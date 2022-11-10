ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Passan broke Astros news on Instagram and fans are furious

MLB insider Jeff Passan stepped outside the Twitter algorithm to make a big announcement involving the Houston Astros and Rafael Montero, upsetting fans. Sports journalists are doing their best to navigate the downfall of Twitter, an information-sharing platform that has empowered journalists, activists and thought leaders for more than a decade.
Giants just fully ruined Yankees’ chances with key free agent

Baseball fans knew the San Francisco Giants had money to spend, but nobody thought they’d be throwing it around like it’s nothing! Colossal contracts for guys like New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers speedster Trea Turner would make sense. Even an over-the-top commitment to Jacob deGrom is something fans could’ve seen coming.
Coach who caught Aaron Judge 61st HR finally has last laugh at wife’s divorce troll

When Aaron Judge broke his first of two late-season home run droughts on the road in Toronto, there was less fanfare than most expected. The ball didn’t land in a sea of flailing limbs in the left-field seats, nor did it set off an absolute feeding frenzy in the Bronx. Instead, it nestled solidly in the glove of Blue Jays bullpen coach and former minor-league hurler Matt Buschmann, who calmly took it behind the scenes at the Rogers Centre and walked until he saw Zack Britton in the stadium’s underbelly.
Midterm Tax Hike on Boston Athletes Invites Year-End Bonuses

They don’t call it “Taxachusetts” for nothing. Courtesy of a tax hike narrowly passed by voters on Election Day, many Boston athletes will lose more of their earnings to the Massachusetts Department of Revenue beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. Boston teams could capitalize on the six-week window between now and the New Year to entice players to join a squad or extend a deal with signing bonuses taxed at the lower rate. Massachusetts voters approved Ballot Question 1 by a count of 52% to 48%. It amends the state’s constitution to raise the marginal tax rate on those whose annual taxable income...
