Integral Ad Science: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $767,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The digital advertising verification company posted revenue of $101.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $100.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Integral Ad Science said it expects revenue in the range of $110 million to $112 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $401 million to $403 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAS