Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Man accused of threats to kill woman, assault her mom
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail suspected of threatening to kill a woman and assault her mother, according to a police report. Kenyon McGriff, 26, is charged with having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, tampering with evidence and menacing. Warren officers...
WYTV.com
Police say killing of Austintown man in Warren doesn’t appear to be self-defense
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The preliminary hearing for a man accused of killing an Austintown man last week in Warren has been rescheduled after Thanksgiving. Theodore Nolan was scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon. According to court records, it was continued at Nolan’s request. Nolan is charged...
WYTV.com
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after interstate crash
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead after a one-car crash on a major interstate at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. It happened on I-680 southbound on-ramp to SR-711, around exit 3A. The ramps were closed in both directions but have since reopened. According to a Youngstown Police press...
WYTV.com
Community, friends support man shot in Liberty intersection
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, the community came out to support Zachary Woods after he was blinded in a shooting in a Liberty intersection earlier this summer. His family hosted a dinner in support of his journey. Among those at the event at the F.O.C.U.S. building in Warren...
WYTV.com
2 OVI checkpoints in Mahoning County overnight
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Mahoning County OVI Task Force are holding two OVI checkpoints in Austintown overnight. The first will be at 1051 S. Raccoon Road in Austintown from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. The second will be 4477 Mahoning Avenue in Austintown...
WYTV.com
Fire department to start accepting toy donations
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Glenmoor Volunteer Fire Department will start accepting toy donations this Thursday. Just go to their fire station on Annesley Road. The donations will be accepted each Thursday from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. If that time doesn’t work for you, you can schedule a...
WYTV.com
Youngstown business finds new location after Federal Plaza eviction
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — First News has been following the city of Youngstown’s eviction of businesses in 20 Federal Plaza after plans were announced to renovate the building. Since being evicted, Top Notch Meals has since found a new location on Mahoning Avenue on Youngstown’s West Side.
WYTV.com
Festive craft show happening in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A festive event happening in Austintown Sunday. It’s the Holiday Market and Craft Show. Vendors are setting up for the Holiday Craft show at Austintown Park. Event coordinator Stacey Willis says the Holiday Craft Show started small and grew so quickly they needed to expand their venue.
WYTV.com
Santa Claus arrives at Eastwood Mall
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The Eastwood Mall was decked out in Christmas Decor Saturday as it welcomed Santa Claus. Jack Frost and the Magical Snow Queen both performed some favorite holiday hits as Santa appeared through the North Pole entrance. Families can meet Santa and take pictures with him...
WYTV.com
Mahoning Valley Irish Festival holds holiday craft show
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning Valley Irish Festival hosted its first Christmas in Killarney craft show on Sunday. It was at the B&O Banquet Hall in Youngstown. There were about 30 craft vendors featuring a variety of Irish-themed items. Live fiddle music filled the halls during the show.
WYTV.com
Valley students collaborate for big impact with domestic violence shelter donations
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Students from four area high schools carried out some of the items they collected recently to help victims of domestic violence. The items, including everything from diapers to personal hygiene products and plastic food and even plastic food containers, will be given to Sojourner House, Beatitude House and the Christina House.
WYTV.com
Community supports local girl with inoperable tumor
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, the Hannah Strong Foundation hosted a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at Boardman Park to support her treatment. Hannah Tringhese is 12 years old and has an inoperable brain tumor. The Christmas-themed spaghetti dinner is raising money for her ongoing medical treatments. In addition to...
WYTV.com
Vietnam vet gets long-awaited welcome home
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Vietnam veteran returned from Washington DC and received a proper welcome. The “welcome home” sign rested on a chair of Phil Floyd’s home in Warren. The 73-year-old returned six days ago from his trip to Washington to spend time at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
WYTV.com
How many days will it snow in the Valley this week?
There will be multiple chances for wintry precipitation this week. Will any of the snow accumulate? I will talk you through the forecast below. The active weather pattern from the past couple of days will continue throughout the week including multiple chances for wintry precipitation. On Tuesday, a weak disturbance...
WYTV.com
Local collaboration provides college students with work attire
GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Thiel College students now have a place to access free work clothing for interviews and internships. Monday, Thiel College opened a free career closet in its student center. It’s in memory of Professor David Miller, who always kept spare dress clothes in his office to...
WYTV.com
Strings duo helps students of color with music dreams
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — “Black Violin” is a classically-trained violinist and violist duo. The group is from Florida and will perform at the DeYor Performing Arts Center in Youngstown later this week. Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus started the group 17 years ago after meeting in their...
WYTV.com
Community celebrates veterans with ’50s-style event
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Members of the Austintown community put on their dancing shoes to celebrate veterans with a 1950s-style get-together on Friday. The Dance Hall at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Austintown was bustling as Elvis blasted over the speakers and people in 1950s-style clothing served up a barbecue dinner — all to support local veterans.
WYTV.com
Local foundation holds Young Men’s Empowerment Conference
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Young men from schools around Youngstown gathered at Eastern Gateway Community College on Saturday. It was for a Young Men’s Empowerment Conference hosted by the Kool Boiz Foundation. The foundation is a non-profit that aims to teach middle and high school young men of...
Comments / 0