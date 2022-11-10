Read full article on original website
lovecoffee
4d ago
No it’s the media putting all republicans in one trump basket! Not all republicans are for trump just like democrats are sick of Biden!
Reply(1)
3
Related
The House and Senate have not yet flipped but a Republican-controlled House is likely
Maybe one big feature of the election results so far is what has not changed, even though it seemed possible that it might. Kathy Hochul will remain governor of New York state, for example, despite a stiff challenge. Kevin Stitt will remain governor of Oklahoma despite an unusually tough challenge from the Democratic side. Troy (ph) Evers will remain - Trey (ph) Evers will remain the governor of Wisconsin - Tony Evers. There we go. Tony Evers will remain governor of Wisconsin despite a challenge there. The House and Senate yet could flip from Democratic to Republican control, but that has not yet happened. We're waiting on the results of some races, and both seem unusually close at this time.
Mary Miller declared winner in Illinois 15th District race, sending her back to Washington
Prohibitive favorite and incumbent U.S. Rep. Mary Miller will return to Congress, easily outdistancing Democrat challenger Paul Lange Tuesday in the Illinois 15th District race. With nearly 91.69% of the votes counted, Miller had 71.4% of the vote to 28.6% for Lange. Miller, a 63-year-old Oakland cattle and grain farmer...
Ten Republicans most likely to be their party’s next presidential candidate
The moment Tuesday’s midterm elections conclude, attention will shift to the 2024 presidential race. On the Democratic side, President Biden has said he intends to run for reelection — though a very bad night for Democrats on Tuesday would put that in serious doubt. The greater intrigue will...
This Republican senator won’t commit to accepting the election results
CNN — Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson was asked a simple question on the campaign trail this week: Would he commit to accepting the results of next week’s midterm elections?. His answer was anything but simple. “I sure hope I can, but I can’t predict what the Democrats...
Democrats Rejoicing As Kentucky GOP House Chief David Floyd Bashes Trump On Twitter
Moderate Republican David Floyd (front Right) Pictured With Far Left Democrat Gerald Neal Announcing Opposition To Death Penalty In 2015Photo Credit: News Source 1. November 10, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Don Thrasher Article Courtesy of Affiliate The KY Record.
Democrats pick up Colo. seat as balance of power in House remains uncertain
The Democrats appeared to have picked up Colorado's newest congressional seat, as vote counting continued early Thursday to decide which political party would hold a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Trump demanded his supporters stage "protest" over Detroit ballots — but "no one showed up"
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at Mar-a-Lago on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Donald Trump's efforts to get his supporters into the streets of Detroit on election day was dissected by The Washington Post on Wednesday. At 2:28 p.m....
‘We got cheated’: Pro-Trump online communities in disbelief over lack of a ‘red tsunami’
Pro-Trump online communities have reacted with dismay and disbelief to early results in Tuesday's US midterm elections, blaming voter fraud for the lack of a red wave.Before many races had even been called, users in far-right Telegram channels and bulletin boards had begun accusing Democrats and establishment Republicans of fixing the race."These results are farcical," said one poster on The Donald, a successor to Reddit's banned TheDonald forum. "There’s no rhyme or reason. You don’t get a blowout from counties in Florida and then magically cross state lines into 'highly competitive' territory in Georgia."Another wrote: " If this doesn't...
Republican says party ‘will never lose another election’ in Wisconsin if he wins
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels’ comment is ‘a danger to our democracy’, Democrat opponent Tony Evers says
Obama ribs Republicans for campaigning on inflation with no plan to fix it
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Former President Barack Obama criticized Republicans for lacking plans to fight inflation despite campaigning on rising prices, and warned democracy was on the ballot in a final push to energize the Nevada Democratic ticket a week before the midterm election. Obama, who has made several recent campaign stops around the country to boost Democrats in […] The post Obama ribs Republicans for campaigning on inflation with no plan to fix it appeared first on Nevada Current.
JB Pritzker v. Darren Bailey Results
Results Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker vs. Darren Bailey
Democrats win Illinois ... for now
Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control still up for grabs
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. John...
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Wins Reelection
Incumbent Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel won reelection Tuesday after defeating progressive rival Cook County Commissioner Jesus "Chuy" Garcia in a historic runoff election.
Meet the 23-year-old Indian American who flipped a Republican Illinois district
Nabeela Syed, 23, came of age during the Trump administration. An Indian Muslim American who wears a hijab, she remembers the former president’s 2016 Election Day with perfect clarity. She was a a senior at her high school in Palatine, Illinois, and the racist, Islamophobic rhetoric being parroted around her sealed her first political memory.
Illinois Election: Gov. JB Pritzker declares victory in re-election bid against Darren Bailey
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker declared victory Tuesday night in his bid for a second term, and his Republican challenger Darren Bailey conceded the race, while holding out a slim hope that there's "still room for a miracle."The Associated Press projected Pritzker as the winner in the race immediately after the polls closed Tuesday night. With 66% of the votes counted as of 9:50 p.m., Pritzker was leading Bailey 55.3% to 41.7%, with Libertarian Scott Schluter far behind with 3%In a victory speech, Pritzker said he was grateful for winning a second term as a crowd of supporters chanted "four...
2022 Illinois Election Results
Results Midterm Elections 2022 Illinois is voting for all statewide offices, two state supreme court justices, plus U.S. House seats and one U.S. Senate seat. Track the results at the link above.
Washington Examiner
Union leaders declare victory to ban 'right to work' in Illinois
Supporters of a ballot measure to enshrine collective bargaining in the Illinois state constitution, a strategy that labor organizers might try to replicate in other states. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, amends the state constitution to block the legislature from promulgating right-to-work laws in the future. Right-to-work laws, which are in place in about half the states, allow workers to decide whether to join a labor union.
‘A complete crock’: Political observers mock Trump and GOP’s ‘red wave’ failing during midterms
'Definitely not a Republican wave': Lindsey Graham on midterm elections. Ahead of the 2022 midterms, Republicans, former presidents, journalists, podcasters, and even some prominent Democrats like California governor Gavin Newsom were predicting a “red wave” of GOP victories that would flip control of Congress. Former president Donald Trump...
Trump-backed U.S. Senate candidates leave chamber control up for grabs
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Donald Trump emerged from Tuesday's midterm elections with a tarnished reputation as a Republican kingmaker, after poor performances by some of his high-profile endorsements left the party struggling to gain control of the U.S. Senate.
Comments / 8