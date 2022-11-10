Read full article on original website
There's Something Flat About Kansas & KCSheeraz QurbanKansas City, MO
Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic homeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 'Palace Clothing Company Building' constructed in 1924 was a large specialty clothing store for men and boysCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Emery, Bird, Thayer & Co. department store was a central focus on the main retail road in Kansas City in 1890CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
109 year old building that housed the Liquid Carbonic Company that made and sold soda fountains was repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Jason Heyward: Cut loose by Cubs
The Cubs granted Heyward (knee) his unconditional release Monday. Chicago reinstated Heyward from the 60-day injured list last week in what amounted to a procedural move, but he won't stick around on the 40-man roster after Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer previously announced in August that the veteran outfielder wouldn't be retained for the 2023 season. Though Heyward was an everyday player and positive clubhouse presence on the Cubs' 2016 World Series-winning squad, he was otherwise a massive disappointment after inking an eight-year, $184 million deal with Chicago in December 2015. Over his seven seasons in Chicago, Heyward slashed .245/.323/.377 (88 wRC+) across 2,836 plate appearances. The Cubs will eat the remaining $22 million on Heyward's deal while allowing the 33-year-old to hit free agency, but he's unlikely to fetch much more than a minor-league deal or a low-cost one-year MLB deal on the open market this winter.
Giants' Henry Mondeaux: Gets contract from Big Blue
The Giants signed Mondeaux to their active roster Monday, Art Stapleton of The Record Sports reports. New York used up all of Mondeaux's practice squad elevations, so the Giants had to choose between signing him and letting him go. Mondeaux should continue to provide depth along the defensive line as a member of the 53-man roster.
MLB free agency tracker: Clayton Kershaw stays with Dodgers; key relievers sign big deals
Major League Baseball's free agency period opened earlier this month, allowing teams and players alike to begin the process of reaching agreements ahead of the 2023 season. The action is likely to pick up even more in the coming weeks, with the winter meetings set to begin on Dec. 4.
MLB rumors: Yankees have 'positive conversation' with Aaron Judge; Chris Flexen could be hot trade target
The MLB offseason is underway and soon the major trades and free agent signings will arrive. Until then, here are the important offseason dates and deadlines you need to know, as well as our top 50 free agents and top 20 trade candidates. Now here are Saturday's hot stove rumors.
MLB rumors: Phillies have interest in Xander Bogaerts; Red Sox interested in Bryan Reynolds, others
The 2022-23 MLB offseason is only a week old and we've already seen several notable free agent signings, particularly among top relievers. Here are the important offseason dates you need to know as well as our top 50 free agents and top 20 trade candidates. Plus, Sunday's hot stove rumors:
Texans' Nico Collins: Sees 10 targets in return
Collins recorded five receptions on 10 targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants. Collins returned from a two-game absence to lead the Texans in targets, receptions and yards. His longest catch of the day went for 13 yards, but the highlight of his performance was a 12-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter. Collins has topped 70 receiving yards only once this season, but he has a consistent role in the offense while managing at least three receptions in each of his last four games.
Giants' Lawrence Cager: Lands back on practice squad
Cager reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. The fourth-year tight end was elevated for the second straight week during Sunday's win over Houston, playing 45 of the Giants' 69 offensive snaps ahead of Chris Myarick (16) and Tanner Hudson (11). With Daniel Bellinger still out due to an eye injury, Cager has quickly risen up the Giants' tight-end depth chart since joining the team's practice squad Oct. 18, as he caught both targets for nine yards and a touchdown against the Texans. Cager figures to continue suiting up so long as Bellinger remains sidelined, though he'll only be eligible for one more practice-squad elevation before requiring a full roster spot moving forward.
Jaguars surprise Chiefs with bold move on opening kickoff that no NFL team has pulled off in five years
If the Jaguars are going to have any chance of upsetting the Chiefs on Sunday, they're likely going to have to throw a few surprises at Kansas City. Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson seems well aware of that because he opened up the game with one. On the opening kickoff, Pederson...
Titans' C.J. Board: Will suit up vs. Denver
Tennessee elevated Board from its practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Broncos, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. After joining the Titans' practice squad back in October, Board is set to see his first game action of 2022 in Week 10. With rookie first-rounder Treylon Burks also back in the fold for Sunday's game though, Board doesn't have a clear path to targets.
Jets' Max Mitchell: Practice window opens
New York opened Mitchell's (knee) 21-day practice window Monday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Mitchell has been on injured reserve since getting hurt in the Week 4 win over Pittsburgh. Now that the rookie offensive tackle's practice window has opened, the Jets have 21 days to add him back onto the active roster.
Braswell to leave Bears early, enter NFL Draft
SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will wrap up the football season Saturday on the road at Indiana State. It’ll be the last game for 20 Bears who will graduate or move on. One of those players is cornerback and kick returner Montrea Braswell. The junior announced Monday that he’s forgoing his senior season to enter […]
Chiefs' Frank Clark: Returns from suspension
Clark's two-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy was lifted by commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday, Charles Goodman of USA Today reports. Clark will not count against the Chiefs' 53-man roster limit thanks to a roster exemption given to the team by commissioner Goodell, though he figures to be activated sometime ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers. The eighth-year defensive recorded 15 tackles, including three sacks, over the first seven games of the season, and he should reprise his starting role moving forward. Clark's return should help bolster Kansas City's deep corps of pass rushers alongside Carlos Dunlap and Chris Jones.
