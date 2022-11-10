Read full article on original website
Poetry Night at Westside Community Center
If you have a poem bubbling up inside of you, now is the time to write it down and share it with your fellow residents of Bartlesville because on Noveber 19, the Westside Coomunity Center is hosting a Poetry Night from 6-8 pm. The event is free and the public...
Outdoor Warning Siren Project Finalized
During the Washington County Commissioners' weekly board meeting on Monday, November 14, the Outdoor Warning Siren Project was finalized between the Commissioners and the cities of Copan, Dewey, Ramona, Vera and Ochelata when the final 10% of the overall amount required was donated by ConocoPhillips. Commissioner Mitch Antle introduced the...
Nowata Board of Education Meeting Agenda
The Board of Education Independent school districts meeting in Nowata County is this Monday night, and on the agenda is reports coming from the High School, Middle, & elementary school Principals. They will also meet about the robotics coach taking 25 of their students to the National Competition in White...
Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Ed: Proposal to Move Bond Issue Election to February
The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education on Monday heard a proposal from Supt. Chuck McCauley to consider moving the proposed date for the next school bond issue from March to February so as not to be mixed with a state question election in March on marijuana. An outline of...
Bartlesville Veterans Day Parade a Hit
Several families and individuals lined the streets of Bartlesville braving the chilly weather on a clear, sunny day to enjoy this year’s Veterans Day Parade on Saturday. This year’s Gran Marshal was Harrold Turner, 103.Turner was born on November 13, 1919. Turner served in the National Guard from 1939 to 1941. He then enlisted in the Army Air Corps after hearing about the bombing of Pearl Harbor and shipped out in January 1942. He received flight training in the B-25 and then flew missions with the Eighth Air Force Command using B-24 and B-17 planes. Turner moved to Bartlesville in 1981. He is a retired employee from Conoco.
Nowata Commissioners Talk TV for Inmates
The Nowata County Commissioners met this Monday morning to discuss several items on the agenda. They started with changing the Columbus Day name to Indigenous people’s day for next year’s calendar and the vote was passed 2-1. Nowata County Sheriff was also on hand for several items on...
City Church Grocery Giveaway on November 15
It is time once again for the monthly grocery giveaway by City Church of Bartlesville. The giveway will be on Tuesday, November 15 from 5:30 t0 6:30 pm. Locations are the City Church main campus at 4222 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville and Tri County Tech Business Development Center at 1225 Virginia Short Street in Pawhuska.
Osage Co. Full-Time Employees Earn Raise
The Osage Co. Commissioners met Monday and approved to give all full-time county employees a $300 raise excluding elected officials. The commissioners in a split 2-1 vote agreed to request an audit by the state auditor and inspector to inspect the fairgrounds by the end of the year. The Osage...
FantasyLand Opens for 2022 Holiday Season
The annual Fantasy Land of Lights at Johnstone Park officially opens this week on Thursday, November 17, beginning with a walk-through on foot. The drive-through opens on Friday, November 18. The walk-through will be a more close-up and personal viewing of the display so there is a small fee for...
Sports
Also on Saturday morning if you missed it, KWON held its annual coaches breakfast broadcast, as we talked the start of high school basketball from Chick-Fil-A. We had coaches from Bartlesville, Copan. Wesleyan Christian, Pawhuska, Oklahoma Union and more all on hand to talk the start of hoops season. Bartlesville...
WCS Moves on, Other Football Teams Fall
First round of the high school football playoffs took place this past Friday - here were the movers and shakers:. Unfortunately Barnsdall, Pawhuska, Caney, KS and Collinsville all had their seasons come to a close with losses on Friday. However, Wesleyan Christian School won its first-round game at home against...
Nowata Man Killed in a Traffic Incident Near Bartlesville
A 62-year-old Nowata man was killed in a fatality incident Monday night at around 6pm on US-75 and CR. E.2200 approximately 5 feet outside of Bartlesville City Limits. OHP reports that a vehicle driven by Courtney Bowerman, 27, of Owasso, was going southbound on US-75 and that a pedestrian, Lawrence Woodward, 62, of Nowata was crossing road at CR. E. 2200 and was hit by Bowerman’s vehicle.
Nowata's Nate Smith Ready for Season
Nowata Boys Basketball is just 17 days away from tip-off for the 2022-2023 season when they open up with Dewey at home. The Ironmen are coming off a stellar 16-6 season last season where they would ultimately lose in regionals to Ketchum in a heartbreaker, 51-49. Head Coach Nate Smith...
