Anticipating Snow
A taste of snow, sleet and wintry weather arrived over the weekend, even before all of the leaves on the trees have fallen to the ground. With piles and piles of leaves to pick up, a full complement of Erie Streets Bureau crews was hard at work scraping, scooping, and lifting leaves off Erie streets to haul away for compost.
State Police Calls: Area Woman Accused of Harassing Woman at Walmart Charged With Disorderly Conduct
FOREST/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Titusville Woman Cited for Disorderly Conduct/Obscene Language. Corry-based State Police investigated a report of harassment around 8:14 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, at the Walmart on Hydetown Road in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. Police say...
State Police Investigate Theft of Auto Parts from Vehicles
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating multiple thefts of auto parts from vehicles. A catalytic converter was removed from a Jeep Renegade on W. Middle Rd. in Girard Township sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers said. A woman who lives on East Ave. in McKean Borough reported...
Jamestown Man Accused Of Stealing A Pick-up Truck
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 41-year-old Jamestown man is accused of stealing a pick-up truck from the city’s northside. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to the area of 628 Prendergast Avenue to investigate the alleged crime last Wednesday. Following an investigation, it is alleged Brandon Guillory...
Stolen Vehicle, Handgun Discovered after Crash on Interstate 79; Juvenile Suspects Found at Gas Station
Pennsylvania State Police arrested four juveniles and discovered a stolen vehicle and handgun after a crash with a deer on Intestate 79 early Sunday morning. It was reported in the northbound lanes at the Route 6 exit in Washington Township just before 4 a.m. A Kia Optima car, which was...
