Tyrus Celebrates NWA World Title Win
As NWA Hard Times 3 came to a close last night, the National Wrestling Alliance found themselves with a new World Heavyweight Champion: Tyrus. "The training the focus, the sacrifice," Tyrus wrote on Twitter. The new champion credited training alone, "living in the gym" instead of the fridge, and copious film study for his victory over former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch, as well as former champion Matt Cardona. Tyrus pinned then-champion Murdoch to win the title, much to the chagrin of Cardona, who was stripped of the NWA Title in June due to injury.
Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Title At Hard Times 3
The NWA has been grabbing the headlines lately, most notably due to the fallout between company officials and Nick Aldis, who was suspended after handing in his notice and criticizing the promotion. However, the company aired its Hard Times 3 pay-per-view on Saturday, November 12 from Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana, and a new NWA World Heavyweight Champion was crowned.
Liv Morgan Hangs Out With 'Scary' AEW Star
The spooky season may officially be over, but Liv Morgan still likes to keep the spirit alive. Following her recent appearance on USA's Networks "Chucky" series — which saw her character get murdered by the titular killer doll — Morgan has met another "scary" character. This time, it was "The Living Dead Girl."
Update On Bobby Roode's Possible Return To WWE
WWE star Bobby Roode has been out of action since June, but it appears he is getting closer to a return. Fightful Select reports that Roode was spotted backstage at the November 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Indianapolis. The former WWE United States Champion revealed in September that he had a successful visit to Southlake Orthopedics and Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama, where many WWE stars go for surgical operations. Roode was once again seen in Birmingham this very week, spotted the in the days before he showed up at Indianapolis. There is no word on what kind of surgery Roode underwent, or the nature of his injury but an Instagram post from the former WWE NXT Champion showed small bandages on the side of his neck.
Kevin Nash Reunited With WCW Star After His Son's Passing
Time and tragedy have a way of putting things into perspective, and proving that petty grievances and personal grudges are not meant to be tattooed on one's heart. On the latest episode of "Kliq This," Kevin Nash talked about how numerous wrestlers have reached out in the wake of the untimely death of his son, Tristan. According to Nash, fellow WCW wrestler and one-time friend Konnan reached out to him, mending the fence between the two wrestlers.
WWE Seemingly Sets Up War Games Main Event For Survivor Series
For the first time ever, WWE will present two WarGames matches at the marquee Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 26. It was previously confirmed that Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and two partners will take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and a partner in the women's WarGames match. Now, it appears we know the direction for the men's five-on-five match.
Rey Mysterio Reportedly Dealing With An Injury
WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio has been pulled from the WWE "SmackDown" World Cup tournament due to an unspecified injury, according to a new report from The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer. Ringside News was the first to report about Mysterio's injury and how Mustafa Ali will be the one to be...
Tony Khan Confirms Major AEW Signing
Ever since its conception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has continued to add to its stacked roster. Former WWE stars such as Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made their way to AEW, as did up-and-coming wrestlers from other promotions and the independents, such as Ricky Starks, Brody King, and Rush. AEW CEO Tony Khan recently took to social media to announce the company's latest major signing.
Backstage News On Which WWE Show Mustafa Ali Is Assigned To
The "SmackDown" World Cup Tournament to determine GUNTHER's next challenger for the WWE Intercontinental Championship kicked off this week when Japan's Shinsuke Nakamura took on Mexico's Santos Escobar of Legado del Fantasma. Then it was America versus India when Braun Strowman faced Jinder Mahal. Next week, the action continues when Ricochet is pitted against Pakistan's Mustafa Ali in another first-round match. But does this mean that Ali, a member of the "Raw"roster, will be making a permanent home on the blue brand?
Chad Gable Set To Wrestle Top WWE Star On Raw
We're just hours away from Monday night's episode of "WWE Raw," and the red brand looks to deliver another must-see show on the road to Survivor Series: WarGames later this month. It was revealed via WWE's website this afternoon that a new match is confirmed for "Raw" that will feature Chad Gable going one-on-one against Matt Riddle. This is an interesting development because just one day earlier, it was advertised that Riddle would join forces with his recent ally, Elias, to take on both members of Alpha Academy – Gable and Otis – in a tag team bout. No explanation for the sudden change has been given as of this writing.
Nick Aldis Buries 'Toxic Brand' NWA In Brutal Tweet Following Hard Times PPV
A day after NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view, Nick Aldis took to Instagram to express his feelings about the promotion and its pay-per-view. Aldis called "NWA a toxic brand" in a message to his Instagram subscribers. "I hope now you see why it was important to me to let you...
Valerie Loureda Makes Her In-Ring WWE Debut
Former Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda made her WWE in-ring debut on Saturday night at a non-televised "NXT" live house show in Orlando, Florida. On Saturday night, Loureda took to Twitter to comment on her "WWE Journey." "I did it. My WWE journey has begun. Xoxo, LV," wrote Loureda. Loureda's...
NJPW's Kevin Kelly Announces New Wrestling Promotion
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announcer Kevin Kelly is embarking on a new adventure in the wrestling industry. On November 13, Kelly announced via Twitter that he is involved in a brand-new promotion called American eXcellece Wrestling. The first event will take place on Saturday, January 7, and will emanate from the Historic Hamburg Fieldhouse in Pennsylvania.
Bret Hart Has Major Regrets About His Pro Wrestling Career
As storied a career and legacy in pro wrestling that Bret "The Hitman" Hart had through the decades he stepped into the square circle, he still has a particular regret about his time in the industry. "I watched Undertaker and Shawn Michaels wrestle at one of the WrestleManias," Hart told...
Former WWE Ref Gives Example Of Vince McMahon As A Demanding Boss
Though he's no longer responsible for running WWE, Vince McMahon's impact on the pro wrestling business as a whole can't be denied. For better or worse, he will forever be tied to the sports entertainment spectacle, and part of the reason for that is his reportedly unmatched work ethic. Several stars over the decades have brought up how tirelessly McMahon works behind the scenes, and on a new edition of "Unskripted" with Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE referee Jack Doan confirmed McMahon's manic devotion — and the fact that he expected the same of others.
Chris Jericho Reveals How Triple H Reacted When He Called Him For Directions
It won't come as a shock to most that things weren't always so rosy between AEW star Chris Jericho and WWE Chief of Content Triple H. In fact, the two got off to a rocky start when the two started working together after Jericho jumped from WCW to WWE in 1999, with the two finally burying the hatchet well into their careers.
Ari Daivari Tried To Get Vince McMahon To Re-Hire This WWE Star
Ari Daivari is one of many stars to have made the leap over from WWE to AEW. Performing in WWE from 2016 until 2021, Daivari wrestled mainly on "205 Live," and while the Cruiserweight brand has become defunct since his release, Daivari recently revealed that he once attempted to talk Vince McMahon into rehiring his brother, former TNA X-Division Champion Shawn Daivari.
The Most Unexpected Heel Turns In AEW
A heel turn can be one of the most effective ways to shake up any wrestling promotion, from the ones filling up bingo halls to those packing arenas and stadiums. They can shock fans, but they also can excite fans. A heel turn can be telegraphed for weeks, months, or even come out of nowhere. They can add a new dimension to characters that have stagnated or potentially turn popular wrestlers into megastars. Most importantly, if done right, a heel turn can lead to fans wanting to continue to watch a given promotion just to see what happens next. After all, that is the goal for any promotion in the first place.
Naomi Hangs With WWE NXT Star
Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of "WWE Raw" on May 16th, 2022, and neither woman has not been seen on WWE programming in nearly half a year. However, Banks and Naomi have both made public appearances outside the company since being suspended following their walk-out, and they have been heavily rumored to be making their return to WWE shortly — rumors that don't get any quieter when they're seen hanging out with WWE wrestlers outside of the ring.
Kevin Owens Reportedly Suffers Major Injury
Kevin Owens may be looking at some time off due to a reported injury at a WWE house show on Sunday night. According to The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Owens suffered a MCL sprain in his right knee after coming down awkwardly on his leg during a matchup against Austin Theory. The untelevised match took place during a live house show at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
