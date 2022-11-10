Read full article on original website
WBTV
3 children kidnapped by family member in York County, S.C., authorities say
The shooting happened on a school bus with students on their way back from an off-campus trip. 3 children found safe, woman in custody after York Co. kidnapping. Deputies are obtaining warrants for kidnapping. Deadly crash closes Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 5 hours ago. No other information was...
WBTV
3 children found safe, woman in custody after York Co. kidnapping
One of the victims in the shooting was identified as Devin Chandler. He was from Huntersville and was a graduate from William Amos Hough High School. From 5:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, due to the chance for icy spots from freezing rain. Four teenagers arrested after allegedly killing man...
WBTV
Student killed in U.Va shooting lived in Huntersville, source says
3 children found safe, woman in custody after York Co. kidnapping. Deputies are obtaining warrants for kidnapping. 3 children kidnapped by family member in York County, S.C., authorities say. Updated: 8 hours ago. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a request for an Amber Alert has been submitted to...
WBTV
Dallas lays to rest first Black police offer in Gaston Co.
DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - Isaac Carter Jr., the first Black police officer in Gaston County, was laid to rest Monday. Carter was 85 years old and the father of seven children. Carter served the town of Dallas for 25 years, starting in 1973. He was the first Black officer in the town and county.
WBTV
Four teenagers arrested after allegedly killing man in Rock Hill
A 15-year-old and 20-year-old were both injured after dozens of shots rang out in Salisbury this weekend. WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. CMS graduate among 3 killed in U.Va shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. One...
WBTV
Man reported missing in Rowan County after heading to the pharmacy
3 children kidnapped by family member in York County, S.C., authorities say. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a request for an Amber Alert has been submitted to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division. Deadly crash closes Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 3 hours ago. No other...
WBTV
Deputies seize nearly 30 pounds of marijuana, THC candy from York County home
SMYRNA, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in York County seized almost 30 pounds of marijuana and THC candy from a home last week while assisting with a Department of Social Services (DSS) investigation. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the search and seizure happened on Nov. 10 at a house...
WBTV
CMS graduate among 3 killed in U.Va shooting
A 15-year-old and 20-year-old were both injured after dozens of shots rang out in Salisbury this weekend. WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashe, Watauga Counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. From...
WBTV
Two people shot at house party in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury confirmed that two people were shot at a house party on Sunday morning. Neighbors reported “dozens” of shots fired on Messner Street, between W. Horah and W. Monroe. When police arrived, they located a juvenile who had been shot. The juvenile...
WBTV
License plate cameras helping locate stolen vehicles, stop crime in Union County
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) is purchasing license plate cameras to help find stolen vehicles and vehicles connected to criminal activity in Union County. Lt. James Maye with the UCSO said the agency is purchasing 10 cameras that will be placed in different...
WBTV
Missing Lancaster County man located in Chester County
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials in Lancaster County said they have found a missing 56-year-old man in Chester County. Earlier Sunday afternoon, the Lancaster Police Department reported Jeffrey Lowell Phillips was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sunday in a residential area on Clinton Avenue in Lancaster. Police said Phillips...
WBTV
Pedestrian struck, killed on Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead after a Monday morning crash in the NoDa area in northeast Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the crash happened around 6:31 a.m. at the 200 block of Matheson Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries and a 2020...
WBTV
Silver Alert canceled for 82-year-old man reported missing in Rowan Co.
GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities said a Silver Alert has been canceled for a man reported missing out of Rowan County. Police say 82-year-old Harold David Coon went missing from Brookstone Way in Granite Quarry Sunday around 8 p.m. They say he was headed to a pharmacy. Late...
WBTV
School bus drivers, parents prepare for cold mornings at the bus stop
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Families are waking up Monday morning to frigid temperatures and that means a cold start for students who ride the school bus. Lots of drivers were already at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ Wilkinson Boulevard bus lot around 5 a.m. Monday, cranking up the heat to make sure students stay warm on the way to school.
WBTV
Neighbors concerned Uptown intersection is dangerous after multiple crashes there this year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Josh Benner and his wife moved to Charlotte less than a year ago to the Fourth Ward. “I’m still getting used to the infrastructure. I moved from Minneapolis and it was a little better there,” Benner said. And in the last year, he reports...
WCNC
'We're gonna help you out': Judge reduces accused rapist's bond
A retiring Mecklenburg County judge reduced the bond for a man accused of a west Charlotte rape. The suspect promised to stay out of trouble.
WBTV
Cabarrus County highway reopened hours after serious crash
MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - A major highway in Cabarrus County was shut down after a ‘very serious’ crash on Monday evening, local officials said. According to Midland Fire and Rescue, the incident happened on Highway 24/27 near Sam Black Road. The road was completely shut down for about...
WBTV
South Charlotte apartment fire intentionally set, firefighters say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a fire that was intentionally set in south Charlotte early Sunday morning, officials said in a series of tweets. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened at the Beacon Hill Apartments, right off South Boulevard near Tyvola Road around midnight. Thirty...
WBTV
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local family is mourning the loss of their daughter weeks after she didn’t return home from a trip to Mexico. Parents Bernard and Salamondra Robinson said Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on Oct. 28. Sadly, they would never see their daughter alive again.
WBTV
Salisbury VAMC launches educational campaign related to Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - To increase participation in the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry, the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) launched a new education campaign intended to reach Persian Gulf War and Post-9/11 Veterans and Servicemembers. The campaign is designed to bolster...
