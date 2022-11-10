ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Trump's 2024 bid gets harsh reaction among Hill Republicans

Many House and Senate Republicans recoiled on Monday at the prospect of former President Donald Trump launching a third run for the presidency this week, a sign of his waning support on Capitol Hill after years of controversy and scandal and following their party's disappointing midterm performance.
Reuters

Trump defied Jan 6 committee subpoena, panel says

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump did not show up for deposition testimony before the congressional committee investigating his supporters' attack on the U.S. Capitol last year, the panel said on Monday.
AFP

Beachboy Biden thrives on Bali vibes

It could be the beaches and palatial hotels. "I don't think I'm going home," Biden joked to his host, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, enthusing about the beach stretching outside his hotel.
