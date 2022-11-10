Arcadia Biosciences: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) _ Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Davis, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The agricultural biotechnology trait company posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RKDA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RKDA