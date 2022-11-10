ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

Lawrenceville names sole finalist for new police chief

The City of Lawrenceville has named a sole finalist for the city's Chief of Police position following the resignation of former Chief Tim Wallis in February after an investigation into a series of internal complaints. John Henry Mullin is anticipated to start in the role on December 16, according to...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Phil Kinsey

Phil Kinsey, builder, golfer, car enthusiast, and lover of westerns, moved on to his final home on November 13th, 2022. He loved a good joke and candy bars. He hated vegetables and Democrats. If you found yourself in his company, he was eager to share his newest joke or funny story. Rarely did you find yourself not smiling. He had a magnetic personality that was capable of making you feel like you had known him for a lifetime in only a matter of minutes.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Forsyth County teen battling leukemia gets special welcome home

CUMMING, Ga. - Fourteen-year-old Elijah Banks loves his tenor saxophone and playing with the Flash of Crimson Marching Band at Forsyth Central High School. "They treat you like family, and it's just music," he said. "It's something you can't really describe without hearing it." The high school freshman had plans...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Baldwin wreck hurts 4 Sunday, shuts down Ga. 365 northbound

A Louisiana woman has been charged after a wreck that injured four people just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Ga. 365 at Ga. 384 in Baldwin. Kristina Brubaker, 45, of Gretna, La., was charged with failure to yield while turning left after her 2013 Toyota Corolla attempted to turn left onto Ga. 384 (Duncan Bridge Road) from Ga. 365 southbound, the Georgia State Patrol said.
BALDWIN, GA
Michelle Hall

BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds

The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
CUMMING, GA
WGAU

Clarke, Oconee counties make dubious deer list

Drivers will need to play close attention to the roads over the next 7 days across much of Metro Atlanta because this is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Deer mating season occurs between October and late December. Male deer go...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

No threat to Kennesaw Mountain High School, says school officials

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no threat against Kennesaw Mountain High School, according to school officials. According to a statement sent to Atlanta News First, a rumor about a threat began spreading early Monday morning on social media. The report has been investigated and no threat was...
KENNESAW, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Deputy, one K9 to return to work following traffic accident

A Hall County Sheriff's Deputy and one of his K9s were expected to return to work Tuesday following their involvement in a traffic accident Friday morning. According to a statement from the sheriff's office, Sgt. Jeremy Prickett and K9 Bella will return to work Tuesday. K9 Timo, a second K9 that was also involved in the accident, is still recovering. The agency says Timo received some cuts and scrapes and will return to duty in the near future.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Multiple parks and campgrounds closed this week in Forsyth County

Multiple parks around Lake Lanier will be closed this whole week for a U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Deer Hunt. The Corps announced that they will be conducting a quota deer hunt on lands around Buford Dam which will close 12 different parks and campgrounds in the area Monday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov. 18.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy