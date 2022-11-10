Read full article on original website
Lawrenceville names sole finalist for new police chief
The City of Lawrenceville has named a sole finalist for the city's Chief of Police position following the resignation of former Chief Tim Wallis in February after an investigation into a series of internal complaints. John Henry Mullin is anticipated to start in the role on December 16, according to...
'I still haven't had a doctor' | Veterans wait months, years for care at Georgia VA facilities
ATLANTA — A group of Georgia veterans is sounding the alarm about the VA hospital system in the state, saying it's failing them. "Our health program is broke," said Joel Willis, a 23 year Army veteran, who has since committed his life to helping other veterans get the care and help they need.
Phil Kinsey
Phil Kinsey, builder, golfer, car enthusiast, and lover of westerns, moved on to his final home on November 13th, 2022. He loved a good joke and candy bars. He hated vegetables and Democrats. If you found yourself in his company, he was eager to share his newest joke or funny story. Rarely did you find yourself not smiling. He had a magnetic personality that was capable of making you feel like you had known him for a lifetime in only a matter of minutes.
Roswell church founded by enslaved people celebrates 175 years
Members of a historically Black church in Roswell that was founded by enslaved people will celebrate its 175th anniversa...
Forsyth County teen battling leukemia gets special welcome home
CUMMING, Ga. - Fourteen-year-old Elijah Banks loves his tenor saxophone and playing with the Flash of Crimson Marching Band at Forsyth Central High School. "They treat you like family, and it's just music," he said. "It's something you can't really describe without hearing it." The high school freshman had plans...
These Georgia school districts are going virtual for Senate runoff Election Day
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta school districts are announcing a virtual learning day on Tuesday, Dec. 6 due to Georgia's Senate runoff election. As some school buildings are used as voting locations, and to help free up time for families, districts have decided that teachers will teach online with students learning at home for the day.
'I didn't want to die' | People, organizations, cities work to help people find housing
Through several programs, people -- and even the City of Athens -- have pushed to end homelessness. But many of these solutions require more hard cold cash. Kristin Crowley ((11Alive)), Rebecca Lindstrom, Makayla Richards. Published: 6:42 PM EST November 11, 2022. Updated: 6:42 PM EST November 11, 2022. ATLANTA. Finding...
Baldwin wreck hurts 4 Sunday, shuts down Ga. 365 northbound
A Louisiana woman has been charged after a wreck that injured four people just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Ga. 365 at Ga. 384 in Baldwin. Kristina Brubaker, 45, of Gretna, La., was charged with failure to yield while turning left after her 2013 Toyota Corolla attempted to turn left onto Ga. 384 (Duncan Bridge Road) from Ga. 365 southbound, the Georgia State Patrol said.
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
'It doesn't take blood to make family' | 16 children find forever homes during Adoption Day event in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Right now in Gwinnett County, alone, there are 380 children in the foster care system. As of Monday, 16 of those children found their forever homes and had their adoptions finalized during Gwinnett County's first-ever Adoption Day celebration. Like 19-month-old, Paisley Orr. "She's the one...
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds
The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
Clarke, Oconee counties make dubious deer list
Drivers will need to play close attention to the roads over the next 7 days across much of Metro Atlanta because this is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Deer mating season occurs between October and late December. Male deer go...
No threat to Kennesaw Mountain High School, says school officials
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no threat against Kennesaw Mountain High School, according to school officials. According to a statement sent to Atlanta News First, a rumor about a threat began spreading early Monday morning on social media. The report has been investigated and no threat was...
Atlanta, Gwinnett County to open warming centers ahead of freezing temperatures
ATLANTA - The FOX 5 Storm Team has predicted frigid temperatures Sunday night for the metro Atlanta area. To prepare for the chilly wave of weather, both the city of Atlanta and Gwinnett County announced the openings of a few emergency warming centers for citizens. Those locations include:. Atlanta. 3404...
Multiple northeast Georgia school systems to close Friday ahead of tropical storm
Several northeast Georgia school systems will be closed Friday, November 11 in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Schools in Franklin County, White County, Stephens County, Rabun County and Banks County will be closed for students and staff. The private Tallulah Falls School will also be closed. In a release from...
Gwinnett County HOA forcing homeowners to remove trees as neighbors fight back
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — You may remember 11Alive's story in October of a homeowner's association requiring those who live in a Suwanee community to cut down their trees, with homeowners footing the bill. Now some people in another Gwinnett County neighborhood said their HOA is demanding they too remove trees.
WCSO Alerts: Slew of entering autos, thefts and shots fired at residents during theft at property
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. ZONE 1. Entering Auto – Deputies took a report at a residence on...
Hall County Deputy, one K9 to return to work following traffic accident
A Hall County Sheriff's Deputy and one of his K9s were expected to return to work Tuesday following their involvement in a traffic accident Friday morning. According to a statement from the sheriff's office, Sgt. Jeremy Prickett and K9 Bella will return to work Tuesday. K9 Timo, a second K9 that was also involved in the accident, is still recovering. The agency says Timo received some cuts and scrapes and will return to duty in the near future.
Tropical Storm Nicole and major events downtown will impact traffic today
Two major events downtown and a tropical storm will add to the usual Friday commute today....
Multiple parks and campgrounds closed this week in Forsyth County
Multiple parks around Lake Lanier will be closed this whole week for a U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Deer Hunt. The Corps announced that they will be conducting a quota deer hunt on lands around Buford Dam which will close 12 different parks and campgrounds in the area Monday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov. 18.
