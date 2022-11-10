Read full article on original website
Related
Trump's 2024 bid gets harsh reaction among Hill Republicans
Many House and Senate Republicans recoiled on Monday at the prospect of former President Donald Trump launching a third run for the presidency this week, a sign of his waning support on Capitol Hill after years of controversy and scandal and following their party's disappointing midterm performance.
Trump defied Jan 6 committee subpoena, panel says
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump did not show up for deposition testimony before the congressional committee investigating his supporters' attack on the U.S. Capitol last year, the panel said on Monday.
Beachboy Biden thrives on Bali vibes
It could be the beaches and palatial hotels. "I don't think I'm going home," Biden joked to his host, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, enthusing about the beach stretching outside his hotel.
Inflation risks remain as Congress eyes billions in year-end spending spree: budget hawk
Congress could consider hundreds of billions in new spending at the end of 2022, which would require new borrowing and would keep inflationary pressures elevated, says one budget expert.
Comments / 0