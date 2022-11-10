Read full article on original website
Related
Healthcare IT News
University of Maryland consortium launches Institute for Health Computing
The University of Maryland Strategic Partnership this week announced a transformative partnership to establish the University of Maryland 3 Institute for Health Computing, or UM-3-IHC. WHY IT MATTERS. The effort is led by the University of Maryland, Baltimore, and the University of Maryland, College Park, in collaboration with the University...
bethesdamagazine.com
Power up with delicious breakfasts from these six new Montgomery County restaurants
When we think of going out for breakfast, reliable options include diners, fast-food restaurants and delis, but they don’t necessarily offer much in terms of ambiance or something out of the ordinary. Fortunately for us early risers, breakfast is trending, and these six new restaurants are dishing up sumptuous sammies, bountiful bowls, tantalizing toasts and so much more.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Nov. 14, In Montgomery County
It’s Monday, Nov. 14 and looks like a cloudy day with a slight chance of rain. Here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Council President Briefing: Council President Gabe Albornoz will hold a media briefing today at 11 a.m to preview Tuesday’s Council meeting, which will include Council interview and vote on the appointment of Dr. Kisha Davis to the Health Officer position and action on the gun carry legislation and establishing a property tax credit for first responders. The briefing will be streamed on the Council’s Facebook page here.
mymcmedia.org
Albornoz Welcomes ‘Extraordinary Group of Women’ to Council
Six women are set to join the Montgomery County Council following the general election last week. On Monday, Council President Gabe Albornoz welcomed the “extraordinary group of women” he said will bring tremendous diversity to the next county council. Per unofficial election results, newcomers Laurie-Anne Sayles (at-large), Marilyn...
mymcmedia.org
Rockville’s Education, Youth Commissions Looking for Members
Rockville’s education and youth commissions are seeking new members. The education commission has not yet been appointed. Its 11 members will be focused on maintaining and growing collaborative relationships among the county’s board of education and schools in the Rockville community. Ten of its 11 members will be...
foodieflashpacker.com
11 Of The Best Restaurants In Washington DC
When you visit Washington, DC, you’ll discover a dining scene as vibrant and diverse as the country itself. The District is undeniably a culinary attraction, as evidenced by its annual inclusion in the Michelin Guide. Additionally, the city is home to various innovative mixologists, making drinking at a bar...
dcnewsnow.com
Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar in Montgomery County
Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning. Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar …. Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning.
After Initiative 82 Passes, D.C. Restaurants Look To Ease Transition Away From Tipped Wages
D.C. voters have overwhelmingly approved Initiative 82, which phases out the tipped minimum wage and will require business owners to pay tipped workers like bartenders and servers the city’s full minimum wage by 2027 without relying on gratuity. Now, bar and restaurant owners are weighing how to respond, both...
mymcmedia.org
Graffiti on Bethesda Trolley Trail Calls for ‘No Mercy for Jews’
For the second time in about three months, antisemitic graffiti was posted along the Bethesda Trolley Trail, in the Wildwood neighborhood area. In red paint, vandals drew three people hanging from a noose with the words, “No Mercy for Jews.”. Also, antisemitic graffiti was found at Old Georgetown Road...
mocoshow.com
Memorial Service to To Be Held on November 14 For Couple Killed By Driver on Tuesday Morning in Gaithersburg
A celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 for Miguel Antonio Ortiz and Ana Margarita Ortiz, who were tragically killed by a driver while walking to their polling place in Gaithersburg on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am-11 am, followed by a Memorial Service from 11 am-12 pm at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876. A graveside burial will be held at 1 pm at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Road, Rockville, Maryland 20851.
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: Filling big shoes in local conservation
“You have some big shoes to fill!” That was the refrain Court Squires, the new executive director of the Prince William Conservation Alliance, kept hearing from folks calling to congratulate her. Squires is replacing Kim Hosen, who is retiring Jan. 1 after founding the alliance and serving as its...
mymcmedia.org
County Council Youth Town Hall Planned for Nov. 16
The Montgomery County Council will host a hybrid youth town hall meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. with Montgomery County School Board President Brenda Wolff and Student Member of the Board Arvin Kim. The council wants to learn more about the issues currently impacting young people in the...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis
Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
hyattsvillewire.com
College Park Plans ‘Aviation Landing’ Development Near Airport
College Park is moving ahead on a project to build shops and apartments on a stretch of land off Campus Drive near the airport. Known as “Aviation Landing,” the 1.3 million-square-foot project will include restaurants, shops and around 900 apartments when completed. Currently home to parking lots and...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Baker Wins Food Network’s Halloween Wars
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Janira Green was born in the Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico. After she graduated high school, Green moved to the states and joined the U.S. Navy. Now, the 37-year-old runs a bakery called DMV CakeLady and is coming off a massive win on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars.
LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus
A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
GW Hatchet
National Park Service closes part of Rock Creek Park to vehicles after facing pressure from locals, faculty
National Park Service officials permanently closed more than five miles of roadway in Rock Creek Park earlier this month after local residents and faculty identified traffic as a safety threat to wildlife and pedestrians. The northern 5.05 miles of Beach Drive, which lies between the Hawthorne and Shepherd Park neighborhoods,...
WTOP
Fairfax County approves additional funding to complete Silver Line extension
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors recently approved an additional $40.25 million to complete Phase 2 of the Silver Line, which will open next week, adding six new stations in Fairfax and Loudoun counties and extending the line to Washington Dulles International Airport.
restonnow.com
Fairfax County extends farmers market season into December for three sites
While the onset of winter usually heralds the end of farmers markets, Fairfax County announced last week that three markets around the county will brave the chill to continue into December. “The Fairfax County Farmers Markets have extended the season at three popular market locations,” the Fairfax County Park Authority...
Overturned tanker prompts road closures, impacts some schools in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE-- A large propane truck overturned Monday morning on U.S. Route 50 on the Severn River Bridge in Anne Arundel County , according to authorities.All lanes of the bridge were initially closed. Westbound US 50 remains closed and detoured us MD 2 Ritchie Highway. Two right lanes are open on eastbound US 50 with the two left lanes remaining closed.According to Anne Arundel County schools, all Broadneck cluster schools will operate virtually Monday. All other schools will operate as normal.The cause of this accident is under investigation. Crews are on the scene, attempting to upright the tanker; the process is estimated to take approximately 5 hours.
Comments / 0