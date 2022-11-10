ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Top, Lite-Brite and Masters of the Universe inducted into toy hall of fame

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m1M0K_0j6WmcXH00

The US National Toy Hall of Fame’s new honourees include an object dating to ancient times, a line of muscle-bound action figures and an art set whose medium is colourful pegs.

The hall on Thursday announced the top, Masters of the Universe and Lite-Brite as this year’s inductees.

They were chosen from a field of 12 finalists that also included bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Nerf, the pinata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O and Spirograph.

The Toy Hall of Fame inducts a new class of toys each year in a ceremony at The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York, where the hall is housed.

The top earned a place by being a childhood staple of cultures in Asia, Europe, the Americas and Australia, according to the hall, which noted that ancient Greek pottery shows people playing with the twirling objects more than 2,000 years ago.

With more than 5,000 years of history behind it, it’s about time that the top spun its way into the National Toy Hall of Fame

“The top is one of the oldest toys and an integral part of many cultures, where it developed independently as a plaything,” chief curator Christopher Bensch said.

“With more than 5,000 years of history behind it, it’s about time that the top spun its way into the National Toy Hall of Fame.”

The hall recognises toys that have inspired creativity and endured over time.

Hasbro’s Lite-Brite has maintained its popularity for more than 50 years, after being introduced 1966.

Marketed in 1968 as a “magic light box”, the toy encourages children to create glowing pictures by pushing colourful pegs into an illuminated black background.

Masters of the Universe grew in popularity in the 1980s, when the cartoon series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe allowed Mattel to introduce new characters and toys to the line, hall of fame experts said.

A 2021 Netflix series underscored the franchise’s staying power.

“The team at Mattel understood that kids spend lots of time in fantasy play and like the opportunity to project themselves into the role of the hero,” curator Michelle Parnett-Dwyer said.

Masters of the Universe characters had the strength, weapons, and power to defeat the villain - and give kids confidence

“Masters of the Universe characters had the strength, weapons, and power to defeat the villain – and give kids confidence.”

The honour comes as Mattel marks the 40th anniversary of the franchise, which includes action figures like He-Man and Skeletor, movies and video games, said PJ Lewis, the toymaker’s vice president and global head of action figures.

“We can’t think of a better way to commemorate this historic milestone for Masters of the Universe than being inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame,” Lewis said in a statement.

The new inductees will be displayed alongside past honourees that range from everyday objects like the stick and cardboard box to technologic entries like Nintendo’s Game Boy.

American Girl Dolls, Risk and sand were inducted last year.

Anyone can nominate a toy. A panel of experts votes in the winners.

The Strong museum also houses the World Video Game Hall of Fame, the Brian Sutton-Smith Library and Archives of Play, the Woodbury School, and the American Journal of Play.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschain

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has said he hopes sharing his terminal cancer diagnosis will inspire others to “make the most of every day”. The 48-year-old, who presents Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun and the BBC’s Escape To The Country, revealed his lung cancer had spread to his brain, telling Hello magazine: “I don’t know how long I have left.”
newschain

Six killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show

Six people were killed when two historic military planes collided and crashed during a Dallas air show on Saturday, officials said. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted: “According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of six fatalities from yesterday’s Wings Over Dallas air show incident.”
DALLAS, TX
newschain

Two Second World War-era planes collide during Dallas air show

Two historic military planes have collided before crashing to the ground during an air show in Dallas, Texas. It is unclear how many people were on board the Second World War-era bomber and fighter involved or if anyone on the ground was hurt after the incident at Dallas Executive Airport, about 10 miles from the city centre.
DALLAS, TX
newschain

Bournemouth add to Frank Lampard’s woes with another defeat of Everton

Bournemouth stormed to a dominant 3-0 victory over a lacklustre Everton to pile even more pressure on manager Frank Lampard ahead of the World Cup break. The Cherries beat Everton 4-1 in the Carabao Cup in midweek at the Vitality Stadium to progress to the fourth round of the competition, and controlled Saturday’s Premier League game.
newschain

REM, Blondie and Snoop Dogg get nods for Songwriters Hall

Bryan Adams, REM, Blondie, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Heart and The Doobie Brothers are among the nominees for the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame. The ballot includes the musical theatre duo of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, who wrote Ragtime and Anastasia, as well as soul-jazz vocalist Sade, whose 1980s soft rock hits include Smooth Operator and The Sweetest Taboo.
newschain

Cardiff name Mark Hudson first-team manager for remainder of season

Cardiff have appointed Mark Hudson as their first-team manager until the end of the season. The former Bluebirds captain, 40, was handed the role on a temporary basis after Steve Morison was sacked in September with the club sitting 18th in the Sky Bet Championship. Hudson, who made over 160...
newschain

George Miller and Harrison Biggins fired Doncaster to victory at Grimsby

Doncaster produced a cut-throat attacking display to sweep aside Grimsby with a 3-1 win at Blundell Park. George Miller scored twice, either side of a wonder strike from Harrison Biggins, before Grimsby striker John McAtee marked his return from injury with a late consolation. For the opener, Miller drifted wide...
newschain

Matt Hancock’s fortunes appear to change in latest I’m A Celebrity episodes

Matt Hancock’s fortunes appear to be turning on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! after being made camp leader and being spared from undergoing the next Bushtucker trial. The former health secretary, 44, cheered and laughed after it was revealed he had been spared from Tuesday’s...
newschain

Rodrigo Bentancur’s late double earns Tottenham thrilling victory over Leeds

A dramatic late double from Rodrigo Bentancur fired Tottenham to a thrilling 4-3 victory over Leeds to help them finish the first half of the Premier League season with a much-needed win. The visitors had gone ahead three times in London, but tasted defeat after Uruguayan midfielder Bentancur firstly levelled...
newschain

Stephen Crichton claims Samoa winner as England suffer semi-final defeat

Samoa completed one of the great sporting comebacks of all time to knock England out of the World Cup and earn a final showdown with Australia at Old Trafford next Saturday. Four weeks after being humiliated 60-6 by England in the tournament opener in Newcastle, the Samoans turned the table in dramatic fashion with a golden point 27-26 semi-final victory at the Emirates Stadium.
newschain

Queen’s service and duty praised at Festival of Remembrance

The Queen’s dedicated service and duty have been hailed at the annual Festival of Remembrance attended by the King and other members of the royal family. Charles and his siblings, the Princess Royal and Earl of Wessex, watched on as archive footage of their late mother was played at the Royal Albert Hall.
VIRGINIA STATE
newschain

Ricky Tomlinson urges Government to keep triple lock to save pensioners

Ricky Tomlinson has urged the Government to keep the pensions triple lock to help struggling pensions, warning some will die if they are not provided assistance amid the cost-of-living crisis. The Brookside and Cracker actor said the triple lock was “a right” and that it was a “disgrace” some pensioners...
newschain

Dean Brennan praises 10-man Barnet for ‘courage’ shown in cup win at Chelmsford

Head coach Dean Brennan was delighted with his side’s character after 10-man Barnet overcame a Sam Woods red card to beat Chelmsford 1-0 in the Emirates FA Cup first-round replay. Despite half-time substitute Woods receiving his marching orders for a lunge on Louis Dunne in the 64th minute, the...
newschain

Annual cap on number of refugees not a priority, Rishi Sunak says

Rishi Sunak said his previous pledge to create an annual cap on the number of refugees accepted in the UK was not his priority, as he is focused on tackling illegal migration. In his unsuccessful campaign for the Tory leadership in the summer, he promised to give Parliament control over who comes to the UK by creating such a limit, arguing there was a finite amount of legal asylum seekers the country could accommodate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy