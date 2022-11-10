ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Brady, Bucs Beat Seahawks 21-16 in Historic Germany Game

MUNICH (AP) — Tom Brady has had his share of memorable football games. He says Sunday at a raucous Allianz Arena is right up there. “That was one of the great football experiences that I’ve ever had,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said. “It says a lot for 23 years in the league.”
Julio Jones Caught the First Germany NFL Touchdown

Sunday marked some history for the National Football League. The first Germany game in league history pitted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Seattle Seahawks. The Buccaneers won 21-16. Buccaneers wideout and decorated Alabama alum Julio Jones made some history of his own. The veteran scored a 31-yard touchdown in...
Poll: Do the Patriots have a real chance to win AFC East?

Three weeks ago tonight, I awoke from a brief slumber at 1:10 a.m. in a York, England, hotel to watch the Patriots host the Bears in Monday Night Football (back on this side of the pond, Tuesday Morning Football for me). Why? You may ask. For that, I don't have a good answer, other than being an overly attached die hard fan.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

