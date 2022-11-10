ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, ME

WPFO

First snow of the season on the way for most of Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Cold weather has finally arrived for most of Maine and will be with us for all of this week. A storm system moves in Wednesday, bringing much of Maine accumulating snow. We remain cold into next weekend. Monday will be windy and chilly, but with sunny skies. Highs...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine

A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Forecast Models Suggest Major Snowstorm for Maine Next Sunday

To say it's been an odd November in Maine would be an understatement. November 2022 has already been three seasons packed into a handful of days. There was remnants of summer with several days topping out in the mid to upper 70's. There's been some springlike days with chillier mornings followed by milder days. Since it's fall, there's been a taste of that, too, with blustery wind and some crisp air. So, it seems fitting that November may deliver a dose of winter as well.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine

Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
CUMBERLAND, ME
Q97.9

Maine Holiday Box: 25 Gifts for People Who No Longer Live in the Area

Trust me, it is hard being away from home. Not only are you away from family, but you are also no longer close to some of your favorite places to grab some food. Growing up in Massachusetts, I was OBSESSED with Gingerbread Construction Co, so whenever I was away (studying abroad or moved out of state), I always had my family send me some of my favorite treats.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Portland, Maine, Brewery Unveils New Beer Inspired by Allen’s Coffee Brandy

There's a handful of items and brands that remind everyone of Maine. There's items like an Italian sandwich, with its soft roll, deli ham, cheese, and bunch of veggies slathered in oil. There's a brand like Moxie, which features an indescribable taste that could put hair on your teeth. There's also Allen's Coffee Brandy, a favorite of people from The County who have survived long, arduous winters thanks to the inexpensive signature alcohol.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine snow crews say they're ready for the coming winter

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — With the first snow expected to hit greater Portland later this week, the Maine Turnpike Authority and Department of Public Works say they're ready for the winter. Whether it's slick roads, flurries, or even snowstorms, officials said trucks are fueled, full of salt and ready...
MAINE STATE
mdislander.com

Talk unlocks cryptic lives of Maine’s native herps

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Despite its reputation as a region generally inhospitable to amphibians and reptiles because of its short summers and cool to sub-zero temperatures across seasons, Maine is home to a remarkable number of frogs, salamanders, snakes and turtles. At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Southwest...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

FBI Has Seized an Apparent Apache Scalp From a Maine Auction House

Auctions are always great, and you can certainly find some interesting things if you choose to attend one. There are so many types of auctions: blind auctions, absolute auctions, minimum bid auctions, and honestly so many more. I have only ever attended small auctions; I'm talking about a win-a-gift-basket kind...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Q97.9

