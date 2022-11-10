Read full article on original website
Brady, Bucs Beat Seahawks 21-16 in Historic Germany Game
MUNICH (AP) — Tom Brady has had his share of memorable football games. He says Sunday at a raucous Allianz Arena is right up there. “That was one of the great football experiences that I’ve ever had,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said. “It says a lot for 23 years in the league.”
Julio Jones Caught the First Germany NFL Touchdown
Sunday marked some history for the National Football League. The first Germany game in league history pitted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Seattle Seahawks. The Buccaneers won 21-16. Buccaneers wideout and decorated Alabama alum Julio Jones made some history of his own. The veteran scored a 31-yard touchdown in...
Colts LB Shaquille Leonard undergoes season-ending back surgery, according to report
INDIANAPOLIS — Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard reportedly underwent his second back surgery in the past six months on Tuesday, according to a report by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, ending his season. Leonard, who first had surgery in June to relieve the pressure two discs in his spine were putting on the nerves...
Winnipeg Jets Defeat Seattle Kraken 3-2 in Overtime
SEATTLE (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored 54 seconds into overtime on Sunday night, capping a dramatic comeback as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Seattle Kraken, 3-2. Scheifele’s goal was his second of the night. He also scored in the second period. Winnipeg’s Blake Wheeler forced overtime with 3.9...
Tua Dominates Against Cleveland and the Dolphins Top the AFC East
Tua Tagovailoa led the Miami Dolphins to a 39–17 victory over the Cleveland Browns. The former Alabama quarterback finished with a passer rating of 135.0, a quarterback rating of 93.7, 285 passing yards, and three touchdowns. All day long, Tagovailoa was efficient, accurate, and having fun. The Dolphins now...
Joining The Minnesota Vikings Bandwagon? Here’s What To Expect
What a ride it has been so far for the Minnesota Vikings this season. The team currently boasts an 8-1 record and all but one of their wins has seen the final score within eight points or less. Sunday's win at Buffalo was just the latest cardiac incident-inducing game, with...
FSU falls to Troy in a Game of Runs
The Seminoles are 0-3 after their 2nd home loss of the season.
Blizzard warning plowing odds for Bills-Browns
The forecast for Buffalo calls for more than two feet of snow and falling point totals on Sunday. Books are
Poll: Do the Patriots have a real chance to win AFC East?
Three weeks ago tonight, I awoke from a brief slumber at 1:10 a.m. in a York, England, hotel to watch the Patriots host the Bears in Monday Night Football (back on this side of the pond, Tuesday Morning Football for me). Why? You may ask. For that, I don't have a good answer, other than being an overly attached die hard fan.
