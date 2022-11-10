For the average person, five years may seem like the blink of an eye. To graduate student safety Jaquan Amos, it has molded him into the man he is today. Ball State is Amos’ third destination in the last five years for his college career. Before making his way to Muncie, he spent a year in Ames, Iowa, with the Iowa State Cyclones, shortly after playing three years in his hometown of Philadelphia with the Villanova Wildcats.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO