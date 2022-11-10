5 things to do this weekend in Boise: Veterans Day beers, Xmas lights, meet Uncle Rico?

Planning to Vote for Pedro this weekend?

You’d better have a ticket.

Three of the main actors from the 2004 cult comedy movie “Napoleon Dynamite” — filmed in Preston — will appear at the Egyptian Theatre on Friday night for a talk and screening. But the event is sold out .

Fortunately, there are other fun things to do this weekend.

(But, GOSH, maybe not quite that fun.)

1. See a concert

Echosmith: 7 p.m. Friday, The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. $25. TicketWeb. $28 at the door. Opening: Lostboycrow.

Phantogram: 8 p.m. Friday, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $30. Ticketmaster. Opening: GLU.

Lucy Dacus: 8 p.m. Saturday, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $20-$35. egyptiantheatre.net. Opening: Haley Heynderickx.

Pearl and The Oysters: 8 p.m. Saturday, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $10. TicketWeb. $12 at the door. Opening: Rhodes Hull’s Magic Band.

Rumors of Fleetwood Mac: 7 p.m. Sunday, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $44.50-$88.50. egyptiantheatre.net.

The Brothers Comatose: 8 p.m. Sunday, The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. $20 at eventbrite.com. $25 at the door. Opening: Pixie & The Partygrass Boys.

No Age: 8 p.m. Sunday, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $15. TicketWeb. $18 at the door. Opening: John Wiese.

2. Welcome Christmas

Yep, already! More than 900,000 lights have been wrapped around the Scentsy campus at 2901 E. Pine Ave. in Meridian. It’s a sight — especially the 250-foot light tunnel and 75-foot Christmas tree. Scentsy will celebrate with a launch from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday; countdown to the light barrage starts at 6:15 p.m. Ordering from the 11 food trucks on site will cost you a little cash; otherwise the event is free.

A 75-foot tree is among the highlights at the sixth annual Scentsy holiday lights ceremony. Scentsy

3. Entertain the kids

The Kids Discovery Expo will take over Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Grab the youngsters — recommended ages 2 through 12 — and prepare to blow off steam. “Free activities include small animal petting area, jump houses, tsunami wave ride, rock climbing wall, reptiles exhibit, craft stations, STEM centers, archery and more,” according to organizers. “Paid activities include face painting, spin art and bubble soccer.” There also will be appearances from the Ghostbusters, superheroes and princesses. The price is $5 per person, or $20 for a family pass, at KidsDiscoveryExpo.com or at the door. Free for veterans, active military and their family (valid military ID required).

4. Celebrate Veterans Day

Biscuit & Hogs , 2032 E. Overland Road in Meridian, is honoring Veterans Day by offering a free meal up to $16 on Friday (not including drinks) to veterans and active military. You must show valid ID. The restaurant also is providing various ways to help local first responders, veterans and active military through donations.

Bear Island Brewing , 1620 N. Liberty St. in Boise, will pour two free pints for veterans from 4 to 7 p.m., “valid for U.S. veterans and active duty with proof of service only, please.”

Hit a new restaurant

Loosen your belt. Two newcomers just arrived on the Boise scene.

Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese — the name says it all — is open for lunch at 6565 W. Fairview Ave. Pro tip: Order the Oinker. Dinner hours are coming soon.

And Pho Nomenal Vietnamese Cuisine is celebrating its grand opening by offering 15 percent off all meals through Tuesday, Nov. 15. The restaurant is at 10548 W. Fairview Ave.