ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Woman arrested after multi-county police chase

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was arrested over the weekend after leading police on a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County, according to the Taft Police Department. Around 11:23 a.m. on Sunday, Taft police officers said they conducted a traffic stop on the 1100 block of Sixth Street. The driver, […]
TAFT, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Santa Barbara man charged with attempted kidnapping

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 51-year-old Santa Barbara man on Thursday for allegedly attempting to kidnap a child outside a school in Carpinteria. On Monday at approximately 4 p.m., a man was spotted attempting to kidnap a child under 14 near the entrance to the bicycle path by the Carpinteria Middle School. School staff contacted deputies and gave a thorough account of the incident and a suspect description.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Remains of Diver Recovered in Underwater Cave off Santa Cruz Island

The remains of a diver were recovered Friday in an underwater cave system near Painted Cave on Santa Cruz Island, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday. While the county coroner has yet to confirm the identity of the diver, the Sheriff’s Office noted that the remains were recovered near the same location where a missing diver was last seen alive nearly two years ago.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Man Arrested for Alleged Kidnapping of Young Girl in Carpinteria

A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly kidnapping a young girl in an incident that took place Monday afternoon in Carpinteria, according to Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick. On Tuesday, staff at Carpinteria Middle School notified student resource deputy Bryan Dickey of an incident that occurred Monday...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Sedgwick TREX Training Burn to Occur Today

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. WHAT: In partnership with the UCSB Cooperative Extension. Approximately 20 acres will be burned over 1-2 days. A mixture of grasses and shrubs will be burned. WHEN: In the morning of November 14, 2022, depending on conditions. WHERE: This...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Preserve the Preserve and Connect the Gap

Contrary to what everyone may believe, Community Association for the Modoc Preserve (CAMP) is not opposed to Phase II of the Multi-use Path project. We would like to see the project completed without compromising the Modoc Preserve or the trees along Modoc Road. The reason for this open letter to...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

3 suspects arrested after security cameras capture burglary in Thousand Oaks

Law enforcement agencies across Southern California are warning of a group of criminals believed to be responsible for a string of burglaries in several communities, including Thousand Oaks and Riverside.   “It just kind of struck…I have three guys in my backyard,” burglary victim James Fitzpatrick told KTLA’s Rick Chambers.   Fitzpatrick described the moment […]
News Channel 3-12

Empty Bowls Event raises tens of thousands of dollars to end hunger in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- An annual event to end hunger in Santa Barbara County raised tens of thousands of dollars this past weekend. Danyel Dean founded Empty Bowls in 1998 to help address food insecurity in Santa Barbara County. “I still feel as passionate about it as I did 25 years ago. It's a blessing,” said The post Empty Bowls Event raises tens of thousands of dollars to end hunger in Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy