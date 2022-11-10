Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire destroys the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson on Monday
(Nelson, MN)--A fire that broke out Monday morning has destroyed the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson. Osakis Fire Chief Craig Dropik says he received the page at 10:44 a.m. with smoke coming out of the building and called for help from Alexandria and other fire departments. Temperatures were in...
Osakis, Alexandria, Carlos, and Forada Fire Departments battle fire at the Corral
Osakis Fire Chief Craig Dropik discusses fire Monday at the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson.
One person is injured in crash in Grant County Friday
(Grant County, MN)--One person is injured following a crash in Pomme de Terre Township in Grant County. According to the report, the crash took place Friday on Highway 59 when a Nissan driven by Starr McTighe, 45, of Casa Grande, Arizona, left the roadway and crashed. She reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries and taken to Prairie Ridge Hospital in Elbow Lake.
Firefighters battle the blaze at the Corral in Nelson Monday
Woman injured after a fire extinguisher goes through her windshield
(Carlos Township, MN)--On Friday, one person was injured in Douglas County after a fire extinguisher went through her windshield. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident took place on Highway 29 in Carlos Township. A Subaru Crosstrek driven by, Lindsay Bryda Fluegel, 37, of Carlos, was reportedly traveling southbound...
