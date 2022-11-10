Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Counting error leads to some big changes in one Western North Carolina commission race
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A vote counting error on Election Day led to the inaccurate reporting of results in Jackson County's Board of Commissioners race. The mistake has now been corrected and impacted candidates are responding. Jackson County's Board of Elections director says on Election Day, a batch...
WLOS.com
Artwork from 8 students to adorn I-26 bridges in Henderson County
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For decades to come, artwork by eight Henderson County students will be visible on Interstate 26 bridges. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials chose the works to be displayed on piers for eight bridges that cross the interstate in Henderson County. Plaques were given to...
North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
North Carolina has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about North Carolina's very own version of Area 51.
WLOS.com
New Haywood County sheriff has 10-point plan and issues he wants to address
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There will be a new sheriff in Haywood County. Topping Bill Wilkie's 10-point plan for the office is the establishment of an all-volunteer community advisory panel to find solutions to what he called the through-line between criminal offenses, addiction and homelessness. “I look to address...
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Spots the Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S.
Looking for something to do soon? We have plenty of breaks and things coming up, so why not enjoy the time and take a cheap vacation? Sometimes people need a quick little weekend getaway just to breathe and decompress. Weekend vacations are always some of my favorites, honestly. It gives you just enough time to have fun, relax, and forget about a rough week. So, why not find a fun place to take a little drive and enjoy yourself?
WNCT
Latest: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
tribpapers.com
Asheville Housing Authority Ushers in New Affordable Housing Development
Asheville – A new construction 9% housing tax credit development in Buncombe County has been granted to the Asheville Housing Authority (AHA) and Mountain Housing Opportunities, Inc. The initial stage of the “Reimagining Deaverview” effort is a new rental complex that will comprise 82 units and be situated at...
WLOS.com
Students show appreciation to local veterans with luncheon
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students in the mountains have been showing their appreciation for local veterans. A lively event recently took place at Erwin High School as students planned and put on a luncheon for local veterans. Members of the Family Career Community Leaders of America hosted the event.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Easy Hiking Trails near Asheville, NC
Asheville is positioned only a fast drive from countless adventures within the stunning Blue Ridge mountains. Because the gateway to exploring stunning WNC, there are a whole bunch of miles of hikes inside shut proximity. The Blue Ridge area is without doubt one of the most biodiverse within the county, with over 100 species of timber, 70 mammals, and over 225 recognized birds. Many of those trails characteristic dazzling waterfalls, others a uncommon glimpse of excessive altitude plant and wildlife, and most notably, mesmerizing views of the Blue Ridge mountains.
WLOS.com
Red Sand display in Asheville used to raise awareness about human trafficking
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of the Asheville Rotary Club teamed up with a local group to prevent human trafficking. During Monday afternoon's event, participants took part in a Red Sand Project event outside the Family Justice Center in downtown Asheville. The sidewalk art exhibits raise awareness of the victims who fall through the cracks.
ashvegas.com
Asheville Watchdog: Not a Pretty Picture at the Asheville Art Museum
The Asheville Art Museum, glistening through its glass exterior in the downtown heart of Pack Square, earns acclaim for its prized collection of American and Appalachian artwork. But behind the facade, it gets ugly, an Asheville Watchdog investigation found. Former employees have complained of a workplace that two board members...
WLOS.com
Juvenile injured in hunting accident in Washington County, Tennessee, police say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A juvenile sustained was injured in a hunting accident Monday morning, according to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred on private property in the 1700 block of Boones Creek Road, according to police. Police said the juvenile was hurt when his...
Sylva Herald
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE COUNTY OF JACKSON DISTRICT COURT DIVISION NOTICE OF SERVICE PROCESS BY PUBLICATION OF FILE NO.
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE COUNTY OF JACKSON DISTRICT COURT DIVISION NOTICE OF SERVICE PROCESS BY PUBLICATION OF FILE NO. 21 JT 1 IN THE MATTER OF:S.G.S., D.O.B. 1/4/2021, Juvenile TO:LAUREN SMITH, whose last known whereabouts were believed to be in Sylva, Jackson County, North Carolina, Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above entitled actions. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Petition for Termination of Parental Rights initiated in Jackson County, North Carolina in which you have been named as biological mother of the juvenile. You are required to make defense to such pleading no later than December 27, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought. This 3rd day of November, 2022. David D. Moore Attorney for Jackson County Dept. of Social Services P.O. Box 690 Sylva, NC 28779 (828) 339-3900 Telephone (828) 484-2336 Facsimile david@ddmoorelaw.com 35-37e.
Cyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — A cyclist died in a crash Friday night in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened at 10:17 p.m. on Patton Avenue. Police said the cyclist was traveling east when he was hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene. Police identified the cyclist as 45-year-old Jason Dean […]
WLOS.com
Winter Weather Advisory out for most of Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The cold is back once again in Western North Carolina! A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most counties in the mountains. Rain will move in late Monday night with some temperatures in the mountains below the freezing mark in areas. This will create the possibility of freezing rain.
Mountain Xpress
A-B Tech to demolish Enka campus tower
“It’s better to destroy than to create when you’re not creating those few things which are truly necessary,” says a character in Federico Fellini’s 8 ½. Perhaps Buncombe County leaders have been watching the classic Italian filmmaker: Included on the Board of Commissioners agenda for Tuesday, Nov. 15, is a memorandum approving the demolition of the Enka Tower on A-B Tech’s Enka campus.
foxbaltimore.com
Burglary suspect snacks, bathes, defecates in North Carolina business
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A burglary suspect is on the run after allegedly spending several hours inside a North Carolina business eating, bathing, and taking off with some merchandise. Cameras at Leonard’s Auto Mart in Asheville caught the suspect crawling through the business on Oct. 30. Manager Lynn Crook...
WLOS.com
"The little circus that could" Ringmaster describes larger than life dream on the road
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s a cliché saying for one to "run away and join the circus," but for the ringmaster of Venardos Circus, it represent a larger than life dream that became a reality. “I hope the thing that stays with you when you leave this...
FOX Carolina
Asheville PD investigating after shots fired near downtown
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after shots were fired near downtown overnight. The department said officers were called to the 60 block of Bingham Road after receiving reports of shots that were heard around 2:36 a.m. Upon arrival, police said two unoccupied cars were...
WLOS.com
Veterans therapy farm raises funds at barbecue for new greenhouse, barn renovations
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit hosted a Veterans Day barbeque fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 12. Families gathered together in Hendersonville to celebrate veterans and to raise money for VETS Farm -- Veterans Engaging Through Service Farm. The nonprofit provides therapy to veterans through hands-on animal care, farming and...
