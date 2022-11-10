Read full article on original website
Suspect in Taft manhunt arrested
A manhunt out of Taft took place on Sunday afternoon, November 13th. The suspect in a pursuit and standoff with police has been arrested.
Woman arrested after multi-county police chase
TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was arrested over the weekend after leading police on a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County, according to the Taft Police Department. Around 11:23 a.m. on Sunday, Taft police officers said they conducted a traffic stop on the 1100 block of Sixth Street. The driver, […]
Santa Barbara man charged with attempted kidnapping
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 51-year-old Santa Barbara man on Thursday for allegedly attempting to kidnap a child outside a school in Carpinteria. On Monday at approximately 4 p.m., a man was spotted attempting to kidnap a child under 14 near the entrance to the bicycle path by the Carpinteria Middle School. School staff contacted deputies and gave a thorough account of the incident and a suspect description.
Remains of Diver Recovered in Underwater Cave off Santa Cruz Island
The remains of a diver were recovered Friday in an underwater cave system near Painted Cave on Santa Cruz Island, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday. While the county coroner has yet to confirm the identity of the diver, the Sheriff’s Office noted that the remains were recovered near the same location where a missing diver was last seen alive nearly two years ago.
Man Arrested for Alleged Kidnapping of Young Girl in Carpinteria
A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly kidnapping a young girl in an incident that took place Monday afternoon in Carpinteria, according to Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick. On Tuesday, staff at Carpinteria Middle School notified student resource deputy Bryan Dickey of an incident that occurred Monday...
Sedgwick TREX Training Burn to Occur Today
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. WHAT: In partnership with the UCSB Cooperative Extension. Approximately 20 acres will be burned over 1-2 days. A mixture of grasses and shrubs will be burned. WHEN: In the morning of November 14, 2022, depending on conditions. WHERE: This...
Captain accused of misconduct in deadly Santa Barbara dive boat fire enters plea
In convicted, Jerry Boylan could serve up to 10 years in federal prison.
Remains found in underwater cave could be 2020 missing diver
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a diver whose remains were recovered from the water near Painted Cave Preserve on Santa Cruz Island.
51-year-old Santa Barbara man arrested for Tuesday attempted kidnapping in Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies have arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with an attempted kidnapping in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The post 51-year-old Santa Barbara man arrested for Tuesday attempted kidnapping in Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Preserve the Preserve and Connect the Gap
Contrary to what everyone may believe, Community Association for the Modoc Preserve (CAMP) is not opposed to Phase II of the Multi-use Path project. We would like to see the project completed without compromising the Modoc Preserve or the trees along Modoc Road. The reason for this open letter to...
Vehicle pursuit ends with spike strips on Highway 166
CHP SLO confirmed units from the Santa Maria office responded to a vehicle pursuit Sunday afternoon.
Santa Barbara County Planners Propose Major Rezoning to Build Thousands of Housing Units
Santa Barbara County planners have proposed rezoning the Glen Annie Golf Club, San Marcos Growers, Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall and several agriculture sites to potentially build thousands of new housing units. The sites were among several countywide locations released as part of the county's draft Housing Element update. The...
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s investigate shooting involving teenage victim
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office investigate Monday shooting that left a teenager with moderate injuries in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s investigate shooting involving teenage victim appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
3 suspects arrested after security cameras capture burglary in Thousand Oaks
Law enforcement agencies across Southern California are warning of a group of criminals believed to be responsible for a string of burglaries in several communities, including Thousand Oaks and Riverside. “It just kind of struck…I have three guys in my backyard,” burglary victim James Fitzpatrick told KTLA’s Rick Chambers. Fitzpatrick described the moment […]
Two people arrested in connection with Lompoc shooting investigation
Police have arrested two people after a shooting in Lompoc Thursday morning. At 11:52 a.m., Lompoc police received several calls of shots fired on the 600 block of N. 4th Street.
The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department hosted free Recycle Bin Distribution Event
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department held a special event to celebrate America Recycles Day. The post The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department hosted free Recycle Bin Distribution Event appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ortega Park Update: City of Santa Barbara Says Plans Almost ‘Shovel Ready’
The final plans for Ortega Park’s estimated $14 million makeover are nearly “shovel ready,” according to Project Manager Justin Van Mullem, who revealed the latest updates during a community event hosted by the City of Santa Barbara at the Eastside park’s Welcome House over the weekend.
Pedestrian dead on Hwy 101 after being struck by car
The incident happened on NB Hwy 101, between the Patterson and Fairview Avenue entrances. After being closed for several hours, all lanes are now open.
Hospice of Santa Barbara Celebrates their 39th Annual Light up a Life Back in Person
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Ca, Nov. 14, 2022 – Every year, Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) brings the communities of Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria together for their Annual Light Up a Life to remember and honor those missed during the holiday season.
Empty Bowls Event raises tens of thousands of dollars to end hunger in Santa Barbara County
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- An annual event to end hunger in Santa Barbara County raised tens of thousands of dollars this past weekend. Danyel Dean founded Empty Bowls in 1998 to help address food insecurity in Santa Barbara County. “I still feel as passionate about it as I did 25 years ago. It's a blessing,” said The post Empty Bowls Event raises tens of thousands of dollars to end hunger in Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
