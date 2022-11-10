Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Braves' Michael Harris: Earns NL Rookie of the Year
Harris was named the Jackie Robinson National League Rookie of the Year on Monday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Harris received 22 first-place votes and eight second-place votes, as his only real competition was teammate Spencer Strider, who ended up with eight first-place votes. There's no doubt as to why Harris won this year's award, as he slashed .297/.339/.514 with 19 home runs, 64 RBI, 20 stolen bases (in 22 attempts) and 75 runs scored over 114 contests.
CBS Sports
Jason Heyward: Cut loose by Cubs
The Cubs granted Heyward (knee) his unconditional release Monday. Chicago reinstated Heyward from the 60-day injured list last week in what amounted to a procedural move, but he won't stick around on the 40-man roster after Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer previously announced in August that the veteran outfielder wouldn't be retained for the 2023 season. Though Heyward was an everyday player and positive clubhouse presence on the Cubs' 2016 World Series-winning squad, he was otherwise a massive disappointment after inking an eight-year, $184 million deal with Chicago in December 2015. Over his seven seasons in Chicago, Heyward slashed .245/.323/.377 (88 wRC+) across 2,836 plate appearances. The Cubs will eat the remaining $22 million on Heyward's deal while allowing the 33-year-old to hit free agency, but he's unlikely to fetch much more than a minor-league deal or a low-cost one-year MLB deal on the open market this winter.
CBS Sports
Virginia football shooting updates: Ex-player Chris Jones in custody for killings of three active players
Local police have arrested former Virginia walk-on football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a lone gunman who killed three members of the 2022 Cavaliers football team and injured two others on campus Sunday night in Charlottesville, Virginia. Football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were all fatally shot, according to University of Virginia president Jim Ryan.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Phillies have interest in Xander Bogaerts; Red Sox interested in Bryan Reynolds, others
The 2022-23 MLB offseason is only a week old and we've already seen several notable free agent signings, particularly among top relievers. Here are the important offseason dates you need to know as well as our top 50 free agents and top 20 trade candidates. Plus, Sunday's hot stove rumors:
CBS Sports
Giants' Henry Mondeaux: Gets contract from Big Blue
The Giants signed Mondeaux to their active roster Monday, Art Stapleton of The Record Sports reports. New York used up all of Mondeaux's practice squad elevations, so the Giants had to choose between signing him and letting him go. Mondeaux should continue to provide depth along the defensive line as a member of the 53-man roster.
CBS Sports
MLB free agency tracker: Clayton Kershaw stays with Dodgers; key relievers sign big deals
Major League Baseball's free agency period opened earlier this month, allowing teams and players alike to begin the process of reaching agreements ahead of the 2023 season. The action is likely to pick up even more in the coming weeks, with the winter meetings set to begin on Dec. 4.
CBS Sports
Georgia Southern downs Trinity Baptist 53-32
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) Andrei Savrasov's 16 points helped Georgia Southern defeat Trinity Baptist 53-32 on Saturday night. Savrasov also had 11 rebounds and three steals for the Eagles (1-2). Tyren Moore scored eight points while shooting 2 for 7, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Jalen Finch was 3-of-7 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with seven points.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Christian Covington: Hurts pectoral on SNF
Covington suffered a pectoral injury in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the 49ers. Covington was deemed questionable to return after getting hurt but never made his way back into the game. With fellow interior defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (knee) exiting earlier, the Chargers were thin inside down the stretch, which made it that much more difficult to slow down San Francisco's potent running game.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nabs helper in win
Ovechkin tallied an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Lightning. This could have been a much bigger night for Ovechkin, who saw a whopping 11:25 of ice time on the power play. The Capitals went 0-for-6 on the man advantage, but a relentless 5-on-5 attack led to the lopsided score in their favor. Ovechkin's next chance to power up will be Sunday in another clash against the Bolts, this time on the road.
CBS Sports
Giants' Tae Crowder: Benched for Week 10
Crowder will operate as a backup during Sunday's matchup against Houston, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Micah McFadden is expected to replace Crowder as the starter for Week 10, but it remains to be seen if it's a permanent move. Crowder recorded 37 tackles and a sack across the first seven games of the season, but he played a season-low 21 defensive snaps in Week 8 and appears to have been supplanted during the Giants' Week 9 bye.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Yankees have 'positive conversation' with Aaron Judge; Chris Flexen could be hot trade target
The MLB offseason is underway and soon the major trades and free agent signings will arrive. Until then, here are the important offseason dates and deadlines you need to know, as well as our top 50 free agents and top 20 trade candidates. Now here are Saturday's hot stove rumors.
