Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FChandler, AZ
Local Favorite Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
The richest person in Phoenix, ArizonaLuay RahilPhoenix, AZ
New General Business License Required for Mesa BusinessesSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
2022 Phoenix Pagan Pride Day a SuccessSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
Related
asu.edu
Humanities projects receive funding for Latino research and scholarship
Three project teams of principal investigators at Arizona State University have received funding from the Crossing Latinidades Humanities Research Initiative, a subaward of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, at the University of Illinois Chicago. The working groups are:. Bridging the Shakespeare–Latinx Divide: Principal Investigators Ruben Espinosa, ASU; Ayanna Thompson, ASU;...
asu.edu
Grad student to use political science background for future military endeavors
While stationed in Afghanistan, Steven Ramirez was introduced to a diplomat. Though their meeting was brief, Ramirez was inspired by their role with foreign countries and how passionate they were about helping others. “It was there that I decided one day I would want to be in that very position,”...
asu.edu
Public affairs, political science alum follows great-grandmother’s legacy of community service
Evelyn Gratts’ life of activism inspires ’21 grad Alisha Cathirell-Tanzer in her AmeriCorps work to reduce poverty in Los Angeles. Editor’s note: This is a feature highlighting successful careers in public service as part of ASU’s Salute to Service celebration. Alisha Cathirell-Tanzer’s great-grandmother, Evelyn Gratts, dedicated...
asu.edu
ASU honors student connects with Ukrainian refugees through volunteer work
Sarah Martin, a sophomore political science major in Barrett, The Honors College at Arizona State University, used hip-hop dancing — a uniquely American art form — to connect with Ukrainian refugees in Poland. Martin spent a week in May working with international organization Global Volunteers in Siedlce, Poland,...
asu.edu
Meet student researchers impacting security and sustainability
Dominic Varda (right) is exploring sustainable water disinfection methods as part of the Fulton Undergraduate Research Initiative, or FURI, program. He is one of many student researchers in the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State University helping to solve real-world problems through hands-on research. Photographer: Erika Gronek/ASU.
asu.edu
ASU the No. 1 public university in US for hosting international students
Ranking reflects ASU’s enduring commitment to global education. Arizona State University is the top public university chosen by international students, according to the influential 2022 Institute of International Education Open Doors Report. This is the second consecutive year ASU has earned this top spot — a distinction it has held for five of the past seven academic years.
asu.edu
ASU students float new idea for event security
Arizona State University Luminosity Lab Director Tyler Smith (left), aerospace and mechanical engineering senior Hatvi Thakkar (right) and Axon Senior Program Manager Jake McElroy (background), test the camera payload of a Guardian Balloon, a new security tool developed by Luminosity Lab students in collaboration with safety company Axon. ASU football game attendees may notice these balloons as the team tests them for use in situational awareness applications. Photographer: Alexander Chapin/ASU.
asu.edu
Sun Devil community celebrates donors' generosity
ASU Foundation hosts annual Sun Devil Gratitude Week to recognize donors. Beginning Nov. 14, the Sun Devil community will celebrate the many donors who gave their time, talent and treasure to support Arizona State University. Each year, the ASU Foundation holds Sun Devil Gratitude Week as a way for students,...
asu.edu
Debating socialism
Spring 2023 course to empower undergrads with skills of civic discourse, fundamentals of debate and relationship between capitalism and socialism. Having a firm grasp on the practice of civil discourse is of the utmost importance when discussing difficult topics. Thankfully, Arizona State University undergraduates will have a chance to learn from experts throughout history to better understand — and debate — the pros and cons of socialism in an upcoming seminar-style course that will examine and discuss socialism from economic, moral and philosophical perspectives.
Comments / 0