2 men seriously wounded in shooting outside Queens banquet hall
Two men were seriously injured during a shooting outside a banquet hall in Queens Monday morning, authorities said.
fox5ny.com
12-year-old girl dragged down NYC street by robbers on motor bike
NEW YORK - A shocking video released by the NYPD shows a 12-year-old girl walking home from school being grabbed and dragged down an Elmhurst street by robbers on a motorbike. Police said the violent attack is part of a series of at least seven robberies in Queens. The girl...
NYPD seeks identity of man with ‘Sarah’ tattoo found unconscious on Bronx street
FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD is seeking the identity of a man with a distinct tattoo who was found unconscious Friday on the ground in the Bronx. The unidentified man had no obvious signs of trauma. He was discovered at West 190th Street and Aqueduct Avenue, after a 911 call was made. The […]
Man beaten to death with wooden board in fight outside Queens gas station
The deadly attack happened around 2 a.m. Sunday outside a BP gas station on Junction Boulevard in Corona.
Shooter still on the loose in entrepreneur’s Brooklyn car rental scam murder, accomplice held without bail
The shooter who killed an entrepreneur in Brooklyn over a car rental scam is still on the loose, the criminal complaint against an accomplice charged with murder reveals. Reputed Crips member Kevin Faneus, who was charged last week with the Sept. 17 murder of Julftson Remy, took part in the slaying but didn’t pull the trigger, according to court papers. Remy, 24, confronted his killers after ...
2 wounded in Bronx drive-by shooting, gunman flees on moped
A drive-by shooting in the Bronx left two men wounded on Sunday evening, police said. The men were shot by a man on a moped at E. 149th Street and Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven around 6:15 p.m.
Man tried to kidnap 8-year-old girl walking with her father, police say
NEW YORK — A parolee previously charged with murder was arrested after police said he tried to kidnap a young girl who was walking down the street with her father. An 8-year-old girl and her father were walking in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon when a man grabbed the child, a New York City Police Department spokesperson confirmed via email.
fox5ny.com
NYC Fight Death: Wooden Board Bash Kills 1, Cops Say
A late-night fight between a group of men turned deadly early Sunday in Queens when one of the men was struck in the head with a wooden board, police said. Officers were alerted to a fight in progress on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m. When they arrived the group involved in the dispute had already scattered, but cops found a 23-year-old with a fatal head injury.
These scooter bandits are terrorizing people of all ages in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – With the rise in crime in New York City over the past few years, there has also been a rise in scooter-based thefts and attacks. Scooters are small, light, and can navigate quickly through New York City traffic. That’s why they are becoming the vehicle of choice for many people terrorizing the population of New York City. Now, the New York City Police Department is actively searching for a pair of men who are responsible for at least seven scooter-based robberies throughout Queens. Detectives with the NYPD believe two men, possibly of Hispanic origin, driving a The post These scooter bandits are terrorizing people of all ages in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
queenoftheclick.com
Margaret Meza Missing Teen From Brooklyn
Margaret Meza is a missing 15-year-old from Brooklyn. She was last seen leaving her home on Avenue S on Tuesday, November 5th at 6:00 pm. She was wearing multicolored pajamas. Margaret is 5’3 and 110 lbs. She has long black hair. If you know where she is call Crime...
Boy, 12, robbed at knifepoint inside Bronx building elevator: NYPD
MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD asked the public for help in finding two teenagers who robbed a boy at knifepoint inside a building elevator in the Bronx last month. Detectives said the victim, 12, was inside the elevator at his residential building near Park Avenue and East 158th Street around 7:30 p.m. on […]
Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in East New York near Hendrix Street and New Lots Avenue around 9:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. No arrests have been made. No additional information about the […]
NBC New York
Man Arrested in Brutal NYC Pipe Beating of Subway Cleaner During AM Rush
The attacker behind this month's brutal beating of a subway custodian, bashed in the face with a metal pipe while working in the New York City transit system, has been arrested, police said. Authorities identified 28-year-old Jonathan Frias following his arrest Sunday, more than a week after the Nov. 4...
Three shot, one fatally, outside Manhattan event space near Chelsea’s High Line park
Three people were shot, one fatally, outside an event space a half-block from High Line park in Chelsea, police said Sunday. The victims included an off-duty assistant deputy warden at Rikers Island who survived being shot in the leg, law enforcement sources said. Shots rang out on W. 25th St. near 10th Ave. about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed Rasithamar Grant, 42, to Bellevue ...
NBC New York
Intruders Sneak in Back Door of NYC Home, Duct Tape 67-Year-Old in $50K Heist
A couple of armed intruders are in the wind after breaking into a Queens home and tying up a 67-year-old woman inside before stealing tens of thousands of dollars, police said. The home invasion robbery occurred back on Thursday, around 12:40 p.m., in Bayside. Authorities said the duo entered the...
Three people shot, one fatally, in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood: Report
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- A person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a swanky Manhattan neighborhood Saturday night, The New York Post Reported. Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in Chelsea just after 10:15 p.m., cops said. Upon arriving at 541 West 25 S. between 10th and 11th avenues, police found three gunshot victims.
police1.com
Video: Gunman kept firing at NYPD officers even after he fell to the ground mortally wounded
NEW YORK — The gunman shot dead by cops in Coney Island Thursday night kept firing at officers even after he fell to the ground mortally wounded, video obtained by the Daily News shows. Jermaine Hickson, 42, a Harlem resident, began shooting as soon as cops arrived at the...
Mom believes son was drugged, robbed before being found dead
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a series of robberies and assaults against men in Hell's Kitchen.CBS2's Ali Bauman spoke to Linda Clary, who believes her son, 33-year-old John Umberger, was drugged, robbed and left for dead."John was an exceptional human being that was just a bright light that, ever since he was a child, was like a sun beam," Clary said.It's been five months since Clary lost her son.The D.C. political consultant came to New York on business in May. Days later, police found him dead inside the East 61st Street apartment where he had been staying. His...
Robbers steal man’s food container in Bronx subway station, leave victim with fractured ankle: NYPD
TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Robbers knocked a man to the ground in a Bronx subway station, rifled through his pockets and then took food from the victim, police said Saturday. The 57-year-old victim was on his way out of the Tremont Avenue station on the B and D lines when he was attacked early […]
