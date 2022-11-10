ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

lovecoffee
4d ago

No it’s the media putting all republicans in one trump basket! Not all republicans are for trump just like democrats are sick of Biden!

Connecticut Public

The House and Senate have not yet flipped but a Republican-controlled House is likely

Maybe one big feature of the election results so far is what has not changed, even though it seemed possible that it might. Kathy Hochul will remain governor of New York state, for example, despite a stiff challenge. Kevin Stitt will remain governor of Oklahoma despite an unusually tough challenge from the Democratic side. Troy (ph) Evers will remain - Trey (ph) Evers will remain the governor of Wisconsin - Tony Evers. There we go. Tony Evers will remain governor of Wisconsin despite a challenge there. The House and Senate yet could flip from Democratic to Republican control, but that has not yet happened. We're waiting on the results of some races, and both seem unusually close at this time.
The Independent

‘We got cheated’: Pro-Trump online communities in disbelief over lack of a ‘red tsunami’

Pro-Trump online communities have reacted with dismay and disbelief to early results in Tuesday's US midterm elections, blaming voter fraud for the lack of a red wave.Before many races had even been called, users in far-right Telegram channels and bulletin boards had begun accusing Democrats and establishment Republicans of fixing the race."These results are farcical," said one poster on The Donald, a successor to Reddit's banned TheDonald forum. "There’s no rhyme or reason. You don’t get a blowout from counties in Florida and then magically cross state lines into 'highly competitive' territory in Georgia."Another wrote: " If this doesn't...
Nevada Current

Obama ribs Republicans for campaigning on inflation with no plan to fix it

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Former President Barack Obama criticized Republicans for lacking plans to fight inflation despite campaigning on rising prices, and warned democracy was on the ballot in a final push to energize the Nevada Democratic ticket a week before the midterm election.  Obama, who has made several recent campaign stops around the country to boost Democrats in […] The post Obama ribs Republicans for campaigning on inflation with no plan to fix it appeared first on Nevada Current.
Axios

Democrats win Illinois ... for now

Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
WKBN

GOP closing in on House win; Senate control still up for grabs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. John...
CBS Chicago

Illinois Election: Gov. JB Pritzker declares victory in re-election bid against Darren Bailey

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker declared victory Tuesday night in his bid for a second term, and his Republican challenger Darren Bailey conceded the race, while holding out a slim hope that there's "still room for a miracle."The Associated Press projected Pritzker as the winner in the race immediately after the polls closed Tuesday night.  With 66% of the votes counted as of 9:50 p.m., Pritzker was leading Bailey 55.3% to 41.7%, with Libertarian Scott Schluter far behind with 3%In a victory speech, Pritzker said he was grateful for winning a second term as a crowd of supporters chanted "four...
CBS Chicago

2022 Illinois Election Results

                                         Results Midterm Elections 2022 Illinois is voting for all statewide offices, two state supreme court justices, plus U.S. House seats  and one U.S. Senate seat. Track the results at the link above. 
Washington Examiner

Union leaders declare victory to ban 'right to work' in Illinois

Supporters of a ballot measure to enshrine collective bargaining in the Illinois state constitution, a strategy that labor organizers might try to replicate in other states. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, amends the state constitution to block the legislature from promulgating right-to-work laws in the future. Right-to-work laws, which are in place in about half the states, allow workers to decide whether to join a labor union.
The Independent

‘A complete crock’: Political observers mock Trump and GOP’s ‘red wave’ failing during midterms

'Definitely not a Republican wave': Lindsey Graham on midterm elections. Ahead of the 2022 midterms, Republicans, former presidents, journalists, podcasters, and even some prominent Democrats like California governor Gavin Newsom were predicting a “red wave” of GOP victories that would flip control of Congress. Former president Donald Trump...
