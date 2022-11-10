Read full article on original website
Mario Cristobal talks transfer portal, QB Jacurri Brown, and more
The Miami Hurricanes football program will face its biggest test of the 2022 season with a road trip to take on Clemson. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST and the game will be televised on ESPN. Clemson (9-1, 7-0) represents the gold standard in the ACC since 2015 and...
Georgia men’s basketball: 4 takeaways from the Bulldogs’ victory over Miami (OH)
The Georgia Bulldogs returned home Monday with the hope of getting things back on track with a showdown against Miami (OH). While the RedHawks put up quite a fight, the Bulldogs proved they were more than up to the challenge. Georgia rode a hot start from 3-point range to a...
Notebook: Defense preparing to face ‘premier’ RB Will Shipley, No. 10 Clemson
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Hurricanes’ biggest challenge of the season awaits on Saturday (3:30 p.m., ESPN). No. 10 Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC, No. 9 AP) has won 39 straight home games at Memorial Stadium and features a dynamic offense with Will Shipley, the second-leading rusher in the ACC, helping to lead the way.
What Hendon Hooker said about being a Heisman contender, South Carolina
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker met with the media on Monday afternoon to recap the Vols' win over Missouri and preview this Saturday's game against South Carolina on the road. Hooker discussed what it was like to lead the band after the win over Mizzou, being in contention for the Heisman trophy, communicating better on the road and much more. Here's everything Hooker had to say.
Everything Beamer said after the loss to Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina could not find a way to stop the run and could never get anything going on offense as it fell 38-6 to Florida on Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-4) recorded 237 total yards while the Gators tallied 515 total yards....
Kick time, TV finalized for Tennessee’s game at South Carolina
Tennessee bounced back from its loss at Georgia with a bruising win against Missouri on Saturday afternoon in its home finale at Neyland Stadium, and the Vols now finish out the regular season on the road with games at South Carolina and at Vanderbilt. The SEC earlier this week left open-ended the kick time and television designation for the game between the Vols and Gamecocks in Columbia next week. The conference finalized those details on Saturday night, and the Tennessee-South Carolina game will be a 7 p.m. kick on ESPN.
Georgia football stat rankings heading into Week 12
After 10 games of football, the Georgia Bulldogs are 10-0 and coming off the 45-19 road win over Mississippi State. So, let's take a look at how the Dawgs stack up statistically against the rest of the NCAA, evaluating the team as a whole heading into Week 12. The Bulldogs...
