New eating options in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto include Smokey Mo's, Sharetea and Mr. Gatti's Pizza
Sharetea opened Nov. 12 in Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Here are the newest dining options in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto. 1. Smokey Mo’s BBQ opened a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 on Oct. 11. The restaurant occupies the second tenant space of the retail center The Pointe II at 620. Smokey Mo’s menu includes barbecue, breakfast tacos, sandwiches and salads. 512-610-7492. www.smokeymosbbq.com.
The Toasted Yolk Cafe makes debut in Cedar Park with Nov. 14 grand opening
Known for its famous churro donuts and other menu items, The Toasted Yolk Cafe held its grand opening Nov. 14 in Cedar Park. (Courtesy The Toasted Yolk Cafe) The Toasted Yolk Cafe, a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant chain, opened its Cedar Park location Nov. 14. Based in Houston, this...
Pops Soda & Sweets food truck now serving dirty sodas to Georgetown community
Pops Soda & Sweets held its grand opening Oct. 29. (Courtesy Pops Soda & Sweets) Pops Soda & Sweets had a grand opening Oct. 29. The food truck serves dirty sodas—sodas served with cream, flavorings or fruit—as well as sweet tea, lemonade and other treats. Co-owner Cherie Hogan...
Round Rock Asian Mart now serving Round Rock area
The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock Asian Mart opened at 1800 N. Mays St., Ste. 110, Round Rock, on Sept. 2. The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. 737-209-0066. www.roundrockasianmart.com.
Radish and Dill Fine Food Market serves freshly made, healthy meals in a casual setting
Chris and Diana Espiritu own Radish and Dill Fine Food Market. (Kindra Cooper/Community Impact) When Diana and Chris Espiritu purchased a retail space at 102 Wonder World Drive in San Marcos, they said it was “dark, dank and dreary.”. Both skilled carpenters, the couple tackled most of the renovations...
Sharks Burger branching out to Buda with new location
A new location of Sharks Burger is set to open soon in Buda. (Courtesy Sharks Burger) A new location of family-owned Sharks Burger is set to open at 16649 S. I-35, Buda. The location is under construction and will be inside of a convenience store with an attached fuel canopy.
Veteran owned eatery Smokin’ Joe's Tex-Mex Kitchen cooks up authentic food
Smokin' Joes Kitchen serves a wide variety of food cooked by owner Joe Ramos. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Smokin’ Joe's Tex-Mex Kitchen began serving a fusion of barbecue and Tex-Mex food to the New Braunfels community from a food truck three years ago. With the initial success of their business, the family-owned restaurant run by Joe Ramos and his wife, Perla, joined a partnership with the Select Stop Valero Gas Station in New Braunfels to expand into a full kitchen two years ago.
Taco Flats now open in Lakeway
Taco Flats started in Austin in 2014 and offers traditional-style Mexican tacos. (Courtesy Taco Flats) Taco Flats opened its third Asutin location in Lakeway at 900 S. RM 620, Ste. 104, Oct. 20 in the Lakeway Commons shopping center. The taco shop sells tortas, breakfast tacos, specialty waffles and more,...
Yellow House Foundation gets green light for construction in Leander
Yellow House Foundation, a recovery focused nonprofit, is moving forward with construction on its new Leander building. (Rendering courtesy Yellow House Foundation) After nearly shutting down, Yellow House Foundation—a nonprofit organization focused on recovery services—will be moving forward with construction on its new building in Leander. Yellow House...
10 latest commercial permits filed in New Braunfels, including new Buc-ee’s car wash
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream to start scooping this winter in Northwest Austin
The Northwest Austin location of Handel's Homemade Ice Cream will offer 45 freshly made flavors each day. (Courtesy Handel's Homemade Ice Cream) Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream will open a new location in Plaza Volente next to H-E-B this winter. The shop at 11521 N. RM 620, Austin, will sell...
New hub in Austin's Georgian Acres neighborhood to give residents mobility in ‘transit desert’
The mobility hub in the Georgian Acres neighborhood in Austin is located near the intersection of Wonsley Drive and Georgian Drive by North US 183. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The City of Austin Transportation Department, The University of Texas School of Architecture and nonprofit organization Jail to Jobs have partnered to...
GX Nutrition serving smoothies, shakes and more in Georgetown
GX Nutrition opened Aug. 6 in Georgetown. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) GX Nutrition held its grand opening Aug. 6 at 505 W. University Ave., Ste. 107, Georgetown. The locally owned shop serves smoothies, shakes and provides a full nutrition shop with a variety of supplements. 512-240-4673. www.facebook.com/gxshakeitup.
New Liberty Hill diner Munch Munch Waffles & More serves sweet, savory eats
Rise & Munch: eggs, home fries or tater tots, a choice of meat and four mini cinnamon maple waffles ($12) (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) After living around the world, Crystal and Bakaffa Casey opened their first brick-and-mortar restaurant, Munch Munch Waffles & More, in Liberty Hill near Georgetown and Leander in September.
Uptown Cheapskate to open third Austin-area location in Cedar Park in early 2023
Uptown Cheapskate is anticipating to open its third Austin-area location in Cedar Park in 2023. (Courtesy Uptown Cheapskate) Thrift store Uptown Cheapskate is anticipating to open a Cedar Park location in early 2023. Uptown Cheapskate is a clothing resale store that buys and sells trendy clothes for teens and young...
Donut 79 in Round Rock under new management as La Concha Feliz
Donut 79 has a new name and new management. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Donut 79, a donut shop and bakery at 310 W. US 79, Round Rock, is under new management as La Concha Feliz, a bakery offering donuts, cakes and traditional Mexican baked goods. The store changed hands and opened in early August. 512-358-4089 Facebook: La Concha Feliz Bakery.
'Eater-tainment' venue to open at Typhoon Texas in Pflugerville
The Patio at Typhoon Texas' menu will include barbecue, burgers and chicken tenders. (Courtesy The Patio at Typhoon Texas) Pflugerville waterpark Typhoon Texas will open a dining and entertainment venue called The Patio at Typhoon Texas on Nov. 12. Located at 18500 SH 130 Service Road, Pflugerville, The Patio will overlook the Typhoon Texas waterpark and have a menu featuring barbecue, burgers and hand-breaded chicken tenders. Events held at The Patio will include live music and movie nights. 512-782-2592. www.thepatioaustin.com.
Women's retail boutique Showroom celebrates grand opening at Domain Northside
At Showroom, customers can look at curated wardrobe selections tailored for each individual, and staff can bring more sizes from the back. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Showroom, a women's designer retail boutique, celebrated a grand opening Nov. 10 at the Domain Northside. The 1,000-square-foot boutique is located at 3200 Palm Way, Austin, across from Lush Cosmetics. The store carries American, Scandinavian and British-based clothing brands. Austin's Showroom is the first brick-and-mortar location in Texas.
Boot Barn now open in Round Rock's La Frontera Village
Boot Barn opened Nov. 9 in the La Frontera Village shopping center at 120 Sundance Parkway, Stes. 300 and 350. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Boot Barn opened Nov. 9 in the Round Rock La Frontera Village shopping center. The location will occupy two tenant spaces, 120 Sundance Parkway, Stes. 300 and 350, and offers a selection of boots and Western wear. 737-309-4114. www.bootbarn.com.
Cedar Park selects contractor for New Hope Drive extension; plus other local transportation updates
See updates from the latest transportation projects in Cedar Park and Leander. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cedar Park City Council approved the contractors for the construction of the New Hope Drive extension project at its Sept. 22 meeting. The project will include 1.8 miles of new roadway intended to connect New...
