WYTV.com
Man accused of threats to kill woman, assault her mom
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail suspected of threatening to kill a woman and assault her mother, according to a police report. Kenyon McGriff, 26, is charged with having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, tampering with evidence and menacing. Warren officers...
WYTV.com
Woman facing murder charge for victim found in middle of road
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman is facing a murder charge stemming from the investigation of a woman found in the middle of the road on November 6th. Kenyana Pennock turned herself in to police Monday. She was booked into the Trumbull County Jail. Pennock is charged with...
Report: Man found in Girard with missing teen girl
A Girard man is facing charges after being found with a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland.
WYTV.com
Police say killing of Austintown man in Warren doesn’t appear to be self-defense
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The preliminary hearing for a man accused of killing an Austintown man last week in Warren has been rescheduled after Thanksgiving. Theodore Nolan was scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon. According to court records, it was continued at Nolan’s request. Nolan is charged...
WYTV.com
Warren arson case to be heard by grand jury
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury will hear the case of a man accused of setting at least two fires in Warren. Donald Taylor waived his preliminary hearing Monday. He’s charged with two felony arson-related charges. One charge stems from a September couch fire on...
WKRC
Ohio community rallies to replace girl's walker after hers was stolen
STOW, Ohio (WKRC/WOIO/CBS Newspath) - A young Ohio girl got her independence back after her walker was stolen from her driveway. Gabriella Gennarelli's 9-year-old daughter, Valentina, has cerebral palsy and needs her walker to help her get around. "Without that, she's totally dependent on someone else for everything," Gennarelli told...
Cleveland teenager dies in Warren Friday night
A Cleveland school district is mourning the loss of a student that was killed in Warren Friday evening.
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Faces Hearing Tomorrow
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Clarion Borough is scheduled for Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 32-year-old Jerid Michael Cochran is set for Tuesday, November 15, at 11:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on the following charges:
cleveland19.com
Community demands justice for 23-year-old man killed in Geauga County hit-skip
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A community in Geauga County demands justice for the 23-year-old man who lost his life in a hit-skip early Saturday morning. Tyler Davis, from Chagrin Falls, was driving north on Munn Road in Auburn Township when his 2016 Honda Pioneer was hit from behind at around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 12.
Ohio mother holding fundraiser to build community for those who are blind
Months after Zachary Woods was shot at a Liberty intersection, his mother, Natisha Lee, is fighting to build a community of those who are blind in the area.
explore venango
Police Seeking Information Regarding Criminal Mischief at Dollar General
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 14, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the Dollar General on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a criminal mischief around 12:29 p.m. on September 30.
Local fire department mourns death of firefighter
The Niles Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their firefighters after his unexpected passing.
WYTV.com
Valley students collaborate for big impact with domestic violence shelter donations
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Students from four area high schools carried out some of the items they collected recently to help victims of domestic violence. The items, including everything from diapers to personal hygiene products and plastic food and even plastic food containers, will be given to Sojourner House, Beatitude House and the Christina House.
whbc.com
Prosecution Gains Guilty Plea in Killing of Canton Father of Four
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A guilty plea from one of four teenagers charged in the May 2022 shooting death of a northeast Canton father of four. 18-year-old Justice St John will also be assisting the state in the prosecution of the other three defendants next month.
Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 11, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments Thursday:
14-year-old faces 16 charges in 71-year-old Ohio man’s murder
A 14-year-old boy accused of murdering an elderly man is now facing 16 criminal charges, including aggravated murder.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man indicted after humane agents find starved dog at his South Side home
A warrant has been issued for a Youngstown man after humane agents found the remains of a dog chained in the back yard of his South Side home. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging 25-year-old Lamont Thomas with violating Ohio’s law concerning companion animals.
Mom says dad dropped child after she ‘dumped his weed’
Warren police told a mom to follow up with the prosecutor's office after she said the father of her child dropped the child in retaliation to the woman dumping out a bag of marijuana.
Boardman strip gets new auto dealer
There's a new auto dealer selling cars along the famed strip of dealerships in Boardman.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Woman Accused of Shoplifting in Cranberry Twp., Meds Stolen in Seneca
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Woman Accused of Shoplifting Two Pairs of Shoes in Cranberry Township. Franklin-based State Police are investigating a report of retail theft at the Shoe Sensation on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say an...
