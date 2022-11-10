Read full article on original website
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
nextpittsburgh.com
5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
wtae.com
West Virginia fires AD Shane Lyons as football team falters
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia fired athletic director Shane Lyons on Monday, a move that comes amid the worst stretch for the football team in more than four decades. President Gordon Gee said there were no immediate plans to make changes under coach Neal Brown. Lyons is gone after...
Four-Star QB Kenny Minchey Decommits from Pitt Football
The Pitt Panthers lost their top-rated commit in the 2023 class.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Big-Play WR Peter Gonzalez Huge in Central Catholic Surge
DORMONT Pa. — With rainy conditions playing a major factor, Pittsburgh Central Catholic quarterback Payton Wehner threw the ball just 11 times in the Vikings’ 28-7 win over Mount Lebanon on Friday night in the WPIAL Class-6A semifinal. However, Wehner got it done through the air when he needed too, as he tossed two touchdown passes Peter Gonzalez. The first touchdown grab by Gonzalez was a 20-yarder and the game-sealing one was from 12 yards out. Both were fade passes where he high pointed the ball.
First 'Pittsburgh Mom-Owned Market' taking place in Squirrel Hill
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you're looking to get some holiday shopping done and help local small businesses today, there's a great opportunity here in Pittsburgh. It's the first "Pittsburgh Mom-Owned Market." More than two dozen moms are joining forces and setting up shop at MomsWork, a non-profit that supports working moms. Everything from a bread baker to glass art, and other arts and crafts will be part of the market. Also, because it's moms running the show, childcare will also be available so you can shop. It's open to anyone and lasts until 2 p.m. Learn more about the Mom-Owned Market at this link!
Pitt unveils plans for $240M athletic center in Oakland
The University of Pittsburgh has approved plans for a $240 million athletic center called Victory Heights that will include a 3,000-seat arena, as well as space for training and sports performance and sports medicine facilities for many of Pitt’s student-athletes. Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee OK’d the project Thursday,...
wtae.com
'Carter the Crusader' honored by local high school football team while battling ongoing heart condition
PITTSBURGH — A local high school football team paid tribute to a missing part of their team Friday night. Cater Fulford, 11, serves as the water boy for Bishop Canevin High School, but was forced to Friday night’s game out. After spending four days in Children’s Hospital, overcoming a newfound heart condition, Carter had to watch his team play from home.
saturdaydownsouth.com
ACC QB throws pick-6s on first 2 passes of game
Virginia got off to the worst possible start Saturday against Pittsburgh. Everything is going wrong for UVA. The Cavaliers received the opening kickoff. That turned out to be good news for Pitt. Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong looked to pass on the first play of the game. The pass was intercepted...
This 30-acre estate in Sewickley Heights is for sale for $7.9M
PITTSBURGH — A property sprawling over 30 acres of land in Sewickley Heights is currently on the market for $7.9 million. The property, known as Faraway Farm, is an equestrian estate located at 202-204 Scaife Road. It includes a 20-room Georgian-style manor home. The property is listed with Nicole Kriebel of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, The Preferred Realty.
wtae.com
Striking Post-Gazette workers sit down with management
PITTSBURGH — For the first time since walking off the job, striking Post-Gazette workers held a contract negotiation session with management Monday. The meeting did not resolve in an agreement, however. A release from the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh following the meeting accused the Post-Gazette of "(refusing) to seriously...
New Pittsburgh Courier
FAMILY FIRST…Ryan Houston leaving WPXI-TV to help a sick relative in central Arkansas
For Ryan Houston, it’s family first. You’ve seen him come into your living rooms, detailing the news on WPXI-TV (Channel 11) for nearly three years. He loves the profession, telling the stories that impact viewers the most, in a firm, confident manner on the anchor desk. But when...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford ends frustrating football season with playoff loss
High school football season at Penn-Trafford ended earlier than expected with a first-round loss to Pine-Richland in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs Nov. 4. It was an unusual season for the Warriors, the reigning WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A champions. Many felt the Warriors were primed for another run at the title, but things just didn’t work out.
Activist Leon Ford hosts panel at Heinz History Center
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's been 10 years since Leon Ford was shot by police on the way to his grandmother's house after being misidentified by officers.The incident left him to spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair. On the anniversary of this life-altering shooting, there was a celebration of survival at the Heinz History Center on Friday, with more than 150 people in attendance."I woke up with a strong sense of gratitude and love. I feel like 10 years ago was one of the worst moments of my life, and it's transformed," Ford told KDKA.A lot has happened...
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Hotels in Pittsburgh
When it comes to staying in Pittsburgh, budget hotels are a great way to save money without compromising on comfort or amenities. Some of these Hotels in Pittsburgh even have gyms and on-site restaurants. Many offer excellent customer service as well. Budget hotels in Pittsburgh are located near the airport and close to popular areas, so you can easily access them from your destination.
wtae.com
P!nk performing in Pittsburgh in 2023
Attention P!nk fans: the music superstar is bringing the carnival to Pittsburgh next summer. The three-time Grammy winner is coming to town on her "Summer Carnival 2.0" tour to PNC Park. P!nk will perform at the Pirates ballpark on Aug. 5, along with special guests Brandi Carlile, Grouplove and KidCutUp.
wtae.com
VIDEO: Deer caught in head-to-head matchup
A viewer video sent in to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows two bucks going head-to-head (literally) in a backyard in Peters Township. Viewer Adam D. said he captured the video at his home Monday afternoon. Take a look at the video above to see the bucks in action!
North Hills DUI Task Force announces weekend detail
The North Hills DUI Task Force will conduct DUI detail during the weekend of Nov. 18. The task force includes police from the communities of Bradford Woods, Etna, Indiana, Marshall, O’Hara, Pine, Richland, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, McCandless, West View and Millvale. This is the 26th year for the...
Farrell cruises after bye-week to advance in playoffs
Farrell would not waste any time, as Julius Phillips Jr would return the opening kick of the game to jump out to a 7-0 lead.
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank giving Thanksgiving turkeys to local families
PITTSBURGH — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank officially started its giveaway of Thanksgiving turkeys Sunday. Turkeys were given out at the Pittsburgh King School in the city’s North Side neighborhood. More than 250 turkeys were given away in the first day. A representative from the food bank...
Guy Fieri chicken restaurant opens in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Food Network star Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! franchise is set to open Monday in Pittsburgh. The restaurant is located at 4 PPG Place, and is the first Chicken Guy! in the state. Doors will open at 11 a.m. The menu features chicken tenders paired with a...
