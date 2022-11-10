Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Kentucky basketball recruiting: DJ Wagner commits to Wildcats, giving them No. 1 ranked class over Duke
Kentucky landed another huge commitment from the Class of 2023 on Monday, when five-star guard DJ Wagner committed to the Wildcats. Wagner is considered the No. 2 prospect in the class by 247Sports and is No. 1 in the 247Sports Composite. He chose Kentucky over Louisville and many others. With...
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Booms in loss
Davis amassed 24 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-114 loss to the Kings. Davis was dealing with an illness pregame, but he persevered and supplied a monster effort. He led all Lakers' starters in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks. Friday marked his third consecutive contest with 20-plus points.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable Tuesday
Nurkic (thigh) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports. Nurkic has been tabbed questionable for each of the past three games and was later ruled out for every one of them. Thus, it's still unclear if the center will be able to play or will remain out for a fourth straight matchup.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out Saturday
Brown (knee) will not take the floor for Saturday's meeting with the Pistons, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Brown will sit Saturday due to a left knee contusion, joining Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Al Horford (back) on the sideline. Derrick White is the favorite to enter the starting lineup while Sam Hauser is also likely to receive an expanded role. Brown's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Thunder.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Late injury report addition
Kuzma has been added to the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Kuzma's addition to the injury report coincides with Kristaps Porzingis' (groin) clearance from the injury report, so there could be a natural flow of minutes from one to the other if Kuzma can't go. Official word on his status should surface as the opening tip draws nearer.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Gets questionable tag for Monday
The Suns list Paul (heel) as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. According to Rankin, Paul was present for the Suns' practice session Sunday, but the star point guard admitted he wasn't sure if he would be able to play Monday. If Paul ends up missing a third consecutive game Monday, Cameron Payne would be in store for another start and a high minute count as the Suns' top floor general.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Remains out
Middleton (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Atlanta. Middleton, who's yet to play this season following offseason wrist surgery, went on a G League assignment at the beginning of November, which appeared to be a positive sign, but it's still unclear when he may return to game action. The All-Star forward's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Stars' Jamie Benn: Stays warm with power-play assist
Benn notched a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Flyers. Benn's collected six goals and five helpers over his last six games, picking up the scoring pace greatly in November. The 33-year-old has 14 points (eight on the power play), 35 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-3 rating in 15 contests this season. As long as he's rolling, he needs to be on fantasy rosters, as he can add enough grit to supplement his surprising scoring numbers.
UCLA Men's Basketball Uses 3-Pointers to Blow Out Norfolk State
Jaylen Clark had another big night, leading the Bruins with 19 points, nine rebounds and five 3-pointers in the one-sided victory.
The Top 5 Plays from Monday's Celtics-Thunder Game
Headlining the Top five plays from Monday's Celtics-Thunder game are Payton Pritchard's buzzer beater and a pair of critical field goals in crunch time. They also feature Boston's defense fueling its offense and Jayson Tatum turning a no-look dish from Marcus Smart into a two-handed slam. ...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Suffers knee injury Sunday
Ertz sustained a knee injury during Sunday's game at the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. On third-and-4 late in the first quarter, quarterback Colt McCoy connected with Ertz for a 12-yard completion. However, Ertz was in noticeable pain right away and walked slowly to the sideline tent before getting carted to the locker room. If he doesn't return, he'll end Week 10 action with just the one catch. Rookie second-round pick Trey McBride and Stephen Anderson are the next tight ends up for the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Secures sixth double-double
Markkanen provided 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT) and 10 rebounds across 34 minutes during Sunday's 105-98 loss to the 76ers. Markkanen notched his second double-double of November (seven games) and scored with efficiency in this one. He'd recorded a block in five consecutive matchups entering Sunday's contest but was unable to extend his streak in Philadelphia. Despite this, his work on the defensive end has been a pleasant surprise for fantasy managers over the first month of the 2022-23 campaign.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Christian Covington: Hurts pectoral on SNF
Covington suffered a pectoral injury in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the 49ers. Covington was deemed questionable to return after getting hurt but never made his way back into the game. With fellow interior defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (knee) exiting earlier, the Chargers were thin inside down the stretch, which made it that much more difficult to slow down San Francisco's potent running game.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Ruled out Monday
Thompson has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Spurs due to right Achilles tendon injury management. Thompson hasn't played in the second half of back-to-back sets to begin the regular season, and he'll be sidelined Monday after he posted 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes during Sunday's loss to Sacramento. Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo and Moses Moody are candidates to see increased playing time Monday.
CBS Sports
Browns' Nick Chubb: Long TD in loss
Chubb rushed 11 times for 63 yards and a touchdown and secured three of four targets for 18 yards in the Browns' 39-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Chubb's rushing touches were clearly limited by a game script that saw the Browns already down 10 at the half and 20 going into the fourth quarter. However, the seemingly matchup-proof running back was able to deliver for fantasy managers with an efficient performance boosted by a 33-yard touchdown run down the left side of the field early in the fourth quarter. Chubb's reception total also matched a season high, and he's now recorded four touchdown runs in the last three games going into a tough Week 11 road encounter against the Bills.
KOLR10 News
Braswell to leave Bears early, enter NFL Draft
SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will wrap up the football season Saturday on the road at Indiana State. It’ll be the last game for 20 Bears who will graduate or move on. One of those players is cornerback and kick returner Montrea Braswell. The junior announced Monday that he’s forgoing his senior season to enter […]
CBS Sports
Rams' Kyren Williams: Three catches in season debut
Williams rushed once for nine yards and caught all three of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Cardinals. Williams didn't accumulate any stats until the final drive of the game, and he only took the field for 16 offensive snaps. The rookie out of Notre Dame was able to showcase his pass-catching ability on the final drive with three receptions, and he recorded 39 total yards with his limited usage. Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson combined for just 43 rushing yards on 12 attempts, and Henderson scored the only touchdown between the trio of running backs. The continued lackluster play of Akers and Henderson may provide Williams with more opportunities heading into a Week 11 matchup with the Saints, although it will be hard to trust any of the trio to have much of a fantasy impact with so many mouths to feed in the backfield.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Division III powerhouse Mount Union pulls off stunning Hail Mary to win its conference championship
The Mount Union Purple Raiders won their 33rd Ohio Athletic Conference championship in stunning fashion on Saturday, pulling off a Hail Mary on the final play to beat Baldwin Wallace 23-21 and clinch an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III playoffs. The win also ensured Mount Union's 31st undefeated regular season in the program's history.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Tops 350 yards in OT win
Cousins completed 30 of 50 passing attempts for 357 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing six times for 12 yards in Sunday's 33-30 overtime win over the Bills. Cousins opened the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson, but Minnesota proceeded to fall into a 27-10...
CBS Sports
Texans' Nico Collins: Sees 10 targets in return
Collins recorded five receptions on 10 targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants. Collins returned from a two-game absence to lead the Texans in targets, receptions and yards. His longest catch of the day went for 13 yards, but the highlight of his performance was a 12-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter. Collins has topped 70 receiving yards only once this season, but he has a consistent role in the offense while managing at least three receptions in each of his last four games.
Comments / 0