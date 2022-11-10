ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Four victims found in drive-by shooting, may be gang-related, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. - On Monday, Griffin police discovered a car of four victims involved in a drive-by shooting. Two of those victims were shot multiple times, according to officials. Nehemiah Casey, Raekwon Parks, Cedarias Harden and Donell Casey were in a white 2014 Mercedes on E Tinsley Street in Griffin...
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Both shooting victim and suspect arrested for lying to Atlanta police

ATLANTA - Police have taken both a man who was shot on Kipling Circle and the woman that shot him into custody Monday morning after officers said they lied during the initial report. Around 2 a.m., Atlanta police were called to investigate a shooting at 2171 Kipling Circle SE. 31-year-old...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Shots fired, victim dead just outside Ashview Heights funeral home

ASHVIEW HEIGHTS, Ga. - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting they said left a person dead outside an Ashview Heights funeral home Sunday afternoon. The initial report said police arrived outside the funeral home on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in southeast Atlanta around 1:40 p.m. when they found the victim.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

SWAT investigating northwest Atlanta home, barricaded suspect, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police has increased its presence at a home in northwest Atlanta Monday morning. Officers said a suspect in a burglary has barricaded themselves inside one of the residences along Delmar Lane. FOX 5 Atlanta is at the scene where the incident is actively being investigated. Police have...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for missing DeKalb County teenager

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared over the weekend. Officials say 18-year-old Aaron was last seen on Saturday near Terrytown Lane after leaving his home. According to police, Aaron is 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. He has brown...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two killed in Stockbridge house fire, one injured

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - A house fire consumed two people Monday morning, a third victim is recovering in the hospital according to officials. Around 6:30 a.m., the Stockbridge police and Henry County Fire Department responded to a fire on Mimosa Drive. Officials said they found two people dead on the property...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy