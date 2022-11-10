Phil Kinsey, builder, golfer, car enthusiast, and lover of westerns, moved on to his final home on November 13th, 2022. He loved a good joke and candy bars. He hated vegetables and Democrats. If you found yourself in his company, he was eager to share his newest joke or funny story. Rarely did you find yourself not smiling. He had a magnetic personality that was capable of making you feel like you had known him for a lifetime in only a matter of minutes.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO