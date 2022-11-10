New information on a crash that took the life of an Allegheny College student has been released. State Police said it happened Friday, along Interstate-79, South of Meadville. On Saturday, Allegheny College leaders sent out an e-mail, confirming it was first-year student, 19-year old Danielle Duncan who was killed in the crash, and also sending out their condolences to her family, and the campus community.

MEADVILLE, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO