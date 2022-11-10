ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

whiterivernow.com

Man ends up in pond before trip to jail

A man ended up soaking wet before he was taken to the Independence County Jail last week. According to the incident report, Cory Joe Stingley, 47, of Little Rock, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies went to a Floral address on Nov. 9 regarding a wanted subject. Stingley, who was not the original subject of the call, was however observed on the property in a vehicle. Stingley, who according to the report was also wanted on a number of warrants, was arrested after a deputy observed a revolver sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Town Shocked! Upset With Man Trying to Live in Arkansas Cemetery

Residents in the small community of Wrightsville, Arkansas are stunned, shocked, and upset that a local man is wanting to make a historic cemetery his place to live. The cemetery is located along Highway 365 and owned by Virginia Baptist Church, according to a report from THV11. According to the report, the man recently bought some plots in the cemetery, not to be buried there but to make his home there. A man in the neighborhood who lives across the street from the cemetery recently noticed that a shed was delivered to the middle of the property.
WRIGHTSVILLE, AR
THV11

Officials searching for missing Pope Co. veteran

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a missing Batesville veteran. 50-year-old Shannon Lee Collins was last seen on the morning of March 12, 2021, after he allegedly walked away from his home in Pottsville. Shannon was reported missing nine months later by...
POPE COUNTY, AR
KATV

Authorities ramping up enforcement of seat belt law ahead of Thanksgiving

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State police announced plans to bolster their patrol assignments aimed at violators who wearing their seat belts while traveling on local streets and state highways during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday period. According to a news release, State troopers, local police, and sheriff’s deputies are...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Two killed in head-on collision

CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
CABOT, AR
Vibe

Bankroll Freddie One Of 45 Arrested In Federal Trafficking Bust

Bankroll Freddie has been arrested in a federal trafficking drug bust. According to KAIT 8, on Wednesday (Nov. 9) three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that impacted central Arkansas, California, and Texas resulted in a total of 80 people indicted and 45 arrested. Two of the inquiries were carried out by the FBI looking into gang violence and drug trafficking. The third, a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation, discovered methamphetamine and fentanyl being mailed from California and distributed into the cities of Little Rock Ark., and Pine Bluff Ark., as well as Houston.More from VIBE.comRoddy Ricch Says Canada Border Patrol Still...
CALIFORNIA STATE

