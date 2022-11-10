Read full article on original website
There's Something Flat About Kansas & KCSheeraz QurbanKansas City, MO
Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic homeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 'Palace Clothing Company Building' constructed in 1924 was a large specialty clothing store for men and boysCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Emery, Bird, Thayer & Co. department store was a central focus on the main retail road in Kansas City in 1890CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
109 year old building that housed the Liquid Carbonic Company that made and sold soda fountains was repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
