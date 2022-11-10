Read full article on original website
Related
sandhillssentinel.com
Primary care at Pinehurst Medical Clinic expands in Southern Pines
Sarah Durbin, NP, is the newest addition to the primary care team located at PMC — Morganton Park in Southern Pines. Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC) announced Durbin to the team of three board-certified primary care physicians and five advanced practice providers. Durbin earned her master’s in nursing with a...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Merrill Scott Jordan of Southern Pines
Merrill Scott Jordan, age 95, of Southern Pines, NC, passed on November 11, 2022 at First Health Moore Regional in Pinehurst, NC. Merrill was born June 28, 1927 in Siler City, NC; to the late Rufus Bradshaw Scott and Clara McLaughlin Scott. She grew up in Siler City where she loved to sing and harmonize with her sisters on their front porch. Later she met the love of her life, Henry Harris Jordan. They were married in Portsmouth, VA in 1949. They moved to Southern Pines where she was a homemaker and later employed with First Union Bank as a Commercial Loan Secretary. Merrill was a wonderful cook and made all of her cakes from scratch. She enjoyed hosting and playing Bridge with her local Bridge Club. Merrill was the best Grandmom to her grandchildren, spoiling them regularly, with trips to Biscuitville and Walmart and anything else their hearts desired.
sandhillssentinel.com
Two elementary schools awarded Go Outside Grants
Westmoore Elementary and Aberdeen Elementary were recently awarded a North Carolina Schools Go Outside (GO) Grant from the North Carolina Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council, according to a press release from the school district. GO Grants are $250 to $15,000 grants that are provided to access field study locations and assist...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Curtis Ray Medlin of Cameron
Curtis Ray Medlin, age 83, of Cameron, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 2:00pm at Cox Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jimmy Settles officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 1 until 2.
sandhillssentinel.com
Aberdeen Tree Lighting Dec. 1
Witness the lighting of the Aberdeen Christmas tree and the arrival of Santa with special performances and light refreshments. Union Station Railroad Museum, 100 E Main St, Aberdeen.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Susan Annette Luck Hopkins of Southern Pines
Susan Annette Luck Hopkins, 63, of Southern Pines, died Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her residence. A Celebration of Life Service will be Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 2:30 – 5 PM at West End Presbyterian Church in the Crawford Center. Born in Moore County on November 6, 1958,...
sandhillssentinel.com
Tree Lighting in Vass Nov. 25
Join in for the tree lighting in Vass. With more than 12,000 lights, live music, food trucks, beverage service, and more… the tree lighting in Vass has become a beloved community tradition. The 15 foot tree will feature hundreds of handmade ornaments created by the students of Vass Lakeview...
sandhillssentinel.com
Driver injured after freight train hits vehicle in Aberdeen
A driver was injured after a freight train hit his vehicle in Aberdeen. The freight train hauling gravel was heading south in downtown Aberdeen when it hit a cargo van at the South Street crossing shortly after 11:15 a.m. Friday. The driver of the van was able to get out...
sandhillssentinel.com
Deputies arrest woman on seven drug charges
Moore County deputies arrested a woman who lives out of county on seven drug charges over the weekend. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a news statement Angel Frink, of Spring Lake, is facing charges of two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
sandhillssentinel.com
Sheriff announces arrests after traffic stop in Pinebluff
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrests of two individuals following a traffic stop in the Pinebluff area. On Nov. 9, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Walnut Street in Pinebluff. During the traffic stop, deputies conducted...
sandhillssentinel.com
Village Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 2
Once a year, the Village of Pinehurst comes alive with holiday spirit at the annual Christmas tree Lighting. Bring your family and friends to Tufts Memorial Park for music, holiday cheer, and of course, the chance to see Santa!. Enjoy festive fun from 5 -7:30 p.m. and the official lighting...
sandhillssentinel.com
Hunters help save man from burning car
Two hunters helped save a man from a burning car in Robbins Saturday. Around 4 p.m., authorities received a call of a single-vehicle accident with the driver trapped in a burning car. While the 911 call was being placed, a hunter and his father were trying to gain access to...
Comments / 0