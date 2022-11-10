ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New eating options in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto include Smokey Mo's, Sharetea and Mr. Gatti's Pizza

Sharetea opened Nov. 12 in Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Here are the newest dining options in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto. 1. Smokey Mo’s BBQ opened a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 on Oct. 11. The restaurant occupies the second tenant space of the retail center The Pointe II at 620. Smokey Mo’s menu includes barbecue, breakfast tacos, sandwiches and salads. 512-610-7492. www.smokeymosbbq.com.
Round Rock Asian Mart now serving Round Rock area

The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock Asian Mart opened at 1800 N. Mays St., Ste. 110, Round Rock, on Sept. 2. The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. 737-209-0066. www.roundrockasianmart.com.
Veteran owned eatery Smokin’ Joe's Tex-Mex Kitchen cooks up authentic food

Smokin' Joes Kitchen serves a wide variety of food cooked by owner Joe Ramos. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Smokin’ Joe's Tex-Mex Kitchen began serving a fusion of barbecue and Tex-Mex food to the New Braunfels community from a food truck three years ago. With the initial success of their business, the family-owned restaurant run by Joe Ramos and his wife, Perla, joined a partnership with the Select Stop Valero Gas Station in New Braunfels to expand into a full kitchen two years ago.
Taco Flats now open in Lakeway

Taco Flats started in Austin in 2014 and offers traditional-style Mexican tacos. (Courtesy Taco Flats) Taco Flats opened its third Asutin location in Lakeway at 900 S. RM 620, Ste. 104, Oct. 20 in the Lakeway Commons shopping center. The taco shop sells tortas, breakfast tacos, specialty waffles and more,...
10 latest commercial permits filed in New Braunfels, including new Buc-ee’s car wash

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
'Eater-tainment' venue to open at Typhoon Texas in Pflugerville

The Patio at Typhoon Texas' menu will include barbecue, burgers and chicken tenders. (Courtesy The Patio at Typhoon Texas) Pflugerville waterpark Typhoon Texas will open a dining and entertainment venue called The Patio at Typhoon Texas on Nov. 12. Located at 18500 SH 130 Service Road, Pflugerville, The Patio will overlook the Typhoon Texas waterpark and have a menu featuring barbecue, burgers and hand-breaded chicken tenders. Events held at The Patio will include live music and movie nights. 512-782-2592. www.thepatioaustin.com.
Women's retail boutique Showroom celebrates grand opening at Domain Northside

At Showroom, customers can look at curated wardrobe selections tailored for each individual, and staff can bring more sizes from the back. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Showroom, a women's designer retail boutique, celebrated a grand opening Nov. 10 at the Domain Northside. The 1,000-square-foot boutique is located at 3200 Palm Way, Austin, across from Lush Cosmetics. The store carries American, Scandinavian and British-based clothing brands. Austin's Showroom is the first brick-and-mortar location in Texas.
Boot Barn now open in Round Rock's La Frontera Village

Boot Barn opened Nov. 9 in the La Frontera Village shopping center at 120 Sundance Parkway, Stes. 300 and 350. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Boot Barn opened Nov. 9 in the Round Rock La Frontera Village shopping center. The location will occupy two tenant spaces, 120 Sundance Parkway, Stes. 300 and 350, and offers a selection of boots and Western wear. 737-309-4114. www.bootbarn.com.
