Charlotte, NC

WBTV

3 children found safe, woman in custody after York Co. kidnapping

One of the victims in the shooting was identified as Devin Chandler. He was from Huntersville and was a graduate from William Amos Hough High School. From 5:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, due to the chance for icy spots from freezing rain. Four teenagers arrested after allegedly killing man...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Student killed in U.Va shooting lived in Huntersville, source says

3 children found safe, woman in custody after York Co. kidnapping. Deputies are obtaining warrants for kidnapping. 3 children kidnapped by family member in York County, S.C., authorities say. Updated: 8 hours ago. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a request for an Amber Alert has been submitted to...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Dallas lays to rest first Black police offer in Gaston Co.

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - Isaac Carter Jr., the first Black police officer in Gaston County, was laid to rest Monday. Carter was 85 years old and the father of seven children. Carter served the town of Dallas for 25 years, starting in 1973. He was the first Black officer in the town and county.
DALLAS, NC
WBTV

Four teenagers arrested after allegedly killing man in Rock Hill

A 15-year-old and 20-year-old were both injured after dozens of shots rang out in Salisbury this weekend. WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. CMS graduate among 3 killed in U.Va shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. One...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Man reported missing in Rowan County after heading to the pharmacy

3 children kidnapped by family member in York County, S.C., authorities say. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a request for an Amber Alert has been submitted to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division. Deadly crash closes Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 3 hours ago. No other...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

CMS graduate among 3 killed in U.Va shooting

A 15-year-old and 20-year-old were both injured after dozens of shots rang out in Salisbury this weekend. WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashe, Watauga Counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. From...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Two people shot at house party in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury confirmed that two people were shot at a house party on Sunday morning. Neighbors reported “dozens” of shots fired on Messner Street, between W. Horah and W. Monroe. When police arrived, they located a juvenile who had been shot. The juvenile...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Missing Lancaster County man located in Chester County

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials in Lancaster County said they have found a missing 56-year-old man in Chester County. Earlier Sunday afternoon, the Lancaster Police Department reported Jeffrey Lowell Phillips was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sunday in a residential area on Clinton Avenue in Lancaster. Police said Phillips...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Pedestrian struck, killed on Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead after a Monday morning crash in the NoDa area in northeast Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the crash happened around 6:31 a.m. at the 200 block of Matheson Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries and a 2020...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

School bus drivers, parents prepare for cold mornings at the bus stop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Families are waking up Monday morning to frigid temperatures and that means a cold start for students who ride the school bus. Lots of drivers were already at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ Wilkinson Boulevard bus lot around 5 a.m. Monday, cranking up the heat to make sure students stay warm on the way to school.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County highway reopened hours after serious crash

MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - A major highway in Cabarrus County was shut down after a ‘very serious’ crash on Monday evening, local officials said. According to Midland Fire and Rescue, the incident happened on Highway 24/27 near Sam Black Road. The road was completely shut down for about...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

South Charlotte apartment fire intentionally set, firefighters say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a fire that was intentionally set in south Charlotte early Sunday morning, officials said in a series of tweets. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened at the Beacon Hill Apartments, right off South Boulevard near Tyvola Road around midnight. Thirty...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local family is mourning the loss of their daughter weeks after she didn’t return home from a trip to Mexico. Parents Bernard and Salamondra Robinson said Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on Oct. 28. Sadly, they would never see their daughter alive again.
CHARLOTTE, NC

