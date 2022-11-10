Spring 2023 course to empower undergrads with skills of civic discourse, fundamentals of debate and relationship between capitalism and socialism. Having a firm grasp on the practice of civil discourse is of the utmost importance when discussing difficult topics. Thankfully, Arizona State University undergraduates will have a chance to learn from experts throughout history to better understand — and debate — the pros and cons of socialism in an upcoming seminar-style course that will examine and discuss socialism from economic, moral and philosophical perspectives.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO