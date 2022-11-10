STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE COUNTY OF JACKSON DISTRICT COURT DIVISION NOTICE OF SERVICE PROCESS BY PUBLICATION OF FILE NO. 21 JT 1 IN THE MATTER OF:S.G.S., D.O.B. 1/4/2021, Juvenile TO:LAUREN SMITH, whose last known whereabouts were believed to be in Sylva, Jackson County, North Carolina, Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above entitled actions. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Petition for Termination of Parental Rights initiated in Jackson County, North Carolina in which you have been named as biological mother of the juvenile. You are required to make defense to such pleading no later than December 27, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought. This 3rd day of November, 2022. David D. Moore Attorney for Jackson County Dept. of Social Services P.O. Box 690 Sylva, NC 28779 (828) 339-3900 Telephone (828) 484-2336 Facsimile david@ddmoorelaw.com 35-37e.

