ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Arcadia Biosciences: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) _ Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Davis, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The agricultural biotechnology trait company posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RKDA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RKDA

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy