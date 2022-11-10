ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden's agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there.
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

Last suspect sentenced in California truck driving scandal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of 20 people in California who helped put hundreds of unqualified drivers on the nation's highways operating big commercial vehicles has been successfully prosecuted, federal officials said Monday. Everyone charged in the long-running investigation was ultimately convicted and sentenced, except for one suspect...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy