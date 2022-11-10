ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What Hendon Hooker said about being a Heisman contender, South Carolina

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker met with the media on Monday afternoon to recap the Vols' win over Missouri and preview this Saturday's game against South Carolina on the road. Hooker discussed what it was like to lead the band after the win over Mizzou, being in contention for the Heisman trophy, communicating better on the road and much more. Here's everything Hooker had to say.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Everything Beamer said after the loss to Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina could not find a way to stop the run and could never get anything going on offense as it fell 38-6 to Florida on Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-4) recorded 237 total yards while the Gators tallied 515 total yards....
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Kick time, TV finalized for Tennessee’s game at South Carolina

Tennessee bounced back from its loss at Georgia with a bruising win against Missouri on Saturday afternoon in its home finale at Neyland Stadium, and the Vols now finish out the regular season on the road with games at South Carolina and at Vanderbilt. The SEC earlier this week left open-ended the kick time and television designation for the game between the Vols and Gamecocks in Columbia next week. The conference finalized those details on Saturday night, and the Tennessee-South Carolina game will be a 7 p.m. kick on ESPN.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Georgia football stat rankings heading into Week 12

After 10 games of football, the Georgia Bulldogs are 10-0 and coming off the 45-19 road win over Mississippi State. So, let's take a look at how the Dawgs stack up statistically against the rest of the NCAA, evaluating the team as a whole heading into Week 12. The Bulldogs...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
395K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy