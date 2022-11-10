Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
Advice For Atlantans Who Want To Start AirbnbJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
CBP’s Beagle Brigade sniffs out Giant African Snail in airline passenger’s luggageLauren JessopAtlanta, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Where were backup officers in deadly shooting between Atlanta officer and motorist?
ATLANTA - Atlanta police sources told FOX 5 that a deadly encounter between an undercover police officer and a motorist may have been avoided had there been backup. FOX 5 obtained cell phone video showing the seconds leading up to the single shot which killed James Wilborn. The plain-clothed officer...
fox5atlanta.com
Four victims found in drive-by shooting, may be gang-related, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. - On Monday, Griffin police discovered a car of four victims involved in a drive-by shooting. Two of those victims were shot multiple times, according to officials. Nehemiah Casey, Raekwon Parks, Cedarias Harden and Donell Casey were in a white 2014 Mercedes on E Tinsley Street in Griffin...
16-year-old arrested in fatal shooting outside Chick-fil-A in Vine City
Atlanta police have arrested a 16-year-old after a deadly shooting Saturday night outside a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Vi...
Attorney issue postpones trial for woman accused of shooting, killing man after hit-and-run
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Jury selection in a high-profile murder case had to be postponed after the defendant said her attorney suffered a stroke. The judge seemed to question if that’s true. Hannah Payne is accused of shooting and killing Kenneth Herring in May 2019. Police said Payne...
fox5atlanta.com
Both shooting victim and suspect arrested for lying to Atlanta police
ATLANTA - Police have taken both a man who was shot on Kipling Circle and the woman that shot him into custody Monday morning after officers said they lied during the initial report. Around 2 a.m., Atlanta police were called to investigate a shooting at 2171 Kipling Circle SE. 31-year-old...
fox5atlanta.com
Shots fired, victim dead just outside Ashview Heights funeral home
ASHVIEW HEIGHTS, Ga. - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting they said left a person dead outside an Ashview Heights funeral home Sunday afternoon. The initial report said police arrived outside the funeral home on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in southeast Atlanta around 1:40 p.m. when they found the victim.
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT investigating northwest Atlanta home, barricaded suspect, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police has increased its presence at a home in northwest Atlanta Monday morning. Officers said a suspect in a burglary has barricaded themselves inside one of the residences along Delmar Lane. FOX 5 Atlanta is at the scene where the incident is actively being investigated. Police have...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Missing Clayton County woman disappears after leaving for work
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a 45-year-old woman who has been missing for days. Officials tell FOX 5 that 45-year-old Phung To Ly left for work at around 9:15 a.m. on Friday and never came back. The family says she usually gets back home at around 8 p.m.
Shooting at DeKalb County shopping center leaves man in serious condition, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man in his 30s was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being shot at a DeKalb County shopping center on Saturday night, police said. Just after 11 p.m., police arrived at the 5600 block of Redan Road in Stone Mountain, finding a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for missing DeKalb County teenager
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared over the weekend. Officials say 18-year-old Aaron was last seen on Saturday near Terrytown Lane after leaving his home. According to police, Aaron is 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. He has brown...
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT standoff ends with several arrests after squatting incident
A SWAT standoff in Northwest Atlanta finally ended with several arrests. Residents on Delmar Lane told FOX 5 they feel unsafe living there now.
fox5atlanta.com
Two killed in Stockbridge house fire, one injured
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - A house fire consumed two people Monday morning, a third victim is recovering in the hospital according to officials. Around 6:30 a.m., the Stockbridge police and Henry County Fire Department responded to a fire on Mimosa Drive. Officials said they found two people dead on the property...
Man dies after being found shot in vehicle in SW Atlanta
Atlanta police have opened a homicide investigation after being flagged down Sunday afternoon while on a traffic stop in the Ashview Heights neighborhood.
Man wanted for shooting detention officer, killing another at McDonough apartments arrested, US Marshals say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted for a shooting that left a Henry County detention officer critically injured and another person dead on Nov. 4 at a McDonough apartment complex has been arrested, the US Marshals Service confirmed. The manhunt for 32-year-old Brentson Bernard Thomas began just over...
APD: Man shot while driving south on I-75/85 early Sunday morning
ATLANTA — A man who was shot while driving on Interstate 75/85 is expected to be ok, police told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Grady Hospital after the victim...
Part of highway late WSB-TV anchor Jovita Moore drove to work renamed in her honor
ATLANTA — A section of a busy stretch of Atlanta road has been renamed in tribute to Channel 2′s beloved Jovita Moore. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Moore died in October 2021 of an aggressive form of brain cancer. Moore had been on...
Man arrested in Planet Fitness parking lot charged with drug possession, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Morrow Police Department said they arrested a man after officers noticed a suspicious car in the Plant Fitness parking lot on Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the suspect, Harry Mikell, was arrested and charged after officers...
fox5atlanta.com
Sole survivor in Stockbridge house fire recovers from severe burns
A man and woman died in the devastating fire. A third person is alive right now only because officers heard her cries for help from the garage.
Metro Atlanta officer buys gas for woman who was recently robbed
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — One McDonough police officer is helping to spread kindness around the city, one day at a time. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officer Harrison spoke with a driver who was recently involved in a robbery. Officials said the driver was struggling...
fox5atlanta.com
Police search for Sandy Springs burglar
A metro Atlanta police department wants to find the person responsible for a break-in at a Sandy Springs home. The crook took thousands of dollars of jewelry and handbags.
Comments / 1