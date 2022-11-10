Read full article on original website
Paducah City Commission to vote on Katterjohn demolition payment, new developments
PADUCAH — The Paducah Board of Commissioners will vote to increase payment for Katterjohn Building demolition services up to $80,000 and approve multiple "city block" developments in a special called meeting. They board will vote to approve Change Order No. 1 with Mike Goode Excavating for demolition services of...
43 years strong: Paducah Cooperative Ministry to host Thanksgiving service in new location
PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Cooperative Ministry's Annual Interfaith Community Thanksgiving Service event has been going strong for an impressive 43 years, but this year they've announced a little change in venue. According to a Monday release, this year's service will be held at 6:30 on November 20 at...
One-on-one with Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney elect
Voters elected new sheriffs in southern Illinois. Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois. Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois | Find out more at Heartlandvotes.com. Schmitt defeats Busch Valentine in Missouri U.S. Senate race. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. Republican...
Metropolis Job Fair hopes to attract former Joppa Plant workers
METROPOLIS, IL — If you lost your job following the closure of the Joppa power plant in September, you may to check out an upcoming job fair in Metropolis. According to a Monday release, the fair is being held at the Shawnee College Extension Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Oversized load delivery could delay traffic in Jackson, Mo. on Tuesday
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Traffic delays are possible Tuesday, November 15 in Jackson because of an oversized delivery. According to the city, truck drivers will be delivering ten 93-foot-long bridge girders for the West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project. The city said turning movements of the delivery trucks...
Washington Street warming center opens, needs volunteers
PADUCAH — If you need a warm place to stay on cold nights or want to help this season, you can visit Washington Street Baptist Church's warming center. The church will host a walk-up warming center to house any person on nights when the lower temperature is 40° or below. The warming center is at 739 Washington St., a property next door to the main building.
P&L rail crossing upgrades completed on Paducah's Southside, roads reopen
PADUCAH — Paducah & Louisville Railroad has completed rail crossing upgrades at three locations on Paducah's Southside. KY 284/Bridge Street/Benton Road, Yarbro Lane and KY 2187/Husbands Road have reopened to traffic. Some detour signage for these locations may remain in place until Monday. The rail crossing work is completed,...
Record Snowfall In The Area
(Farmington) Missourians woke up Saturday morning to an early snowfall. Jared Maples is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the snowfall amounts were pretty significant in some area. The old saying is, “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri, hang around, it’ll change.”...
Illinois comptroller, other leaders and organizations host Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Cairo
CAIRO, IL — Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza was in Cairo, Illinois, on Monday to host the sixth annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway there. Mendoza's office worked with with LiUNA Laborers’ Local 773, human services nonprofit Arrowleaf, local officials and Krispy Kreme to provide the turkey giveaway. "I come...
Police seeking information on Franklin County missing person
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The Zeigler Police Department is seeking information on the location of Cody A. Moyers, who has been reported missing. Officers believe Moyers was in the Zeigler area on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Moyers is a 32-year-old male described as standing about 5’11” tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Wake up Weather: 11/14/2022
PADUCAH — Frosty start to the morning with temperatures warming up to the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. Showers around midnight with light snow possible in Southern Illinois.
Spirit of Giving Toy Drive kicks-off, aims to collect 8,000 donations
PADUCAH — One small gift could mean the world to a child or teen in your community this Christmas. What could 8,000 do?. Local 6 has once again partnered with Regions Bank for the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, from Nov. 14 - Dec. 16. During this time, you can bring a new, unwrapped toy to a participating Regions Bank in your area and community service organizations will distribute them to those in need.
Many major retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day
Most major retail chains have announced their holiday shopping hours, and many say that they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Stores opening on Thanksgiving became a trend in 2011, and became more commonplace for the better part of a decade, until the pandemic hit, and most stayed closed last year as well.
Crews respond to snow, advise caution
PADUCAH — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews put trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow event that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters were on the road spreading salt in Crittenden County and Livingston County, where up to 3 inches of snow fell, mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River.
Local Election Results (Updated 10:30pm 11/8)
Editor's Note: These results are not official - vote tallies will be certified two weeks after Election Day. Some information may change. Republicans swept county-wide office races. Jessica Barker bested Democrat Iris Virden by a three-to-one margin in the only contested race - for County Clerk. Michelle Hagy secured the Treasurer's Office, Ronnie Stevens won Sheriff, and Cindi Lotz will be Supervisor of Assessments.
Families in Cairo, Illinois to receive fixing for Thanksgiving meals
CAIRO, IL — Arrowleaf chose residents in Cairo, Illinois to receive 150 frozen turkeys along with fixing for Thanksgiving meals from Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendonza and her staff. The food will be distributed to residents in Cairo, Illinois between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14...
Man accused of drug trafficking arrested in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County sheriff's deputy arrested a Hickory, Kentucky, man accused of drug trafficking Monday morning. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a deputy pulled over 47-year-old Michael Brock around 4:23 a.m. Monday on Valley Drive in Mayfield. Brock's vehicle was searched during the traffic...
Warming shelter opens for bout of cold weather
PADUCAH — With the forecast for bitter cold temperatures likely to stick around, the Washington Street Baptist Church warming center is open and ready to shelter those who need a place to stay during the frigid weather. Five residents left Washington Street Baptist Church's warming center to snow covering...
Benton woman dies after leaf burning accident
BENTON, Ill. (WJPF) – An elderly Benton woman died Wednesday after she fell into a fire while burning leaves. Benton Fire Chief Shane Cockrum says the woman, who has not been publicly identified, fell into the fire at about 4:30 p.m. A neighbor called 9-1-1. First responders found the woman semi-conscious with severe burns. She was flown to a regional hospital where she later died.
Flu impacts people nationwide and locally
PADUCAH — The flu is impacting people throughout the United States, and respiratory illnesses like the flu, RSV and COVID-19 continue to affect the public. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says influenza is causing a major portion of those respiratory impacts. The CDC says the number of...
