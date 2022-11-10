ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

nextpittsburgh.com

5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

West Virginia fires AD Shane Lyons as football team falters

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia fired athletic director Shane Lyons on Monday, a move that comes amid the worst stretch for the football team in more than four decades. President Gordon Gee said there were no immediate plans to make changes under coach Neal Brown. Lyons is gone after...
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Big-Play WR Peter Gonzalez Huge in Central Catholic Surge

DORMONT Pa. — With rainy conditions playing a major factor, Pittsburgh Central Catholic quarterback Payton Wehner threw the ball just 11 times in the Vikings’ 28-7 win over Mount Lebanon on Friday night in the WPIAL Class-6A semifinal. However, Wehner got it done through the air when he needed too, as he tossed two touchdown passes Peter Gonzalez. The first touchdown grab by Gonzalez was a 20-yarder and the game-sealing one was from 12 yards out. Both were fade passes where he high pointed the ball.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

First 'Pittsburgh Mom-Owned Market' taking place in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you're looking to get some holiday shopping done and help local small businesses today, there's a great opportunity here in Pittsburgh. It's the first "Pittsburgh Mom-Owned Market." More than two dozen moms are joining forces and setting up shop at MomsWork, a non-profit that supports working moms. Everything from a bread baker to glass art, and other arts and crafts will be part of the market. Also, because it's moms running the show, childcare will also be available so you can shop. It's open to anyone and lasts until 2 p.m. Learn more about the Mom-Owned Market at this link!
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pitt unveils plans for $240M athletic center in Oakland

The University of Pittsburgh has approved plans for a $240 million athletic center called Victory Heights that will include a 3,000-seat arena, as well as space for training and sports performance and sports medicine facilities for many of Pitt’s student-athletes. Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee OK’d the project Thursday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

'Carter the Crusader' honored by local high school football team while battling ongoing heart condition

PITTSBURGH — A local high school football team paid tribute to a missing part of their team Friday night. Cater Fulford, 11, serves as the water boy for Bishop Canevin High School, but was forced to Friday night’s game out. After spending four days in Children’s Hospital, overcoming a newfound heart condition, Carter had to watch his team play from home.
PITTSBURGH, PA
saturdaydownsouth.com

ACC QB throws pick-6s on first 2 passes of game

Virginia got off to the worst possible start Saturday against Pittsburgh. Everything is going wrong for UVA. The Cavaliers received the opening kickoff. That turned out to be good news for Pitt. Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong looked to pass on the first play of the game. The pass was intercepted...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WPXI Pittsburgh

This 30-acre estate in Sewickley Heights is for sale for $7.9M

PITTSBURGH — A property sprawling over 30 acres of land in Sewickley Heights is currently on the market for $7.9 million. The property, known as Faraway Farm, is an equestrian estate located at 202-204 Scaife Road. It includes a 20-room Georgian-style manor home. The property is listed with Nicole Kriebel of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, The Preferred Realty.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Striking Post-Gazette workers sit down with management

PITTSBURGH — For the first time since walking off the job, striking Post-Gazette workers held a contract negotiation session with management Monday. The meeting did not resolve in an agreement, however. A release from the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh following the meeting accused the Post-Gazette of "(refusing) to seriously...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford ends frustrating football season with playoff loss

High school football season at Penn-Trafford ended earlier than expected with a first-round loss to Pine-Richland in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs Nov. 4. It was an unusual season for the Warriors, the reigning WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A champions. Many felt the Warriors were primed for another run at the title, but things just didn’t work out.
TRAFFORD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Activist Leon Ford hosts panel at Heinz History Center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's been 10 years since Leon Ford was shot by police on the way to his grandmother's house after being misidentified by officers.The incident left him to spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair. On the anniversary of this life-altering shooting, there was a celebration of survival at the Heinz History Center on Friday, with more than 150 people in attendance."I woke up with a strong sense of gratitude and love. I feel like 10 years ago was one of the worst moments of my life, and it's transformed," Ford told KDKA.A lot has happened...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nomadlawyer.org

06 Best Budget Hotels in Pittsburgh

When it comes to staying in Pittsburgh, budget hotels are a great way to save money without compromising on comfort or amenities. Some of these Hotels in Pittsburgh even have gyms and on-site restaurants. Many offer excellent customer service as well. Budget hotels in Pittsburgh are located near the airport and close to popular areas, so you can easily access them from your destination.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

P!nk performing in Pittsburgh in 2023

Attention P!nk fans: the music superstar is bringing the carnival to Pittsburgh next summer. The three-time Grammy winner is coming to town on her "Summer Carnival 2.0" tour to PNC Park. P!nk will perform at the Pirates ballpark on Aug. 5, along with special guests Brandi Carlile, Grouplove and KidCutUp.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

VIDEO: Deer caught in head-to-head matchup

A viewer video sent in to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows two bucks going head-to-head (literally) in a backyard in Peters Township. Viewer Adam D. said he captured the video at his home Monday afternoon. Take a look at the video above to see the bucks in action!
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

North Hills DUI Task Force announces weekend detail

The North Hills DUI Task Force will conduct DUI detail during the weekend of Nov. 18. The task force includes police from the communities of Bradford Woods, Etna, Indiana, Marshall, O’Hara, Pine, Richland, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, McCandless, West View and Millvale. This is the 26th year for the...
MILLVALE, PA

