Kinsman, OH

WYTV.com

Man accused of threats to kill woman, assault her mom

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail suspected of threatening to kill a woman and assault her mother, according to a police report. Kenyon McGriff, 26, is charged with having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, tampering with evidence and menacing. Warren officers...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Woman facing murder charge for victim found in middle of road

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman is facing a murder charge stemming from the investigation of a woman found in the middle of the road on November 6th. Kenyana Pennock turned herself in to police Monday. She was booked into the Trumbull County Jail. Pennock is charged with...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Warren arson case to be heard by grand jury

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury will hear the case of a man accused of setting at least two fires in Warren. Donald Taylor waived his preliminary hearing Monday. He’s charged with two felony arson-related charges. One charge stems from a September couch fire on...
WARREN, OH
WKRC

Ohio community rallies to replace girl's walker after hers was stolen

STOW, Ohio (WKRC/WOIO/CBS Newspath) - A young Ohio girl got her independence back after her walker was stolen from her driveway. Gabriella Gennarelli's 9-year-old daughter, Valentina, has cerebral palsy and needs her walker to help her get around. "Without that, she's totally dependent on someone else for everything," Gennarelli told...
STOW, OH
explore venango

Local Man Accused of Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Faces Hearing Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Clarion Borough is scheduled for Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 32-year-old Jerid Michael Cochran is set for Tuesday, November 15, at 11:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on the following charges:
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Information Regarding Criminal Mischief at Dollar General

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 14, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the Dollar General on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a criminal mischief around 12:29 p.m. on September 30.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WYTV.com

Valley students collaborate for big impact with domestic violence shelter donations

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Students from four area high schools carried out some of the items they collected recently to help victims of domestic violence. The items, including everything from diapers to personal hygiene products and plastic food and even plastic food containers, will be given to Sojourner House, Beatitude House and the Christina House.
CANFIELD, OH
whbc.com

Prosecution Gains Guilty Plea in Killing of Canton Father of Four

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A guilty plea from one of four teenagers charged in the May 2022 shooting death of a northeast Canton father of four. 18-year-old Justice St John will also be assisting the state in the prosecution of the other three defendants next month.
CANTON, OH

