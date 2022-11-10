Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
Man ends up in pond before trip to jail
A man ended up soaking wet before he was taken to the Independence County Jail last week. According to the incident report, Cory Joe Stingley, 47, of Little Rock, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies went to a Floral address on Nov. 9 regarding a wanted subject. Stingley, who was not the original subject of the call, was however observed on the property in a vehicle. Stingley, who according to the report was also wanted on a number of warrants, was arrested after a deputy observed a revolver sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
Logan County sheriffs arrest 4 after ‘criminal spree’ between Fort Smith and Little Rock
The Logan County Sheriff's Office has arrested multiple suspects following a "criminal spree" from Fort Smith to Little Rock.
North Little Rock police name two juvenile victims in Friday night shooting death
Police are asking for tips about a Friday night double-shooting in North Little Rock.
KATV
North Little Rock police identify 17-year-old victims in Friday night double homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock police responded to the 3900 block of McCain Boulevard in a report of shots being fired on Friday, Nov. 11. When the police arrived they discovered two juvenile victims inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. The first victim was pronounced...
According to North Little Rock Police, eight victims of a homicide this year have been juveniles
An investigation is underway for authorities in North Little Rock after a shooting Friday night that left two teenagers dead.
KATV
Sherwood police searching for Academy Sports shoplifter who hit officer with vehicle
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Sherwood Police Department has asked the public for help identifying a woman who is suspected of shoplifting from an area sporting good stores. Police said the incident involving the female suspect occured on Saturday at Academy Sports. "When confronted by an officer, she reversed...
KATV
Little Rock police remind the public to not leave running cars unattended
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced Monday that with the weather getting colder more people are tempted to start their vehicles for a while prior to driving. Police want to remind those who do start their vehicle to warm it up and then leave the...
Town Shocked! Upset With Man Trying to Live in Arkansas Cemetery
Residents in the small community of Wrightsville, Arkansas are stunned, shocked, and upset that a local man is wanting to make a historic cemetery his place to live. The cemetery is located along Highway 365 and owned by Virginia Baptist Church, according to a report from THV11. According to the report, the man recently bought some plots in the cemetery, not to be buried there but to make his home there. A man in the neighborhood who lives across the street from the cemetery recently noticed that a shed was delivered to the middle of the property.
Officials searching for missing Pope Co. veteran
POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a missing Batesville veteran. 50-year-old Shannon Lee Collins was last seen on the morning of March 12, 2021, after he allegedly walked away from his home in Pottsville. Shannon was reported missing nine months later by...
LRPD: Teen driver injured in shooting while exiting I-630 near John Barrow Road
Little Rock police said that a woman was injured in a Tuesday night shooting near John Barrow Road.
KATV
Authorities ramping up enforcement of seat belt law ahead of Thanksgiving
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State police announced plans to bolster their patrol assignments aimed at violators who wearing their seat belts while traveling on local streets and state highways during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday period. According to a news release, State troopers, local police, and sheriff’s deputies are...
North Little Rock police investigating double homicide on McCain Blvd.
North Little Rock police are investigating a Friday night shooting on McCain Boulevard.
Working4You: Arkansas woman says contractor demands half payment up front, then ghosts clients
After weeks of searching, the Working4You investigators tracked down an Arkansas contractor accused of taking a deposit for work but never showing up to do it.
Kait 8
Two killed in head-on collision
CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
FBI, DEA investigations in gangs, drugs and guns lead to 80 AR indictments, 45 arrests
Authorities said three federal investigations into gangs moving drugs and guns through central Arkansas resulted in 80 federal indictments and 45 arrests Wednesday morning.
KATV
Little Rock FBI & DEA: 45 arrested, kilos of drugs and dozens of guns seized
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Nearly four dozen people were arrested Wednesday in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. A total of 80 people have been indicted and 45 were arrested...
Two dead after shooting near McCain Mall in North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The names of the victims are not being released at this time, however, detectives learned that both were 17 years old. Update: Officers located two victims, both suffering from at least one gunshot wound, in a vehicle. One victim was pronounced dead at...
Mass arrests made in Little Rock, Pine Bluff linked to federal operations
The U.S. Attorney's office announced a mass of federal drug and firearm arrests in Little Rock and Pine Bluff as a result of three operations focused on the pipeline of crime between the two areas.
People in West Little Rock react to city’s latest homicide, marking 75 for the year
Another violent night in the Capital City leaves one person dead, marking Little Rock’s 75th homicide of the year.
Bankroll Freddie One Of 45 Arrested In Federal Trafficking Bust
Bankroll Freddie has been arrested in a federal trafficking drug bust. According to KAIT 8, on Wednesday (Nov. 9) three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that impacted central Arkansas, California, and Texas resulted in a total of 80 people indicted and 45 arrested. Two of the inquiries were carried out by the FBI looking into gang violence and drug trafficking. The third, a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation, discovered methamphetamine and fentanyl being mailed from California and distributed into the cities of Little Rock Ark., and Pine Bluff Ark., as well as Houston.More from VIBE.comRoddy Ricch Says Canada Border Patrol Still...
