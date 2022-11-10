ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Daily News

Shooter still on the loose in entrepreneur’s Brooklyn car rental scam murder, accomplice held without bail

The shooter who killed an entrepreneur in Brooklyn over a car rental scam is still on the loose, the criminal complaint against an accomplice charged with murder reveals. Reputed Crips member Kevin Faneus, who was charged last week with the Sept. 17 murder of Julftson Remy, took part in the slaying but didn’t pull the trigger, according to court papers. Remy, 24, confronted his killers after ...
BROOKLYN, NY
KRMG

Man tried to kidnap 8-year-old girl walking with her father, police say

NEW YORK — A parolee previously charged with murder was arrested after police said he tried to kidnap a young girl who was walking down the street with her father. An 8-year-old girl and her father were walking in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon when a man grabbed the child, a New York City Police Department spokesperson confirmed via email.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Mob beats Queens man to death with wooden board

NEW YORK - A man is dead after a large group got into an argument with him on a Queens street and one of them killed him with a wooden board. The NYPD says it happened just after 2 a.m. in front of 43-15 Junction Blvd. in Corona. Esvin Vasquez,...
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

NYC Fight Death: Wooden Board Bash Kills 1, Cops Say

A late-night fight between a group of men turned deadly early Sunday in Queens when one of the men was struck in the head with a wooden board, police said. Officers were alerted to a fight in progress on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m. When they arrived the group involved in the dispute had already scattered, but cops found a 23-year-old with a fatal head injury.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

These scooter bandits are terrorizing people of all ages in Queens

NEW YORK, NY – With the rise in crime in New York City over the past few years, there has also been a rise in scooter-based thefts and attacks. Scooters are small, light, and can navigate quickly through New York City traffic. That’s why they are becoming the vehicle of choice for many people terrorizing the population of New York City. Now, the New York City Police Department is actively searching for a pair of men who are responsible for at least seven scooter-based robberies throughout Queens. Detectives with the NYPD believe two men, possibly of Hispanic origin, driving a The post These scooter bandits are terrorizing people of all ages in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Margaret Meza Missing Teen From Brooklyn

Margaret Meza is a missing 15-year-old from Brooklyn. She was last seen leaving her home on Avenue S on Tuesday, November 5th at 6:00 pm. She was wearing multicolored pajamas. Margaret is 5’3 and 110 lbs. She has long black hair. If you know where she is call Crime...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Boy, 12, robbed at knifepoint inside Bronx building elevator: NYPD

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD asked the public for help in finding two teenagers who robbed a boy at knifepoint inside a building elevator in the Bronx last month. Detectives said the victim, 12, was inside the elevator at his residential building near Park Avenue and East 158th Street around 7:30 p.m. on […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in East New York near Hendrix Street and New Lots Avenue around 9:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. No arrests have been made. No additional information about the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Three shot, one fatally, outside Manhattan event space near Chelsea’s High Line park

Three people were shot, one fatally, outside an event space a half-block from High Line park in Chelsea, police said Sunday. The victims included an off-duty assistant deputy warden at Rikers Island who survived being shot in the leg, law enforcement sources said. Shots rang out on W. 25th St. near 10th Ave. about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed Rasithamar Grant, 42, to Bellevue ...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Mom believes son was drugged, robbed before being found dead

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a series of robberies and assaults against men in Hell's Kitchen.CBS2's Ali Bauman spoke to Linda Clary, who believes her son, 33-year-old John Umberger, was drugged, robbed and left for dead."John was an exceptional human being that was just a bright light that, ever since he was a child, was like a sun beam," Clary said.It's been five months since Clary lost her son.The D.C. political consultant came to New York on business in May. Days later, police found him dead inside the East 61st Street apartment where he had been staying. His...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

