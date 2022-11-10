PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you're looking to get some holiday shopping done and help local small businesses today, there's a great opportunity here in Pittsburgh. It's the first "Pittsburgh Mom-Owned Market." More than two dozen moms are joining forces and setting up shop at MomsWork, a non-profit that supports working moms. Everything from a bread baker to glass art, and other arts and crafts will be part of the market. Also, because it's moms running the show, childcare will also be available so you can shop. It's open to anyone and lasts until 2 p.m. Learn more about the Mom-Owned Market at this link!

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO